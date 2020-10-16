Gran Turismo 7 confirmed cars list: Lamborghini, McLaren, Porsche - Dexerto

With the release trailer for Gran Turismo 7 giving us an insight into some of the cars to expect in the upcoming game, we’ve put together an easy-reference list of all the confirmed cars that will feature in GT7.

Thanks to its hotly-anticipated nature and fresh rumors around its release date, Gran Turismo 7 is once again the talk of all Playstation racing fans. Featuring all the cars we’ve seen in the trailer, this guide rounds up the cars that are likely to feature in the upcoming Gran Turismo 7 game.

Advertisement

Designed to go ‘back to its roots,’ the latest installment in the Gran Turismo series is likely to feature one of the best line-ups of cars yet in the GT franchise.

With a total of 31 confirmed cars so far, we expect a full car list to be revealed in the weeks leading up to the game’s eventual release. For now, though, we have just a taste of what will be available.

Advertisement

Chevrolet Corvette C7 (Gt3)

One of the first cars seen in the release trailer is the Corvette C7, in GT3 racing guise. Gran Turismo 7 appears to have a strong brace of Gt3 cars, though there was a surprising lack of GT4 cars in the trailer.

Porsche 917K

Star of the release trailer, the Porsche 917K is a full-force classic racing machine. The 917K is sure to dominate its class in Gran Turismo 7.

Read more: Freddie Flintoff reveals unusual favorite car

BAC Mono

The single-seat racer makes it Gran Turismo debut in the new game. In the trailer, it appears to be in a single-make race, so perhaps there will be a BAC Mono-only championship?

Advertisement

Gran Turismo 7 full confirmed car list:

Alfa Romeo 8C 2900

Aston Martin DB11

Aston Martin DB3s

Aston Martin DBR9

BAC Mono

Chevrolet Corvette C2

Chevrolet Corvette C3

Chevrolet Corvette C7 (Gt3 racing version)

Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Racer concept

Dodge Viper GT3R

Dodge Viper SRT10

Ford GT (2005)

Ford GT40 MKIV

Ford Mustang (Gt3 racing version)

Ford Mustang GT

Honda NSX

Honda NSX (Gt3 racing version)

Lamborghini Diablo GT

Lamborghini Huracan (Gt3 racing version)

Lamborghini Murcielago LP-640

Mazda RX-Vision concept

McLaren 650s (Gt3 racing version)

McLaren F1

Porsche 356 Carrera

Porsche 911 GT1 Strassenversion

Porsche 911 RSR

Porsche 917K

Porsche Carrera GT

Subaru WRX (Gt3 racing version)

Toyota FT-1 Vision GT (Gt3 racing version)

Toyota GT86

Gran Turismo 7 release trailer

You can view the full release trailer below, as well as seeing everything we know so far about Gran Turismo 7.

At the moment there is no official release date for the game. As we get more information, we’ll be sure to update this and other Gran Turismo guides.