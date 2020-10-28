Trainers fascinated by mysterious Victini encounter in Crown Tundra - Dexerto

Legendary ‘mons from past games have returned in the Pokemon Sword and Shield Crown Tundra DLC but there are still plenty of missing Mythical species, including Victini.

However, interestingly, an encounter for Victini has been found in the Crown Tundra expansion’s code. This information originated from Centro Leaks which claimed Victini is a static encounter found at Level 70.

Naturally, ambitious Pokemon trainers have jumped on this but haven’t been able to find the Victory Pokemon. Just because it has been found in the code, doesn’t mean it can be found, though. Equally, just because it hasn’t been found, doesn’t mean it isn’t lurking out in the Crown Tundra somewhere.

The mystery of Victini has also fascinated Joe Merrick, webmaster of the Serebii website. He sought to clarify the mystery: “It has an in-game encounter. This is a fact. It wouldn’t be in Raid Battles with this encounter or an event. There’s also no text to support it.”

He went on to say that they have tried everything to find it but have obviously been unsuccessful. As such they are considering it leftover code and therefore currently unavailable. “I’m calling it before I lose my mind. I hope I’m wrong here, but I’m all out of ideas.”

Victini bounty

Nevertheless, it is very strange that a static encounter exists for the Gen 5 Mythical Pokemon. So, maybe there is some crazy to unlock it.

The unknown has also intrigued Austin John Plays, so much so that he is offering a bounty for anyone that figures out the potential puzzle.

Bounty

$500 if you can find (with video) & tell me how to find the static encounter Victini in Crown Tundra before me, websites, and data miners. @ me — Austin John Plays 🎃 (@AustinJohnPlays) October 25, 2020

Bragging rights are on the line for the first trainer/creator to be able to find out how to catch Victini.

How to get Victini in Pokemon Sword Shield

This all refers to an encounter within the Pokemon Sword and Shield game, however. There is another, simple way to get the dual fighting/water type Mythical ‘mon.

That is through Pokemon HOME. Simply catch it another game (or use one you already have) and transfer it over. You’ll be able to do the same with Pokemon Go soon, when connectivity is enabled some time in 2020.

Whether the actual encounter is a mistake, something that was included in the Crown Tundra and subsequently removed, or something else entirely, hopefully we’ll find out in time.