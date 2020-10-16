 Gran Turismo 7 confirmed cars list: Lamborghini, McLaren, Porsche - Dexerto
Logo
Gaming

Gran Turismo 7 confirmed cars list: Lamborghini, McLaren, Porsche

Published: 16/Oct/2020 10:41

by Kieran Bicknell
Gran Turismo 7 confirmed cars list
YouTube: Playstation

Share

Gran Turismo Gran Turismo 7

With the release trailer for Gran Turismo 7 giving us an insight into some of the cars to expect in the upcoming game, we’ve put together an easy-reference list of all the confirmed cars that will feature in GT7.

Thanks to its hotly-anticipated nature and fresh rumors around its release date, Gran Turismo 7 is once again the talk of all Playstation racing fans. Featuring all the cars we’ve seen in the trailer, this guide rounds up the cars that are likely to feature in the upcoming Gran Turismo 7 game.

Advertisement

Designed to go ‘back to its roots,’ the latest installment in the Gran Turismo series is likely to feature one of the best line-ups of cars yet in the GT franchise.

With a total of 31 confirmed cars so far, we expect a full car list to be revealed in the weeks leading up to the game’s eventual release. For now, though, we have just a taste of what will be available.

Advertisement

Chevrolet Corvette C7 (Gt3)

Gran Turismo 7 C7 Corvette
YouTube: Playstation
The Corvette C7 is the first car seen in the official release trailer.

One of the first cars seen in the release trailer is the Corvette C7, in GT3 racing guise. Gran Turismo 7 appears to have a strong brace of Gt3 cars, though there was a surprising lack of GT4 cars in the trailer.

Porsche 917K

Porsche 917K Gran Turismo 7
YouTube: Playstation
The Porsche 917K will be a welcome addition for fans of the German performance brand.

Star of the release trailer, the Porsche 917K is a full-force classic racing machine. The 917K is sure to dominate its class in Gran Turismo 7.

BAC Mono

Gran Turismo 7 BAC Mono
YouTube: Playstation
The BAC Mono makes it Gran Turismo debut.

The single-seat racer makes it Gran Turismo debut in the new game. In the trailer, it appears to be in a single-make race, so perhaps there will be a BAC Mono-only championship?

Advertisement

Gran Turismo 7 full confirmed car list:

  • Alfa Romeo 8C 2900
  • Aston Martin DB11
  • Aston Martin DB3s
  • Aston Martin DBR9
  • BAC Mono
  • Chevrolet Corvette C2
  • Chevrolet Corvette C3
  • Chevrolet Corvette C7 (Gt3 racing version)
  • Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Racer concept
  • Dodge Viper GT3R
  • Dodge Viper SRT10
  • Ford GT (2005)
  • Ford GT40 MKIV
  • Ford Mustang (Gt3 racing version)
  • Ford Mustang GT
  • Honda NSX
  • Honda NSX (Gt3 racing version)
  • Lamborghini Diablo GT
  • Lamborghini Huracan (Gt3 racing version)
  • Lamborghini Murcielago LP-640
  • Mazda RX-Vision concept
  • McLaren 650s (Gt3 racing version)
  • McLaren F1
  • Porsche 356 Carrera
  • Porsche 911 GT1 Strassenversion
  • Porsche 911 RSR
  • Porsche 917K
  • Porsche Carrera GT
  • Subaru WRX (Gt3 racing version)
  • Toyota FT-1 Vision GT (Gt3 racing version)
  • Toyota GT86

Gran Turismo 7 release trailer

You can view the full release trailer below, as well as seeing everything we know so far about Gran Turismo 7.

At the moment there is no official release date for the game. As we get more information, we’ll be sure to update this and other Gran Turismo guides.

Gaming

Game Engine dev tears into Dirt 5 on Xbox Series X: “I have no words”

Published: 15/Oct/2020 16:37

by Kieran Bicknell
YouTube: More Cherno

Share

With DIRT 5’s release just around the corner, one game engine developer took to YouTube to tear apart the upcoming rally game.

YouTuber More Cherno is a game engine developer and content creator. Reacting to pre-release gameplay footage of the latest DIRT game for the first time, he had plenty to say about DIRT 5 on the Xbox Series X.

Advertisement

Diving straight in, he admitted he had “not seen the video yet” but given that it was running on next-gen Series X hardware, he “assumed it would look good.”

Immediately it gets off to a bad start. “Why does this look like a Halo game” he jokes, staring at a pre-game loading screen. “I know this is a car game… [but] this environment is ridiculous.”

Advertisement
DIRT 5 environment graphics
YouTube: More Cherno
YouTuber More Cherno was less-than-impressed by the environment in DIRT 5.

More Cherno slams DIRT 5 environment graphics

Before even getting to the main gameplay, Cherno is tearing apart the graphics: “What can anybody say about this… does this look like a next-gen game?” he said mockingly.

Once the gameplay starts, he commented on the cars, saying they look “pretty good” but was confused as to why the ‘finish’ on the paintwork was so dull. He did admit that he ‘gets’ that the game isn’t Need For Speed “with its reflective cars” but would give the car a “seven out of ten, maybe” for its graphics.

It’s clear that the landscape is biggest gripe that he has, saying the environment is “making him dislike the game.” There are some positives within the game system, however. The weather patterns changing draws praise, as do the rain and mud effects on the car as it progresses through the rally stage.

Advertisement

Clip starts at 4:40

DIRT 5 on Xbox Series X

Unfortunately for the team behind DIRT 5, that’s about where the praise ends. The environment looks so bad in fact, that he scalds it saying that it “does not look like a next-generation game… parts of this look like Xbox 360 content!”

As a game developer, Cherno does admit he can see that there may have been issues outside of the dev team’s control. Whether they had to scale back their fidelity or modify the system at the last minute is unclear, but it could be the reason behind the poor environmental graphics.

Summing up, he says: “I don’t like this [the DIRT 5 preview] at all… I have no words.” A strong statement, but with DIRT 5 also being released on PS5 and PC, there is still a chance it will look fantastic.

Advertisement

Sadly, it might not look so good on the Xbox Series X, if this preview footage is anything to go by.