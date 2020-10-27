Lando Norris criticized for "disrespectful" apology to Lewis Hamilton - Dexerto

McLaren F1 driver, Twitch streamer, and all-round good guy Lando Norris has been in the news for his controversial comments towards fellow drivers. However, it seems that some fans aren’t accepting any sort of apology for the matter after he posted on Twitter.

While McLaren F1 driver Lando Norris is generally seen as one of the breakout personalities on the 2020 F1 grid, he doesn’t always get it right 100% of the time. He’s also had a number of issues off-grid too, being forced to shut down a Twitch stream by F1 officials during the 2020 Eifel GP.

Having said a number of controversial comments about fellow drivers Lewis Hamilton and Lance Stroll during an interview, he is now facing backlash after issuing an apology on Twitter.

Lando Norris lashes out at Hamilton and Stroll

During the Portuguese GP on October 25, 2020, Lewis Hamilton clocked up his record-breaking 92nd win. This exceeded the previous record held by the legendary Michael Schumacher, and Norris didn’t seem all that impressed.

“I’m just happy for him, nothing more; It doesn’t mean anything to me, really. He’s in a car which should win every race, basically,” Norris said following the Portuguese GP. “He has to beat one or two other drivers, that’s it. Fair play to him, he’s still doing the job he has to do.”

Not only did Lando take aim at Hamilton, but also at Lance Stroll following their collision during lap 17 of the Portuguese GP. Bizarrely, Stroll also clashed with Verstappen at the exact same point during Free Practice, which perhaps explains Lando’s comments. According to Lando, he will have to avoid Stroll in future since “he crashes a lot” and “doesn’t learn from anything he does.”

Lando Norris issues Twitter apology to F1 fans

Following the backlash for his comments, Norris took to his Twitter account to issue an apology for his actions, but many are saying he didn’t go far enough.

I owe an apology. I’ve been stupid and careless with some things I’ve said lately in media and interviews, and haven’t shown the respect I should have to certain people. I’m not that kind of person, so know I should apologise to them but also everyone reading/listening. Sorry — Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) October 27, 2020

Unfortunately for Lando, he has faced harsh criticism following his apology message. One Twitter user pointed out he didn’t address his recent issues directly, saying: “You cannot even name Lewis. Shame on you for your inability to be respectful.”

Not only was he deemed to be disrespectful, but was also called out for his own racing performance: “lol [Norris] hasn’t even beaten a teammate in a full season and thinks [that] Hamilton’s achievement are not special” wrote another account.