 Lando Norris criticized for "disrespectful" apology to Lewis Hamilton - Dexerto
Lando Norris criticized for “disrespectful” apology to Lewis Hamilton

Published: 27/Oct/2020 11:07 Updated: 27/Oct/2020 11:11

by Kieran Bicknell
YouTube: F1 Memes

McLaren F1 driver, Twitch streamer, and all-round good guy Lando Norris has been in the news for his controversial comments towards fellow drivers. However, it seems that some fans aren’t accepting any sort of apology for the matter after he posted on Twitter.

While McLaren F1 driver Lando Norris is generally seen as one of the breakout personalities on the 2020 F1 grid, he doesn’t always get it right 100% of the time. He’s also had a number of issues off-grid too, being forced to shut down a Twitch stream by F1 officials during the 2020 Eifel GP.

Having said a number of controversial comments about fellow drivers Lewis Hamilton and Lance Stroll during an interview, he is now facing backlash after issuing an apology on Twitter.

Lando Norris Twitch stream
Twitch: Lando Norris
Lando Norris is also a popular Twitch streamer outside of his F1 career.

Lando Norris lashes out at Hamilton and Stroll

During the Portuguese GP on October 25, 2020, Lewis Hamilton clocked up his record-breaking 92nd win. This exceeded the previous record held by the legendary Michael Schumacher, and Norris didn’t seem all that impressed.

“I’m just happy for him, nothing more; It doesn’t mean anything to me, really. He’s in a car which should win every race, basically,” Norris said following the Portuguese GP. “He has to beat one or two other drivers, that’s it. Fair play to him, he’s still doing the job he has to do.”

Not only did Lando take aim at Hamilton, but also at Lance Stroll following their collision during lap 17 of the Portuguese GP. Bizarrely, Stroll also clashed with Verstappen at the exact same point during Free Practice, which perhaps explains Lando’s comments. According to Lando, he will have to avoid Stroll in future since “he crashes a lot” and “doesn’t learn from anything he does.”

Lando Norris issues Twitter apology to F1 fans

Following the backlash for his comments, Norris took to his Twitter account to issue an apology for his actions, but many are saying he didn’t go far enough.

Unfortunately for Lando, he has faced harsh criticism following his apology message. One Twitter user pointed out he didn’t address his recent issues directly, saying: “You cannot even name Lewis. Shame on you for your inability to be respectful.”

Not only was he deemed to be disrespectful, but was also called out for his own racing performance: “lol [Norris] hasn’t even beaten a teammate in a full season and thinks [that] Hamilton’s achievement are not special” wrote another account.

James May reveals his new project, and it has nothing to do with cars

Published: 26/Oct/2020 19:12

by Bill Cooney
James May buys half a pub
James May/Twitter

Top Gear and Grand Tour star James May has revealed his brand new project, and it has practically nothing to do with cars. Instead, the celebrity has invested in a quaint, roadside country British pub.

James May is known worldwide for his automotive misadventures with colleagues Jeremy Clarkson and Richard Hammond over the years.

The trio have driven on every continent in the world over the course of their shows, but May’s latest project will bring him much closer to home.

On September 19, he teased fans with a photo taken in front of a nondescript white building, telling them he had just bought a pub (well, half of one anyway).

Despite calling it “The Roy” on his social media, the establishment’s actual name is “The Royal Oak” and it’s located in a small village called Swallowcliffe, Wiltshire, two miles southeast of Tisbury and 11 miles west of Salisbury in the south of England.

The pub is right off the main road through the village and looks like a great cozy spot to relax, grab a pint and some nice, hearty, English country food.

Since he made the news public, business at the Royal Oak seems to be booming (based on May’s social media at least). Considering all that’s going on in the world with curfews, it’s probably great for publicity to have one of the most well-known names in the automotive world as a co-owner.

For those of us who can’t make the trip over to the UK to check out May’s latest venture for ourselves at the moment, at least we can watch this video walkthrough with him from DRIVETUBE.

The star revealed the Royal Oak had been closed for a year before he took over and had never made a profit before – the old owners got fed up especially with what’s going on in the world today, so May stepped in.

“Yes, there has never been a worse time to buy half a pub, but let’s look on the bright side,” he insisted. “At least nobody else wanted it.”

The Royal Oak is now officially open, so if you ever happen to find yourself passing through lovely little Swallowcliffe you might consider stopping by. If you’re not into the food or drink, you can still try and catch a glimpse of the Grand Tour star.