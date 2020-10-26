 James May reveals his new project, and it has nothing to do with cars - Dexerto
James May reveals his new project, and it has nothing to do with cars

Published: 26/Oct/2020 19:12

by Bill Cooney
James May buys half a pub
James May/Twitter

Top Gear and Grand Tour star James May has revealed his brand new project, and it has practically nothing to do with cars. Instead, the celebrity has invested in a quaint, roadside country British pub.

James May is known worldwide for his automotive misadventures with colleagues Jeremy Clarkson and Richard Hammond over the years.

The trio have driven on every continent in the world over the course of their shows, but May’s latest project will bring him much closer to home.

On September 19, he teased fans with a photo taken in front of a nondescript white building, telling them he had just bought a pub (well, half of one anyway).

Despite calling it “The Roy” on his social media, the establishment’s actual name is “The Royal Oak” and it’s located in a small village called Swallowcliffe, Wiltshire, two miles southeast of Tisbury and 11 miles west of Salisbury in the south of England.

The pub is right off the main road through the village and looks like a great cozy spot to relax, grab a pint and some nice, hearty, English country food.

Since he made the news public, business at the Royal Oak seems to be booming (based on May’s social media at least). Considering all that’s going on in the world with curfews, it’s probably great for publicity to have one of the most well-known names in the automotive world as a co-owner.

For those of us who can’t make the trip over to the UK to check out May’s latest venture for ourselves at the moment, at least we can watch this video walkthrough with him from DRIVETUBE.

The star revealed the Royal Oak had been closed for a year before he took over and had never made a profit before – the old owners got fed up especially with what’s going on in the world today, so May stepped in.

“Yes, there has never been a worse time to buy half a pub, but let’s look on the bright side,” he insisted. “At least nobody else wanted it.”

The Royal Oak is now officially open, so if you ever happen to find yourself passing through lovely little Swallowcliffe you might consider stopping by. If you’re not into the food or drink, you can still try and catch a glimpse of the Grand Tour star.

Gaming

Simple Forza Horizon 4 trick lets the Peel P50 go over 300mph

Published: 26/Oct/2020 16:41

by Kieran Bicknell
Forza Horizon 4 Peel P50 Speed Record

Forza Horizon

Forza Horizon 4 is one of the best-loved games available on the Xbox, yet still hides a wealth of hilarious bugs and glitches. Now, you can live out your high-speed dreams in a Peel P50, thanks to a crazy speed camera glitch. 

The speed traps and cameras in Forza Horizon 4 are a source of endless entertainment for players looking to out-do each other’s achievements.

With many cars being tuned specifically for breaking in-game speed records, an unlikely contender has emerged at the top of the leaderboards.

It seems that while looking at the scoreboard for the Horizon Drag Strip, there is a strange anomaly in the leaderboard as the data suggests the fastest car in the game is the diminutive Peel P50.

Forza Horizon 4 Speed CamerasThe speed cameras on the Horizon Drag strip can be beaten using a glitch involving the Peel P50.

Forza Horizon 4 Peel P50 glitch

The Peel P50 is one of the smallest, most unusual cars in Forza Horizon 4. Back in the 1960s, the P50 was built as a form of cheap personal transportation by Peel on the Isle of Man. Classed as a ‘microcar’ the Peel P50 is officially the smallest production car ever built.

In Forza Horizon 4, it is somewhat of a ‘joke’ car. Found via the Barn Find challenges dotted throughout the game, the P50 also hides a secret – it can be used to break speed records in Forza Horizon 4.

The leaderboard posted by u/seththeceo shows that the fastest cars in the game – according to the Horizon Drag Strip leaderboard – are the Peel P50s, alongside the obscure BMW Isetta ‘Bubblecar’.

Horizon Drag Strip Leaderboard
Reddit: u/seththeceo
Strange results on the leaderboard point to a glitch being present.

While the fact that the cars are showing as being tuned to ‘S1’ level, the obscure appearance of a ‘D’ category car highlights the fact that these are, in fact, glitched.

It turns out that by correctly placing the Peel P50 next to the speed camera and enlisting the help of a friend, it is possible to smash records on the drag strip without even driving.

By having a fellow player smash into the back corner of the Peel P50 with either of the racing trucks in FH4, the car is glitched through the wall. The car catapults with such force from the impact, it flies past the speed cameras at anything from 200 to 300+ mph.