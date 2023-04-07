All CSGO teams qualified for BLAST Paris Major

With the RMR tournaments underway in all regions, the team list for the BLAST Paris Major is starting to take shape. Here are all the teams that will play in CS:GO’s last Major.

Over the coming week, the team list for the BLAST.tv Paris Major will be determined. Copenhagen, Monterrey and Ulaanbaatar are hosting the Regional Major Ranking tournaments (RMR) in Europe, Americas and Asia-Pacific, which will whittle down the field of teams from 56 to just 24 for the final Major in the history of CS:GO.

Due to the region’s strength, the European RMR is the one that will qualify the most teams for the Major, 17, followed by the Americas and the APAC RMRs, with five and two, respectively.

BLAST The BLAST Paris Major will run from May 8-21

All three RMRs are already underway, with matches broadcast on BLAST’s Twitch and YouTube channels. Alternatively, you can follow the action on BLAST’s own viewing platform, BLAST.tv, which offers a number of interactive features, including live stats, timelines, and polls.

The BLAST.tv Paris Major will begin on May 8 with the Challengers Stage. The Legends Stage will begin five days later and will run until May 16, with the Champions Stage, held in front of a crowd at the Accor Arena in Bercy, scheduled for May 18-21.

Here are all the teams who have qualified for the BLAST Paris Major. The list will be updated as more teams earn spots at the event.

All CS:GO teams qualified for BLAST Paris Major:

Europe

Americas

Asia-Pacific