Beloved board game Wingspan is 29% off at Amazon

Collect only the best and most beautiful birds for your wildlife preserve with this deal on an award-winning board game.

Many board games can be brain-taxing affairs, requiring careful rules-reading, focus, and attention for prolonged lengths of time.

While there’s a lot of joy to be found in diving into layers of rules, strategy and careful planning don’t have to go hand-in-hand with mental exhaustion. To make that point, here’s Wingspan, a gorgeous, fantastic strategy game that rewards clever thinking but never fails to be relaxing.

With 29% off the standard price, this is a perfect time to get your hands on this stylish, award-winning board game that has captivated players ever since its release.

Wingspan has won fans, acclaim, and awards, being one of the most talked-about new board games in recent memory. With a fantasy-focused variant called Wyrmspan on the way, now’s the perfect time to take advantage of a huge Amazon discount and see what all the fuss is about.

Stonemaier Games

From Stonemaier Games, Wingspan is a strategy game for group and solo play. Build up habitats with hundreds of unique birds and allow them to flourish, while racking up points for establishing the best combos.

For any board game with intricate play and a lot of moving parts, ease of storage and set-up is absolutely key. Thankfully, the team behind Wingspan has considered both. It doesn’t take long at all to get the game up and running, and it can be carefully fit back into the box without fear of it all collapsing into a jumble of cards and game pieces.

Give Wingspan a try today and it’ll soon earn pride of place in your gaming collection.

