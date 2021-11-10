PUBG Global Championship 2021: stream, schedule, teams

The PUBG Global Championship 2021 is the game’s biggest event of the year, with over $2 million in prize money on offer. We’ve got all the information you need to know about the tournament, including streams, schedules, results, and the teams competing in South Korea.

The PUBG Global Championship (PGC) returns in 2021 with a mega 32-team LAN in South Korea

More than $2 million in prize money is on offer at PGC 2021

The five-week format is one of the longest in esports for a world championship

The PUBG Global Championship has become one of esports’ most premier events. With a massive prize pool on offer at the international event, and five weeks of nearly non-stop action to determine the winner, it’s truly an epic test.

One team will walk away with a minimum of $600,000 come December 19 ⁠— a handy little Christmas present.

Here’s how you can watch the PUBG Global Championship 2021, with the latest results as they happen.

PUBG Global Championship 2021: stream

The PUBG Global Championship will be streamed live on the PUBG Twitch channel every game day. We have embedded the stream below for your convenience.

If you miss out on the day’s action, you can catch up with VODs on the official PUBG Esports YouTube channel.

PUBG Global Championship 2021: schedule & results

Rank Decision Matches: November 19-21

Full schedule TBC

Week 1: November 23-28

Full schedule TBC

Week 2: November 29-December 5

Full schedule TBC

Week 3: December 6-12

Full schedule TBC

Grand Final: December 16-19

Full schedule TBC

PUBG Global Championship 2021: teams

32 teams from across the world are converging in Korea for the PUBG Global Championsh 2021. PGI.S champions Soniqs are here to defend their international crown, with a strong contingent of squads from Europe, Asia, the Americas, and APAC here to stop them.

PGC 2019 champions Gen.G have a new-look roster from the squad that took home the big event two years ago, while Virtus.pro are flying the flag high for Europe after dominant PCS4 and PCS5 campaigns.

You can find the full list of squads below.