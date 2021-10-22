Dr Disrespect joins PUBG Mobile in 13 Days of Halloween event

The two-time, Dr Disrespect will be joining PUBG Mobile as a special guest in the game’s 13 Days of Halloween event finale in a fight to unlock prizes.

PUBG Mobile announced the two-week event would be filled with treats and surprises. This is featuring daily streams with content creators and giveaways to lead up to the finale.

To top off the event, they will be raffling off a motorcycle that is straight out of PUBG Mobile.

Let’s take a look at how this event will unfold as one of gaming’s most iconic personalities is taking on the realm of mobile battle royale.

Dr Disrespect joins PUBG Mobile Halloween event

Dr Disrespect, the most ruthless, athletic competitor in video games is coming to PUBG MOBILE's 13 Days of Halloween!@drdisrespect will join Team Violence, Speed & Momentum in the event finale on Oct. 29 at 5:00 p.m. PT. Learn more at https://t.co/5x78r8DA04#PUBGMHALLOWEEN pic.twitter.com/eAGZsFv3OQ — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) October 22, 2021

On the last day of PUBG Mobile’s Halloween event, October 29 at 5 PM PST Doc will be taking his talents to the mobile arena.

Dr Disrespect will team up with three separate squads in a series of matches. These teams feature some of the game’s biggest names in Wynnsanity, Her Gaming, and BellaFox. After playing with each group, he will select one person from each team to create one star-studded lineup.

The two-time will then take on one last lobby with this hand-picked squad. In PUBG Mobile’s announcement, they said, “Team Doc will drop into Erangel looking to smash the lobby and unlock more huge prizes!”

While those prizes were not announced yet, they did say that AirPod Pros and an iPhone will be up for grabs in the “Who will Doc choose?” raffle. You can sign-up on their website to enter this contest.

On top of that, PUBG will be drawing the winner of the Ride to Survive Sweepstakes, which will give someone the 2021 Ural Sidecar Motorcycle that looks straight out of the game.

You can watch the event on Dr Disrespect’s YouTube live stream or on the PUBG Mobile YouTube page.