This Prime Day board game deal offers explosive fun at parties

This Amazon Prime Day board game deal is knocking the beloved party game Exploding Kittens down to an exceptionally low price.

At just $13.99. Exploding Kittens is significantly cheaper right now than its original price point of $20 and well worth picking up. If you’ve seen Exploding Kittens in shops and board game cafes but held off on buying due to the price, this 30% off Prime Day deal could be just what you’re looking for.

While Exploding Kittens has seen drops to around $10 before, they are few and far between. Unless you’re hoping to strike it lucky on those rare occasions, this is one of the best discounts Exploding Kittens has ever seen.

The Oatmeal

Exploding Kittens offers anarchic fun in a small but robust package. It might not have the depth and complexity of deck-build board games like Dune: Imperium, but that really isn’t what Exploding Kittens is aiming for. This is a fun, fast-paced game that you can break out on a lunch break, at parties, or as an appetizer among the options for your regular board game nights.

What’s more, Exploding Kittens can serve as a gateway to more detailed card games for younger or entry-level players. On those merits, this is a game that is extremely hard to look down on.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.