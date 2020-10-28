 Where to find Keldeo, Cobalion, Terrakion and Virizion in Crown Tundra - Dexerto
Pokemon

Where to find Keldeo, Cobalion, Terrakion and Virizion in Crown Tundra

Published: 28/Oct/2020 12:05

by Paul Cot

The Swords of Justice – Cobalion, Terrakion and Virizion – can be found in the Pokemon Sword and Shield Crown Tundra DLC. Unbeknown to some trainers, the Mythical Pokemon Keldeo can also be encountered.

The Crown Tundra expansion finally brought back Legendary ‘mons from previous Pokemon games but Mythical Pokemon remain missing. That’s other than Keldeo, though!

To catch the Colt Pokemon you’ll need to get hold of Cobalion, Terrakion and Virizion beforehand. So, firstly let’s take a look at how to make them spawn and their respective locations.

How to catch the Swords of Justice

The snowy lands of the Crown Tundra are filled with an array of legends. The Swords of Justice are among them but they won’t spawn straight away.

Virizion Footprints Crown Tundra
AbdallahSmash026
Virizion’s first footprints can be found just outside of Freezington by the tree in the picture…

Virizion

The first of them you’re going to find is Virizion. To begin the process of making the Grassland Pokemon spawn you’ll need to find each of its footprints.

The first of these are located just outside of Freezington, right outside of Peony’s house. If they aren’t there however, you’ll need to continue further through the story before they do.

Once they do appear and you click on them it will trigger a cutscene with Sonia, who hints that mysterious Pokemon will be showing up in the Crown Tundra – a la the Swords of Justice.

From there you’ll need to find 50 of Virizion’s footprints, as each of them count for 2% of the data required to track it. Once you find all 50 of them go to Sonia’s house in Freezington, talk to her and she’ll tell you exactly where to find Virizion.

That location is in Giant’s Bed and will always be in the exact spot as the picture shows below. While it is fairly difficult to catch you don’t need to worry about failing to do so because even if you knock it out, you can go to a different town and it will spawn again.

Virizion Location
AbdallahSmash026
The exact location you’ll find Virizion in Giant’s Bed in the Crown Tundra…

Terrakion

Terrakion is found in same way whereby you must acquire 50 of its footprints. The first of them is found just inside Lakeside Cave and the rest are close and easy to find.

Once you have all of them, you’ll need to go back to Sonia’s house where she’ll kindly let you know the Cavern Pokemon’s whereabouts. Those footprints where indicative of where Terrakion is because it can be found inside Lakeside Cave. Feel like we didn’t need Sonia for that one but you must go to her regardless.

Terrakion Location Crown Tundra
AbdallahSmash026
Terrakion’s exact location in Lakeside Cave…

Cobalion

There aren’t any surprises for finding Cobalion, you’ll once again need to find 50 of its footprints and take them back to Sonia. The first of them are found in Three-Point Pass by the Frigid Sea with the last of them in the Roaring-Sea Caves.

Sonia will tell you Cobalion is residing in the Frigid Sea – surprise surprise. Specifically, there’s an island as you come to the sea. Head over to that, go to the peak of it and Cobalion can be found in the location shown below.

Cobalion Location Crown Tundra
AbdallahSmash026
Cobalion’s location in the Crown Tundra…

How to catch Keldeo

Many trainers don’t know that Keldeo is actually the fourth member of the Swords of Justice. As a result it can be encountered in the Crown Tundra but Sonia, unlike the other three, doesn’t make this clear.

When you catch Cobalion you’ll need to head back to Sonia for a third time as Keldeo won’t spawn without doing so. Once you have done that, make your way to Dyna Tree Hill. This is the location where you will have found the Galarian Kanto birds before they decide to scatter away. Make sure each of Virizion, Terrakion and Cobalion are in your party (at least that’s what we did).

From there ride your aquatic bike into Ballimere Lake and head to the small island. Behind one of the trees you’ll find a cooking pot. Literally cook anything (no special recipes needed here), finishing eating it and Keldeo should be awaiting you in the middle of the island.

Keldeo Location Crown Tunra
AbdallahSmash026
Keldeo can be found on an island inside Ballimere Lake…

It’s simple once you know how to do it but without instructions Keldeo would have been incredibly difficult to find. And that’s if you even knew it could be found!

It’s also worth noting that Virizion, Terrakion and Cobalion can all be shiny hunted. However, Keldeo cannot because it is Shiny locked.

CS:GO

How to watch BLAST Premier Fall 2020: stream, teams, schedule, results

Published: 24/Oct/2020 6:55 Updated: 27/Oct/2020 21:41

by Andrew Amos
Blast Premier Fall 2020 header
BLAST

BLAST Premier G FUEL

The world’s best Counter-Strike is taking place in Europe right now. BLAST Premier Fall 2020 is set to kick off on October 26, featuring 12 top teams from around the world duking it out for $150,000 USD.

BLAST have condensed their Premier Fall series from two regions to one. North America has been left on the sidelines as the world’s best teams move over to Europe to compete.

That doesn’t mean the competition is going to be any less fierce though. 12 top squads from across the globe are converging on the region to duke it out over $150,000, as well as points towards the BLAST Premier Global Finals.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 streams

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 will be streamed live on the Blast Twitch and YouTube channels. The action is expected to kick off on October 26 at 8:30am PT / 11:30am ET / 3:30pm GMT. Most days will have the same start time.

For your convenience, we’ve embedded the stream below.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 teams

12 top teams from across Europe and North America are taking part in BLAST Premier Fall 2020. Most notably is obviously the four-time Major winners Astralis, although the competition will be hot on their heels.

North American champions FURIA have flown across the Atlantic to make their presence known in Europe. The new-look Complexity and MIBR rosters will also be taking to the stage for the first time.

IEM New York winners FaZe Clan are in attendance too, as well as numerous other top 10 teams.

Group A Group B Group C
Natus Vincere Vitality Astralis
Ninjas in Pyjamas Complexity MIBR
Evil Geniuses BIG FURIA
OG FaZe Clan G2 Esports

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 brackets

Group A

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

Group B

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

Group C

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 schedule & scores

Monday, October 26

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Opening Round Na’Vi 2 – 0 NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Opening Round Evil Geniuses 1 – 2 OG 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, October 27

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Upper Final Na’Vi 0 – 2 OG 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Lower Round 1 NiP 2 – 0 Evil Geniuses 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Wednesday, October 28

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Losers Final Na’Vi vs NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Grand Final OG vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Thursday, October 29

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Opening Round Vitality vs Complexity 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Opening Round BIG vs FaZe 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Friday, October 30

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Winners Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Losers Round 1 TBD vs TBD 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Saturday, October 31

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Monday, November 2

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Opening Round Astralis vs MIBR 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Opening Round FURIA vs G2 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, November 3

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Winners Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Losers Round 1 TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm

Wednesday, November 4

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm