How to watch Rainbow Six Berlin Major 2022: Stream, schedule, teams

The Rainbow Six Berlin Major is here with 16 of the best Siege teams around the world contesting the big title in Germany. Follow all the action here with the streams to watch the latest schedule, results, and more.

Five teams remain undefeated after Day 1 of the Six Berlin Major

Gaimin Gladiators come close to upsetting Wolves in Group C

Korean superstars DAMWON falter, only winning 3 rounds in 2 maps

Germany is hosting its first Six Major in 2022 as 16 of the best Siege teams from across the world descend on Berlin for the season’s second big international tournament.

After the Charlotte Major was plagued with visa issues keeping some teams at home, there’s a hope the Six Berlin Major will be the best litmus test of how international Siege is stacking up in the run into February’s Six Invitational.

Day 1 has already unraveled with some shock results. Rogue have continued their dominance from a scintillating season in Europe by decimating DAMWON and XSET, while Elevate surprised the world with key wins over Astralis and MNM Gaming.

Eric Ananmalay for Ubisoft DarkZero won the Rainbow Six 2022-23 season’s first Major in Charlotte, but missed qualification for Berlin.

Keep up with all the Six Berlin Major action right here, including the latest info during the August event.

Rainbow Six Berlin Major 2022: Stream

The Rainbow Six Berlin Major 2022 will be streamed, like all Siege esports events, on the official Rainbow Six Twitch channel, which we have embedded below for your convenience. Be sure to check out the Bravo stream too if the game you want to watch isn’t on the main broadcast.

Miss a game? Catch up with VODs on the Rainbow Six Esports YouTube channel.

Rainbow Six Berlin Major 2022: Schedule & results

Group Stage: August 15 — August 17

Day 1: August 15

Group Match PT ET BST Group A DAMWON 2-7 Rogue 1:30AM 4:30AM 9:30AM Group D Elevate 7-4 MNM Gaming 1:30AM 4:30AM 9:30AM Group A DAMWON 1-7 NiP 2:50AM 5:50AM 10:50AM Group D Elevate 7-3 Astralis 2:50AM 5:50AM 10:50AM Group B SANDBOX 3-7 G2 Esports 4:20AM 7:20AM 12:20PM Group C Wolves 8-7 Gaimin 4:20AM 7:20AM 12:20PM Group B SANDBOX 5-7 FaZe 5:50AM 8:50AM 1:50PM Group C Wolves 7-4 Oxygen 5:50AM 8:50AM 1:50PM Group A XSET 4-7 Rogue 7:20AM 10:20AM 3:20PM Group D FURIA 7-1 MNM Gaming 7:20AM 10:20AM 3:20PM Group A XSET 7-3 NiP 8:45AM 11:45AM 4:45PM Group D FURIA 7-4 Astralis 8:45AM 11:45AM 4:45PM Group B Soniqs 6-8 G2 Esports 10:10AM 1:10PM 6:10PM Group C w7m 7-4 Gaimin 10:10AM 1:10PM 6:10PM Group B Soniqs 4-7 FaZe 11:40AM 2:40PM 7:40PM Group C w7m 7-4 Oxygen 11:40AM 2:40PM 7:40PM

Day 2: August 16

Group Match PT ET BST Group A XSET vs DAMWON 1:30AM 4:30AM 9:30AM Group D MNM Gaming vs Astralis 1:30AM 4:30AM 9:30AM Group A Rogue vs NiP 2:50AM 5:50AM 10:50AM Group D Elevate vs FURIA 2:50AM 5:50AM 10:50AM Group B SANDBOX vs Soniqs 4:20AM 7:20AM 12:20PM Group C Wolves vs w7m 4:20AM 7:20AM 12:20PM Group B FaZe vs G2 Esports 5:50AM 8:50AM 1:50PM Group C Gaimin vs Oxygen 5:50AM 8:50AM 1:50PM Group A DAMWON vs NiP 7:20AM 10:20AM 3:20PM Group D MNM Gaming vs FURIA 7:20AM 10:20AM 3:20PM Group A XSET vs Rogue 8:45AM 11:45AM 4:45PM Group D Elevate vs Astralis 8:45AM 11:45AM 4:45PM Group B FaZe vs SANDBOX 10:10AM 1:10PM 6:10PM Group C Gaimin vs Wolves 10:10AM 1:10PM 6:10PM Group B G2 Esports vs Soniqs 11:40AM 2:40PM 7:40PM Group C Oxygen vs w7m 11:40AM 2:40PM 7:40PM

Day 3: August 17

Group Match PT ET BST Group A DAMWON vs Rogue 1:30AM 4:30AM 9:30AM Group D Elevate vs MNM Gaming 1:30AM 4:30AM 9:30AM Group A DAMWON vs XSET 2:50AM 5:50AM 10:50AM Group D Elevate vs FURIA 2:50AM 5:50AM 10:50AM Group B SANDBOX vs Soniqs 4:20AM 7:20AM 12:20PM Group C Gaimin vs w7m 4:20AM 7:20AM 12:20PM Group B SANDBOX vs G2 Esports 5:50AM 8:50AM 1:50PM Group C Gaimin vs Oxygen 5:50AM 8:50AM 1:50PM Group A NiP vs Rogue 7:20AM 10:20AM 3:20PM Group D Astralis vs MNM Gaming 7:20AM 10:20AM 3:20PM Group A NiP vs XSET 8:45AM 11:45AM 4:45PM Group D Astralis vs FURIA 8:45AM 11:45AM 4:45PM Group B FaZe vs Soniqs 10:10AM 1:10PM 6:10PM Group C Wolves vs w7m 10:10AM 1:10PM 6:10PM Group B FaZe vs G2 Esports 11:40AM 2:40PM 7:40PM Group C Wolves vs Oxygen 11:40AM 2:40PM 7:40PM

Playoffs: August 19 — August 21

Day 1: August 19

Stage Match PT ET BST Quarterfinals TBD vs TBD 2:00AM 5:00AM 10:00AM Quarterfinals TBD vs TBD 5:00AM 8:00AM 1:00PM Quarterfinals TBD vs TBD 8:00AM 11:00AM 4:00PM Quarterfinals TBD vs TBD 11:00AM 2:00PM 7:00PM

Day 2: August 20

Stage Match PT ET BST Semifinals TBD vs TBD 6:00AM 9:00AM 2:00PM Semifinals TBD vs TBD 9:00AM 12:00AM 5:00PM

Day 3: August 21

Stage Match PT ET BST Grand Final TBD vs TBD 8:00AM 11:00AM 4:00PM

Rainbow Six Berlin Major 2022: Final placements

Group Stage

Group A

Placement Team Series RD Points 1 Rogue 2-0-0-0 +8 6 2 Ninjas in Pyjamas 1-0-0-1 +2 3 3 XSET 1-0-0-1 +1 3 4 DAMWON Gaming 0-0-0-2 -11 0

Group B

Placement Team Series RD Points 1 FaZe Clan 2-0-0-0 +5 6 2 G2 Esports 1-1-0-0 +6 5 3 Soniqs 0-0-1-1 -5 1 4 SANDBOX Gaming 0-0-0-2 -6 0

Group C

Placement Team Series RD Points 1 w7m esports 2-0-0-0 +6 6 2 Wolves Esports 1-1-0-0 +4 5 3 Gaimin Gladiators 0-0-1-1 -4 1 4 Oxygen Esports 0-0-0-2 -6 0

Group D

Placement Team Series RD Points 1 FURIA 2-0-0-0 +9 6 2 Elevate 2-0-0-0 +7 6 3 Astralis 0-0-0-2 -7 0 4 MNM Gaming 0-0-0-2 -9 0

Overall

Placement Team SI Points Prize Money (USD) 1 TBD 375 $200,000 2 TBD 300 $80,000 3-4 TBD 230 $40,000 3-4 TBD 230 $40,000 5-8 TBD 165 $20,000 5-8 TBD 165 $20,000 5-8 TBD 165 $20,000 5-8 TBD 165 $20,000 9-12 TBD 105 $10,000 9-12 TBD 105 $10,000 9-12 TBD 105 $10,000 9-12 TBD 105 $10,000 13-16 TBD 50 $5,000 13-16 TBD 50 $5,000 13-16 TBD 50 $5,000 13-16 TBD 50 $5,000

Rainbow Six Berlin Major 2022: All qualified teams

16 teams qualified for the Rainbow Six Berlin Major 2022 from all across the globe. Every region across the world — Europe, North America, Latin America, and APAC — got four slots each.

There has been a change in one of the region’s qualification processes since the Charlotte Major. Instead of there being a joint APAC playoffs to determine the region’s four spots, both APAC North and APAC South will be given two spots each after the combined playoffs were canned for Stage 2.

As for the actual teams attending, there’s one big omission as Charlotte Major champions DarkZero failed to make it through to defend their title. An Australian team will not be in attendance either after Knights were upset by Gaimin Gladiators in APAC South.

You can find the full list of teams below for the Rainbow Six Berlin Major 2022 below.