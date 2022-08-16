How to watch Rainbow Six Berlin Major 2022: Stream, schedule, teams

The Rainbow Six Berlin Major is here with 16 of the best Siege teams around the world contesting the big title in Germany. Follow all the action here with the streams to watch the latest schedule, results, and more.
- Five teams remain undefeated after Day 1 of the Six Berlin Major
- Gaimin Gladiators come close to upsetting Wolves in Group C
- Korean superstars DAMWON falter, only winning 3 rounds in 2 maps
Germany is hosting its first Six Major in 2022 as 16 of the best Siege teams from across the world descend on Berlin for the season’s second big international tournament.
After the Charlotte Major was plagued with visa issues keeping some teams at home, there’s a hope the Six Berlin Major will be the best litmus test of how international Siege is stacking up in the run into February’s Six Invitational.
Day 1 has already unraveled with some shock results. Rogue have continued their dominance from a scintillating season in Europe by decimating DAMWON and XSET, while Elevate surprised the world with key wins over Astralis and MNM Gaming.
Keep up with all the Six Berlin Major action right here, including the latest info during the August event.
Rainbow Six Berlin Major 2022: Stream
The Rainbow Six Berlin Major 2022 will be streamed, like all Siege esports events, on the official Rainbow Six Twitch channel. Miss a game? Catch up with VODs on the Rainbow Six Esports YouTube channel.
Miss a game? Catch up with VODs on the Rainbow Six Esports YouTube channel.
Rainbow Six Berlin Major 2022: Schedule & results
Group Stage: August 15 — August 17
Day 1: August 15
|Group
|Match
|PT
|ET
|BST
|Group A
|DAMWON 2-7 Rogue
|1:30AM
|4:30AM
|9:30AM
|Group D
|Elevate 7-4 MNM Gaming
|1:30AM
|4:30AM
|9:30AM
|Group A
|DAMWON 1-7 NiP
|2:50AM
|5:50AM
|10:50AM
|Group D
|Elevate 7-3 Astralis
|2:50AM
|5:50AM
|10:50AM
|Group B
|SANDBOX 3-7 G2 Esports
|4:20AM
|7:20AM
|12:20PM
|Group C
|Wolves 8-7 Gaimin
|4:20AM
|7:20AM
|12:20PM
|Group B
|SANDBOX 5-7 FaZe
|5:50AM
|8:50AM
|1:50PM
|Group C
|Wolves 7-4 Oxygen
|5:50AM
|8:50AM
|1:50PM
|Group A
|XSET 4-7 Rogue
|7:20AM
|10:20AM
|3:20PM
|Group D
|FURIA 7-1 MNM Gaming
|7:20AM
|10:20AM
|3:20PM
|Group A
|XSET 7-3 NiP
|8:45AM
|11:45AM
|4:45PM
|Group D
|FURIA 7-4 Astralis
|8:45AM
|11:45AM
|4:45PM
|Group B
|Soniqs 6-8 G2 Esports
|10:10AM
|1:10PM
|6:10PM
|Group C
|w7m 7-4 Gaimin
|10:10AM
|1:10PM
|6:10PM
|Group B
|Soniqs 4-7 FaZe
|11:40AM
|2:40PM
|7:40PM
|Group C
|w7m 7-4 Oxygen
|11:40AM
|2:40PM
|7:40PM
Day 2: August 16
|Group
|Match
|PT
|ET
|BST
|Group A
|XSET vs DAMWON
|1:30AM
|4:30AM
|9:30AM
|Group D
|MNM Gaming vs Astralis
|1:30AM
|4:30AM
|9:30AM
|Group A
|Rogue vs NiP
|2:50AM
|5:50AM
|10:50AM
|Group D
|Elevate vs FURIA
|2:50AM
|5:50AM
|10:50AM
|Group B
|SANDBOX vs Soniqs
|4:20AM
|7:20AM
|12:20PM
|Group C
|Wolves vs w7m
|4:20AM
|7:20AM
|12:20PM
|Group B
|FaZe vs G2 Esports
|5:50AM
|8:50AM
|1:50PM
|Group C
|Gaimin vs Oxygen
|5:50AM
|8:50AM
|1:50PM
|Group A
|DAMWON vs NiP
|7:20AM
|10:20AM
|3:20PM
|Group D
|MNM Gaming vs FURIA
|7:20AM
|10:20AM
|3:20PM
|Group A
|XSET vs Rogue
|8:45AM
|11:45AM
|4:45PM
|Group D
|Elevate vs Astralis
|8:45AM
|11:45AM
|4:45PM
|Group B
|FaZe vs SANDBOX
|10:10AM
|1:10PM
|6:10PM
|Group C
|Gaimin vs Wolves
|10:10AM
|1:10PM
|6:10PM
|Group B
|G2 Esports vs Soniqs
|11:40AM
|2:40PM
|7:40PM
|Group C
|Oxygen vs w7m
|11:40AM
|2:40PM
|7:40PM
Day 3: August 17
|Group
|Match
|PT
|ET
|BST
|Group A
|DAMWON vs Rogue
|1:30AM
|4:30AM
|9:30AM
|Group D
|Elevate vs MNM Gaming
|1:30AM
|4:30AM
|9:30AM
|Group A
|DAMWON vs XSET
|2:50AM
|5:50AM
|10:50AM
|Group D
|Elevate vs FURIA
|2:50AM
|5:50AM
|10:50AM
|Group B
|SANDBOX vs Soniqs
|4:20AM
|7:20AM
|12:20PM
|Group C
|Gaimin vs w7m
|4:20AM
|7:20AM
|12:20PM
|Group B
|SANDBOX vs G2 Esports
|5:50AM
|8:50AM
|1:50PM
|Group C
|Gaimin vs Oxygen
|5:50AM
|8:50AM
|1:50PM
|Group A
|NiP vs Rogue
|7:20AM
|10:20AM
|3:20PM
|Group D
|Astralis vs MNM Gaming
|7:20AM
|10:20AM
|3:20PM
|Group A
|NiP vs XSET
|8:45AM
|11:45AM
|4:45PM
|Group D
|Astralis vs FURIA
|8:45AM
|11:45AM
|4:45PM
|Group B
|FaZe vs Soniqs
|10:10AM
|1:10PM
|6:10PM
|Group C
|Wolves vs w7m
|10:10AM
|1:10PM
|6:10PM
|Group B
|FaZe vs G2 Esports
|11:40AM
|2:40PM
|7:40PM
|Group C
|Wolves vs Oxygen
|11:40AM
|2:40PM
|7:40PM
Playoffs: August 19 — August 21
Day 1: August 19
|Stage
|Match
|PT
|ET
|BST
|Quarterfinals
|TBD vs TBD
|2:00AM
|5:00AM
|10:00AM
|Quarterfinals
|TBD vs TBD
|5:00AM
|8:00AM
|1:00PM
|Quarterfinals
|TBD vs TBD
|8:00AM
|11:00AM
|4:00PM
|Quarterfinals
|TBD vs TBD
|11:00AM
|2:00PM
|7:00PM
Day 2: August 20
|Stage
|Match
|PT
|ET
|BST
|Semifinals
|TBD vs TBD
|6:00AM
|9:00AM
|2:00PM
|Semifinals
|TBD vs TBD
|9:00AM
|12:00AM
|5:00PM
Day 3: August 21
|Stage
|Match
|PT
|ET
|BST
|Grand Final
|TBD vs TBD
|8:00AM
|11:00AM
|4:00PM
Rainbow Six Berlin Major 2022: Final placements
Group Stage
Group A
|Placement
|Team
|Series
|RD
|Points
|1
|Rogue
|2-0-0-0
|+8
|6
|2
|Ninjas in Pyjamas
|1-0-0-1
|+2
|3
|3
|XSET
|1-0-0-1
|+1
|3
|4
|DAMWON Gaming
|0-0-0-2
|-11
|0
Group B
|Placement
|Team
|Series
|RD
|Points
|1
|FaZe Clan
|2-0-0-0
|+5
|6
|2
|G2 Esports
|1-1-0-0
|+6
|5
|3
|Soniqs
|0-0-1-1
|-5
|1
|4
|SANDBOX Gaming
|0-0-0-2
|-6
|0
Group C
|Placement
|Team
|Series
|RD
|Points
|1
|w7m esports
|2-0-0-0
|+6
|6
|2
|Wolves Esports
|1-1-0-0
|+4
|5
|3
|Gaimin Gladiators
|0-0-1-1
|-4
|1
|4
|Oxygen Esports
|0-0-0-2
|-6
|0
Group D
|Placement
|Team
|Series
|RD
|Points
|1
|FURIA
|2-0-0-0
|+9
|6
|2
|Elevate
|2-0-0-0
|+7
|6
|3
|Astralis
|0-0-0-2
|-7
|0
|4
|MNM Gaming
|0-0-0-2
|-9
|0
Overall
|Placement
|Team
|SI Points
|Prize Money (USD)
|1
|TBD
|375
|$200,000
|2
|TBD
|300
|$80,000
|3-4
|TBD
|230
|$40,000
|3-4
|TBD
|230
|$40,000
|5-8
|TBD
|165
|$20,000
|5-8
|TBD
|165
|$20,000
|5-8
|TBD
|165
|$20,000
|5-8
|TBD
|165
|$20,000
|9-12
|TBD
|105
|$10,000
|9-12
|TBD
|105
|$10,000
|9-12
|TBD
|105
|$10,000
|9-12
|TBD
|105
|$10,000
|13-16
|TBD
|50
|$5,000
|13-16
|TBD
|50
|$5,000
|13-16
|TBD
|50
|$5,000
|13-16
|TBD
|50
|$5,000
Rainbow Six Berlin Major 2022: All qualified teams
16 teams qualified for the Rainbow Six Berlin Major 2022 from all across the globe. Every region across the world — Europe, North America, Latin America, and APAC — got four slots each.
There has been a change in one of the region’s qualification processes since the Charlotte Major. Instead of there being a joint APAC playoffs to determine the region’s four spots, both APAC North and APAC South will be given two spots each after the combined playoffs were canned for Stage 2.
As for the actual teams attending, there’s one big omission as Charlotte Major champions DarkZero failed to make it through to defend their title. An Australian team will not be in attendance either after Knights were upset by Gaimin Gladiators in APAC South.
You can find the full list of teams below for the Rainbow Six Berlin Major 2022 below.
|Team
|Region
|Players
|DAMWON Gaming
|APAC
|CATsang, yass, coted, RIN, Woogiman
|Elevate
|APAC
|DCH, Sapper, Onigiri, Markshortboyz, MrPuncH
|Gaimin Gladiators
|APAC
|Jo, Ape, Hovenherst, Rixx, Tolji
|SANDBOX Gaming
|APAC
|EnvyTaylor, Static, SyAIL, GoodBoy, Arukaze
|G2 Esports
|Europe
|CTZN, Virtue, Alem4o, Doki, Prano
|MNM Gaming
|Europe
|Yuzus, neLo, Tyrant, Neonical, Solotov
|Rogue
|Europe
|Cryn, LeonGids, Kantoraketti, Deapek, Spoit
|Wolves Esports
|Europe
|BiBoo, Mowwwgli, P4, risze, Shiinka
|FaZe Clan
|LATAM
|Astro, cameram4n, Bullet1, Cyber, soulz1
|FURIA
|LATAM
|Miracle, R4re, Handyy, Stk, Fntzy
|Ninjas in Pyjamas
|LATAM
|Kamikaze, Psycho, Muzi, Pino, Wizard
|w7m esports
|LATAM
|HerdsZ, GdNN1, Kheyze, Jv92, volpz
|Astralis
|NA
|Dpfire, iconic, J9O, Shuttle, Forrest
|Oxygen Esports
|NA
|FoxA, LaXInG, VertcL, Nuers, Dream
|Soniqs
|NA
|supr, Gryxr, Kanzen, Rexen, Yeti
|XSET
|NA
|Kyno, DiasLucasBr, GMZ, Spiritz, Yoggah