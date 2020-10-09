Lando Norris forced to end Twitch stream by ‘angry’ F1 officials - Dexerto

Lando Norris might be a big-time Formula 1 driver, but in his spare time he loves throwing up the stream and talking to fans on Twitch — unfortunately, it seems the F1 officials don’t love it quite the same.

In recent months, we’ve seen Lando grow his Twitch stream by playing Warzone with other top creators, mingling with the pros and putting in some genuinely great gameplay.

As well as that, he often likes to take his stream with him on race weekends, doing IRL broadcasts during his down time to speak with his fans and keep the content going.

With free practice during this weekend’s Eifel Grand Prix cancelled due to the weather conditions, Lando decided to throw up the stream with teammate Carlos Sainz and have a laugh — but it was cut short by team members who told him he had to turn the stream off.

Just eight minutes into the broadcast, with Norris and Sainz having little else to do, someone comes into their room and lets the two know that “F1 are getting a bit unhappy” with the stream being up, much to the bemusement of the two racers.

“What?!” Lando asked, confused, before requesting to know specifically what was said. Carlos, meanwhile, is slightly less confrontational and simply suggests they goodbye to their fans before waving off with an “adios.”

Norris looks completely confused as to why F1 would be upset at the two of them streaming, probably because they didn’t have to practice anyway, so seems reluctant, but eventually says goodbye a couple of minutes later.

Of course, there’s no real way of knowing why F1 were getting unhappy with the McLaren drivers unless they come out with a specific statement regarding their concerns, but that’s unlikely to happen, especially during such a big race weekend.

However, someone in the background of the stream does go on to mention something regarding “broadcast rights,” so that may be the root of the trouble.

Lando and Carlos are currently 4th and 11th respectively in the F1 Drivers’ standings, while McLaren are third in the Constructors standings.