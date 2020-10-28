Where to find Keldeo, Cobalion, Terrakion and Virizion in Crown Tundra - Dexerto

The Swords of Justice – Cobalion, Terrakion and Virizion – can be found in the Pokemon Sword and Shield Crown Tundra DLC. Unbeknown to some trainers, the Mythical Pokemon Keldeo can also be encountered.

The Crown Tundra expansion finally brought back Legendary ‘mons from previous Pokemon games but Mythical Pokemon remain missing. That’s other than Keldeo, though!

To catch the Colt Pokemon you’ll need to get hold of Cobalion, Terrakion and Virizion beforehand. So, firstly let’s take a look at how to make them spawn and their respective locations.

How to catch the Swords of Justice

The snowy lands of the Crown Tundra are filled with an array of legends. The Swords of Justice are among them but they won’t spawn straight away.

Virizion

The first of them you’re going to find is Virizion. To begin the process of making the Grassland Pokemon spawn you’ll need to find each of its footprints.

The first of these are located just outside of Freezington, right outside of Peony’s house. If they aren’t there however, you’ll need to continue further through the story before they do.

Read More: Trainers fascinated by mysterious Victini encounter in Crown Tundra

Once they do appear and you click on them it will trigger a cutscene with Sonia, who hints that mysterious Pokemon will be showing up in the Crown Tundra – a la the Swords of Justice.

From there you’ll need to find 50 of Virizion’s footprints, as each of them count for 2% of the data required to track it. Once you find all 50 of them go to Sonia’s house in Freezington, talk to her and she’ll tell you exactly where to find Virizion.

That location is in Giant’s Bed and will always be in the exact spot as the picture shows below. While it is fairly difficult to catch you don’t need to worry about failing to do so because even if you knock it out, you can go to a different town and it will spawn again.

Terrakion

Terrakion is found in same way whereby you must acquire 50 of its footprints. The first of them is found just inside Lakeside Cave and the rest are close and easy to find.

Once you have all of them, you’ll need to go back to Sonia’s house where she’ll kindly let you know the Cavern Pokemon’s whereabouts. Those footprints where indicative of where Terrakion is because it can be found inside Lakeside Cave. Feel like we didn’t need Sonia for that one but you must go to her regardless.

Cobalion

There aren’t any surprises for finding Cobalion, you’ll once again need to find 50 of its footprints and take them back to Sonia. The first of them are found in Three-Point Pass by the Frigid Sea with the last of them in the Roaring-Sea Caves.

Sonia will tell you Cobalion is residing in the Frigid Sea – surprise surprise. Specifically, there’s an island as you come to the sea. Head over to that, go to the peak of it and Cobalion can be found in the location shown below.

How to catch Keldeo

Many trainers don’t know that Keldeo is actually the fourth member of the Swords of Justice. As a result it can be encountered in the Crown Tundra but Sonia, unlike the other three, doesn’t make this clear.

When you catch Cobalion you’ll need to head back to Sonia for a third time as Keldeo won’t spawn without doing so. Once you have done that, make your way to Dyna Tree Hill. This is the location where you will have found the Galarian Kanto birds before they decide to scatter away. Make sure each of Virizion, Terrakion and Cobalion are in your party (at least that’s what we did).

From there ride your aquatic bike into Ballimere Lake and head to the small island. Behind one of the trees you’ll find a cooking pot. Literally cook anything (no special recipes needed here), finishing eating it and Keldeo should be awaiting you in the middle of the island.

It’s simple once you know how to do it but without instructions Keldeo would have been incredibly difficult to find. And that’s if you even knew it could be found!

It’s also worth noting that Virizion, Terrakion and Cobalion can all be shiny hunted. However, Keldeo cannot because it is Shiny locked.