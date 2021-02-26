PUBG New State release date: Troi map, trailer, preregister details & more - Dexerto

The world of PUBG is expanding, as a Mobile sequel called PUBG: New State has been announced for iOS and Android. Here’s everything we know about the game so far including new features, trailers, and release date.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds remains one of the most popular battle royale franchises in the world, thanks in no small part to the free-to-play title PUBG Mobile, which has been downloaded over 700 million times since its release in 2018.

So it was only a matter of time until a sequel was announced. PUBG: New State is coming in 2021, and it’s taking gamers into the future with the promise of “the most realistic graphics available for mobile gaming”.

Let’s take a look at everything we know about the new mobile game and find out when players will be able to land on the new Troi map for more battle royale action.

PUBG New State release date

PUBG: New State got a surprise announcement by PUBG Studio on Thursday, February 25, 2021.

While PUBG Mobile was handled by Chinese tech giant Tencent, its sequel New State comes direct from PUBG Studio, the creators of the original PC and console game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds.

Unfortunately, there’s no official release date for the game yet, but we do know that it will be coming at some point in 2021. Preregistration is open now, so players hopefully won’t have too long to wait.

PUBG New State trailer

PUBG Studio released a pre-order trailer alongside New State’s announcement. It gives players a first look at the explosive action they’ll get to experience when the mobile game eventually drops later in 2021.

The gritty feel that PUBG fans have come to know and love is still there, but the environments look a lot more futuristic, and they’re filled with new technology, vehicles, and weapons that will no doubt enhance gameplay.

As with other battle royale titles, New State will bring up to 100 survivors to each match. Using diverse weapons and tactics, they must face off until one player remains, while also avoiding the ever-shrinking Blue Zone.

What is different in PUBG New State?

Unlike the current games in the PUBG franchise, which are set in modern times, New State will catapult players into the year 2051, meaning quite a lot will have changed since they last set foot in the PUBG universe.

In keeping with the futuristic feel of the game, there will be several new features for the Mobile series including drones that deliver loot, bikes inspired by TRON, combat rolls, and the ability to use a deployable shield.

One of the biggest additions will be the ability to modify weapons within a match, which sounds similar to the way Apex Legends’ weapon attachments work. Expect performance enhancements and grenade launcher attachments.

PUBG Studio have promised “ultra-realistic graphics that push the limits of mobile gaming” thanks to Global Illumination rendering technology, as well as realistic gunplay that’s optimized for mobile gaming.

PUBG New State new map Troi

PUBG: New State will take players to a brand new map called Troi. We don’t know too much about it yet, but from what we’ve seen in the trailer, it’s a sprawling town with a mix of suburban living and more natural areas.

The map is 8×8, a similar size to Erangel and Miramar from the mainline PUBG game, and will feature plenty of locations for gamers to explore including a town hall, restaurants, and a shopping mall.

How to preregister for PUBG New State

We may not have a release date for New State, but Android users can already preregister their interest in the game on the Google Play Store. iOS users will have to wait a little longer to be able to do the same.

There’s a decent incentive to preregistering, too, as everyone who does so before the game’s release will get access to a Limited Vehicle Skin.

That’s everything we know about PUBG: New State for now. We’ll keep this article updated as soon as any new leaks, announcements, or release dates are announced, so check back soon.