How to get Trick ‘r Treat Operator bundles in Warzone & Modern Warfare 3

How to get Trick ‘r Treat Operator bundles in Warzone & Modern Warfare 3Activision
There are two different Trick ‘r Treat Operator skin bundles for the cult-classic horror movie that will be available to MW3 and Warzone players as part of Call of Duty’s annual The Haunting event.
This year’s highly-anticipated CoD Halloween event will release along with Season 6 on September 18 and unleash various terrifying additions.
As part of the update, an abundance of new Operator skins and cosmetic bundles with eerie themes from some of the most well-known horror franchises will be added. Whether it’s The Walking Dead’s Daryl Dixon, or Michael Myers from Halloween, there’s plenty to get your hands on.
However, one of the most unexpected additions to MW3 and Warzone is two Trick ‘r Treat Operator bundles, so here’s everything you need to know about them.
Trick ‘r Treat Operator bundles
You can get your hands on the Trick ‘r Treat Halloween Mask Pack or the Sam Operator bundle during Season 6’s The Haunting event. To get either, you must purchase them with CoD Points from the in-game store.
It is yet to be announced how much it will cost to obtain them in CoD, but past collaboration bundles were priced at 2,400 CP, which cost $19.99.
Halloween Mask Pack
The Halloween Mask bundle features four Operator skins, each with different outfits and masks from the horror movie, as well as a bunch of extra rewards.
Here is everything included in the Trick ‘r Treat Halloween Mask Pack:
- Happy Bunny Operator skin
- Devil Operator skin
- Paper Bagger Operator skin
- Vlad Operator skin
- Candy Coated Carnage weapon Blueprint
- Bloodsucker weapon Blueprint
- Knock Knock weapon Sticker
- Trick ‘r Treat Halloween Mask Loading Screen
Sam Operator Bundle
This Tracker Pack centers around the Sam Operator skin, which comes in two variations and also contains some added goodies inspired by the movie.
Here is everything included in the Trick ‘r Treat Sam Operator bundle:
- Sam Operator skin
- Sam Unmasked Operator skin
- Sam’s Lollipop weapon Blueprint
- Sweet Tooth weapon Blueprint
- Seasons Greetings weapon Blueprint
- Lollipopped finishing move
- Boo! weapon Charm
- His Night His Rules Emblem
- Trick ‘r Treat Sam Operator Loading Screen
Season 6’s collaboration will also activate the Trick ‘r Treat Candy Hunt mini-event for a limited time, which will be only available to players between October 2 – October 16.
It will be available across all modes and the aim is to collect candy during your matches to unlock rewards. However, you will need to be careful as some of the candy will be treats; and others tricks.
By equipping the Sam or Sam Unmasked Operator you can also earn even more candy in each match and if you fill up the King Size bar, you will also earn “the ultimate treat.”
Note that all Operator skins you obtain in MW3 won’t carry over to Black Ops 6, but will still be available in Warzone.
We have also provided complete guides for how to get the Smile 2 Tracer Pack and the BlackCell Alone Operator bundle arriving with The Haunting event.