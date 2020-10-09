 Lando Norris forced to end Twitch stream by ‘angry’ F1 officials - Dexerto
Lando Norris forced to end Twitch stream by ‘angry’ F1 officials

Published: 9/Oct/2020 17:09

by Jacob Hale
F1 McLaren Lando Norris on Twitch
YouTube: Lando Norris/Twitch

Lando Norris might be a big-time Formula 1 driver, but in his spare time he loves throwing up the stream and talking to fans on Twitch — unfortunately, it seems the F1 officials don’t love it quite the same. 

In recent months, we’ve seen Lando grow his Twitch stream by playing Warzone with other top creators, mingling with the pros and putting in some genuinely great gameplay.

As well as that, he often likes to take his stream with him on race weekends, doing IRL broadcasts during his down time to speak with his fans and keep the content going.

With free practice during this weekend’s Eifel Grand Prix cancelled due to the weather conditions, Lando decided to throw up the stream with teammate Carlos Sainz and have a laugh — but it was cut short by team members who told him he had to turn the stream off.

Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz Jr McLaren F1
Instagram: landonorris
Lando and his teammate Carlos thought a Twitch stream might help pass the time.

Just eight minutes into the broadcast, with Norris and Sainz having little else to do, someone comes into their room and lets the two know that “F1 are getting a bit unhappy” with the stream being up, much to the bemusement of the two racers.

“What?!” Lando asked, confused, before requesting to know specifically what was said. Carlos, meanwhile, is slightly less confrontational and simply suggests they goodbye to their fans before waving off with an “adios.”

Norris looks completely confused as to why F1 would be upset at the two of them streaming, probably because they didn’t have to practice anyway, so seems reluctant, but eventually says goodbye a couple of minutes later.

Of course, there’s no real way of knowing why F1 were getting unhappy with the McLaren drivers unless they come out with a specific statement regarding their concerns, but that’s unlikely to happen, especially during such a big race weekend.

However, someone in the background of the stream does go on to mention something regarding “broadcast rights,” so that may be the root of the trouble.

Lando and Carlos are currently 4th and 11th respectively in the F1 Drivers’ standings, while McLaren are third in the Constructors standings.

Are Tayler Holder and Charly Jordan dating? Flirty TikToks fuel rumors

Published: 9/Oct/2020 16:56

by Alice Hearing
Charly Jordan Tayler Holder dating rumours
Instagram: Tayler Holder/ Instagram: Charly Jordan

Tiktokers are convinced that Tayler Holder and Charly Jordan are dating after the pair have started posting videos of them getting pretty close.

Tayler Holder is a member of the Hype House (although he recently stopped living with the TikTok collective) and has 15.7 million followers on TikTok. He recently started getting very close to fellow TikToker Charly Jordan, a model, and member of Clubhouse BH.

In the past week, the pair have begun hanging out more and in some videos, the pair clearly have a lot of chemistry. On Thursday Tayler posted a TikTok of him cuddling up to Charly with the caption “Best friend” and lip-syncing to a song with the lyrics “that’s my best friend, that’s my best friend, she’s not my girlfriend, she’s my best friend.” In another TikTok, Tayler is seen running up and lifting Charly off the ground in a bear hug.

Naturally, fans of the creators are suspicious, especially after Dixie D’Amelio and Noah Beck kept claiming they were “best friends” in the weeks leading up to the confirmation that they’re dating.

Tayler Holder Charli D'Amelio Alex Warren Hype House
Instagram: Tayler Holder
Tayler is still a part of the Hype House despite moving to a different location

One person sarcastically commented on Tayler’s post “Too many besties on this app,” another commented “Remember when Bryce did this with Addison,” after Bryce Hall and Addison Rae also consistently denied they were in a relationship.

@itstaylerholderBest friend 😝 @charlyjordan♬ Bestfriend – Lin

Over on Charly’s TikTok, fans seem convinced the pair are already confirmed, with one writing “Sommer Ray missed out and Tayler moved on to something better.” Another person wrote, “I kinda ship this too hard.”

@charlyjordanMy boo thangs @markellwashington1 @itstaylerholder♬ original sound – that_girl_slayed

Rumors that Charly and Tayler were dating started shortly after Sommer Ray and Tayler Holder broke up back in July, with the two spotted out at a restaurant together. Tayler was forced to tweet that he was single yet again and “allowed to have friends.”

Charly also responded, in an Interview with Celebrity Livin, claiming that she was already in the restaurant for a meeting and added that they were just friends.

“It was supposed to be a work meeting but the person bailed, so I just texted him to come have lunch,” she revealed, “they turned it into a whole thing, but he’s just the homie.”