PUBG world champions Soniqs win insane prize money: Global Invitational.S 2021 results - Dexerto

Susquehanna Soniqs have been crowned the winners of the PUBG Global Invitational.S 2021 and as a result, they’re taking home a huge amount of money from a gigantic prize pool.

Over the last few years, prize pools for esports events have continued to grow and grow, with some ridiculous amounts being on offer in some games.

PUBG, while it might have faded away from casual play, at least in the west, still has a dedicated fanbase and is continuing its growth in the esports scene.

Even though, like other esports, there haven’t been too many LANs recently, events have still been taking place, the most recent of which being the PUBG Global Invitational.S 2021, where the bragging rights of being world champions was up for grabs.

Advertisement

Unlike other world championship events, where it’s played out over a weekend or two, the PUBG Global Invitational.S 2021 was made up of six weeks worth of action. The overall winner would be the side who picked up the most prize money over the six weeks.

In the end, the American-Australian roster of Susquehanna Soniqs came out as champions, taking home a whopping $1,296,189 for their efforts.

Some might question just how they’ve managed to win so much, but they’ve done so because the prize pool was partly crowdfunded and backed by the developers – just like Dota’s International and League of Legends Worlds. In the end, the total prize pool for the PUBG event was over $7 million.

Advertisement

The total prize pool is ABSOLUTELY MASSIVE! But the money continues to stack up as @soniqsEsports gets the huge $1,296,189 final prize here in PGI.S! GGs you’ve fought a wonderful fight week after week!#PGIS #PUBGEsports pic.twitter.com/YBurCU7eza — PUBG Esports (@PUBGEsports) March 28, 2021

Interestingly, the $7 million total prize pool places the event up there with some of the biggest in esports history. Dota’s International 9 holds the record with a $34 million prize pool, beating Fortnite’s World Championship’s $30 million.

Additionally, the Soniqs weren’t the only ones to claim $1 million in prize winnings. The second-placed Zenith E-Sports claimed just over $1 million as well.

Third-placed Gen.G came just short of winning $1 million themselves, grabbing $928,000. There’s some serious money on offer in PUBG.

PUBG Global Invitational.S 2021 final placements