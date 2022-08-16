EsportsRainbow Six

How to watch Rainbow Six Berlin Major 2022: Stream, schedule, teams

Andrew Amos
an image of Rainbow Six Berlin Major 2022
Ubisoft

The Rainbow Six Berlin Major is here with 16 of the best Siege teams around the world contesting the big title in Germany. Follow all the action here with the streams to watch the latest schedule, results, and more.

  • Five teams remain undefeated after Day 1 of the Six Berlin Major
  • Gaimin Gladiators come close to upsetting Wolves in Group C
  • Korean superstars DAMWON falter, only winning 3 rounds in 2 maps

Germany is hosting its first Six Major in 2022 as 16 of the best Siege teams from across the world descend on Berlin for the season’s second big international tournament.

After the Charlotte Major was plagued with visa issues keeping some teams at home, there’s a hope the Six Berlin Major will be the best litmus test of how international Siege is stacking up in the run into February’s Six Invitational.

Day 1 has already unraveled with some shock results. Rogue have continued their dominance from a scintillating season in Europe by decimating DAMWON and XSET, while Elevate surprised the world with key wins over Astralis and MNM Gaming.

DarkZero lifting trophy at Six Charlotte Major 2022
Eric Ananmalay for Ubisoft
DarkZero won the Rainbow Six 2022-23 season’s first Major in Charlotte, but missed qualification for Berlin.

Keep up with all the Six Berlin Major action right here, including the latest info during the August event.

Contents

Rainbow Six Berlin Major 2022: Stream

The Rainbow Six Berlin Major 2022 will be streamed, like all Siege esports events, on the official Rainbow Six Twitch channel, which we have embedded below for your convenience. Be sure to check out the Bravo stream too if the game you want to watch isn’t on the main broadcast.

Miss a game? Catch up with VODs on the Rainbow Six Esports YouTube channel.

Rainbow Six Berlin Major 2022: Schedule & results

Group Stage: August 15 — August 17

Day 1: August 15

GroupMatchPTETBST
Group ADAMWON 2-7 Rogue1:30AM4:30AM9:30AM
Group DElevate 7-4 MNM Gaming1:30AM4:30AM9:30AM
Group ADAMWON 1-7 NiP2:50AM5:50AM10:50AM
Group DElevate 7-3 Astralis2:50AM5:50AM10:50AM
Group BSANDBOX 3-7 G2 Esports4:20AM7:20AM12:20PM
Group CWolves 8-7 Gaimin4:20AM7:20AM12:20PM
Group BSANDBOX 5-7 FaZe5:50AM8:50AM1:50PM
Group CWolves 7-4 Oxygen5:50AM8:50AM1:50PM
Group AXSET 4-7 Rogue7:20AM10:20AM3:20PM
Group DFURIA 7-1 MNM Gaming7:20AM10:20AM3:20PM
Group AXSET 7-3 NiP8:45AM11:45AM4:45PM
Group DFURIA 7-4 Astralis8:45AM11:45AM4:45PM
Group BSoniqs 6-8 G2 Esports10:10AM1:10PM6:10PM
Group Cw7m 7-4 Gaimin10:10AM1:10PM6:10PM
Group BSoniqs 4-7 FaZe11:40AM2:40PM7:40PM
Group Cw7m 7-4 Oxygen11:40AM2:40PM7:40PM

Day 2: August 16

GroupMatchPTETBST
Group AXSET vs DAMWON1:30AM4:30AM9:30AM
Group DMNM Gaming vs Astralis1:30AM4:30AM9:30AM
Group ARogue vs NiP2:50AM5:50AM10:50AM
Group DElevate vs FURIA2:50AM5:50AM10:50AM
Group BSANDBOX vs Soniqs4:20AM7:20AM12:20PM
Group CWolves vs w7m4:20AM7:20AM12:20PM
Group BFaZe vs G2 Esports5:50AM8:50AM1:50PM
Group CGaimin vs Oxygen5:50AM8:50AM1:50PM
Group ADAMWON vs NiP7:20AM10:20AM3:20PM
Group DMNM Gaming vs FURIA7:20AM10:20AM3:20PM
Group AXSET vs Rogue8:45AM11:45AM4:45PM
Group DElevate vs Astralis8:45AM11:45AM4:45PM
Group BFaZe vs SANDBOX10:10AM1:10PM6:10PM
Group CGaimin vs Wolves10:10AM1:10PM6:10PM
Group BG2 Esports vs Soniqs11:40AM2:40PM7:40PM
Group COxygen vs w7m11:40AM2:40PM7:40PM

Day 3: August 17

GroupMatchPTETBST
Group ADAMWON vs Rogue1:30AM4:30AM9:30AM
Group DElevate vs MNM Gaming1:30AM4:30AM9:30AM
Group ADAMWON vs XSET2:50AM5:50AM10:50AM
Group DElevate vs FURIA2:50AM5:50AM10:50AM
Group BSANDBOX vs Soniqs4:20AM7:20AM12:20PM
Group CGaimin vs w7m4:20AM7:20AM12:20PM
Group BSANDBOX vs G2 Esports5:50AM8:50AM1:50PM
Group CGaimin vs Oxygen5:50AM8:50AM1:50PM
Group ANiP vs Rogue7:20AM10:20AM3:20PM
Group DAstralis vs MNM Gaming7:20AM10:20AM3:20PM
Group ANiP vs XSET8:45AM11:45AM4:45PM
Group DAstralis vs FURIA8:45AM11:45AM4:45PM
Group BFaZe vs Soniqs10:10AM1:10PM6:10PM
Group CWolves vs w7m10:10AM1:10PM6:10PM
Group BFaZe vs G2 Esports11:40AM2:40PM7:40PM
Group CWolves vs Oxygen11:40AM2:40PM7:40PM

Playoffs: August 19 — August 21

Day 1: August 19

StageMatchPTETBST
QuarterfinalsTBD vs TBD2:00AM5:00AM10:00AM
QuarterfinalsTBD vs TBD5:00AM8:00AM1:00PM
QuarterfinalsTBD vs TBD8:00AM11:00AM4:00PM
QuarterfinalsTBD vs TBD11:00AM2:00PM7:00PM

Day 2: August 20

StageMatchPTETBST
SemifinalsTBD vs TBD6:00AM9:00AM2:00PM
SemifinalsTBD vs TBD9:00AM12:00AM5:00PM

Day 3: August 21

StageMatchPTETBST
Grand FinalTBD vs TBD8:00AM11:00AM4:00PM

Rainbow Six Berlin Major 2022: Final placements

Group Stage

Group A

PlacementTeamSeriesRDPoints
1Rogue2-0-0-0+86
2Ninjas in Pyjamas1-0-0-1+23
3XSET1-0-0-1+13
4DAMWON Gaming0-0-0-2-110

Group B

PlacementTeamSeriesRDPoints
1FaZe Clan2-0-0-0+56
2G2 Esports1-1-0-0+65
3Soniqs0-0-1-1-51
4SANDBOX Gaming0-0-0-2-60

Group C

PlacementTeamSeriesRDPoints
1w7m esports2-0-0-0+66
2Wolves Esports1-1-0-0+45
3Gaimin Gladiators0-0-1-1-41
4Oxygen Esports0-0-0-2-60

Group D

PlacementTeamSeriesRDPoints
1FURIA2-0-0-0+96
2Elevate2-0-0-0+76
3Astralis0-0-0-2-70
4MNM Gaming0-0-0-2-90

Overall

PlacementTeamSI PointsPrize Money (USD)
1TBD375$200,000
2TBD300$80,000
3-4TBD230$40,000
3-4TBD230$40,000
5-8TBD165$20,000
5-8TBD165$20,000
5-8TBD165$20,000
5-8TBD165$20,000
9-12TBD105$10,000
9-12TBD105$10,000
9-12TBD105$10,000
9-12TBD105$10,000
13-16TBD50$5,000
13-16TBD50$5,000
13-16TBD50$5,000
13-16TBD50$5,000

Rainbow Six Berlin Major 2022: All qualified teams

16 teams qualified for the Rainbow Six Berlin Major 2022 from all across the globe. Every region across the world — Europe, North America, Latin America, and APAC — got four slots each.

There has been a change in one of the region’s qualification processes since the Charlotte Major. Instead of there being a joint APAC playoffs to determine the region’s four spots, both APAC North and APAC South will be given two spots each after the combined playoffs were canned for Stage 2.

As for the actual teams attending, there’s one big omission as Charlotte Major champions DarkZero failed to make it through to defend their title. An Australian team will not be in attendance either after Knights were upset by Gaimin Gladiators in APAC South.

You can find the full list of teams below for the Rainbow Six Berlin Major 2022 below.

TeamRegionPlayers
DAMWON GamingAPACCATsang, yass, coted, RIN, Woogiman
ElevateAPACDCH, Sapper, Onigiri, Markshortboyz, MrPuncH
Gaimin GladiatorsAPACJo, Ape, Hovenherst, Rixx, Tolji
SANDBOX GamingAPACEnvyTaylor, Static, SyAIL, GoodBoy, Arukaze
G2 EsportsEuropeCTZN, Virtue, Alem4o, Doki, Prano
MNM GamingEuropeYuzus, neLo, Tyrant, Neonical, Solotov
RogueEuropeCryn, LeonGids, Kantoraketti, Deapek, Spoit
Wolves EsportsEuropeBiBoo, Mowwwgli, P4, risze, Shiinka
FaZe ClanLATAMAstro, cameram4n, Bullet1, Cyber, soulz1
FURIALATAMMiracle, R4re, Handyy, Stk, Fntzy
Ninjas in PyjamasLATAMKamikaze, Psycho, Muzi, Pino, Wizard
w7m esportsLATAMHerdsZ, GdNN1, Kheyze, Jv92, volpz
AstralisNADpfire, iconic, J9O, Shuttle, Forrest
Oxygen EsportsNAFoxA, LaXInG, VertcL, Nuers, Dream
SoniqsNAsupr, Gryxr, Kanzen, Rexen, Yeti
XSETNAKyno, DiasLucasBr, GMZ, Spiritz, Yoggah

