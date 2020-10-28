 Trainers fascinated by mysterious Victini encounter in Crown Tundra - Dexerto
Trainers fascinated by mysterious Victini encounter in Crown Tundra

Published: 28/Oct/2020 2:22 Updated: 28/Oct/2020 2:48

by Paul Cot
Pokemon Company

Legendary ‘mons from past games have returned in the Pokemon Sword and Shield Crown Tundra DLC but there are still plenty of missing Mythical species, including Victini.

However, interestingly, an encounter for Victini has been found in the Crown Tundra expansion’s code. This information originated from Centro Leaks which claimed Victini is a static encounter found at Level 70.

Naturally, ambitious Pokemon trainers have jumped on this but haven’t been able to find the Victory Pokemon. Just because it has been found in the code, doesn’t mean it can be found, though. Equally, just because it hasn’t been found, doesn’t mean it isn’t lurking out in the Crown Tundra somewhere.

The mystery of Victini has also fascinated Joe Merrick, webmaster of the Serebii website. He sought to clarify the mystery: “It has an in-game encounter. This is a fact. It wouldn’t be in Raid Battles with this encounter or an event. There’s also no text to support it.”

He went on to say that they have tried everything to find it but have obviously been unsuccessful. As such they are considering it leftover code and therefore currently unavailable. “I’m calling it before I lose my mind. I hope I’m wrong here, but I’m all out of ideas.”

The mystery of Victini in the Crown Tundra DLC has got the whole Pokemon community talking…

Victini bounty

Nevertheless, it is very strange that a static encounter exists for the Gen 5 Mythical Pokemon. So, maybe there is some crazy to unlock it.

The unknown has also intrigued Austin John Plays, so much so that he is offering a bounty for anyone that figures out the potential puzzle.

Bragging rights are on the line for the first trainer/creator to be able to find out how to catch Victini.

How to get Victini in Pokemon Sword Shield

This all refers to an encounter within the Pokemon Sword and Shield game, however. There is another, simple way to get the dual fighting/water type Mythical ‘mon.

That is through Pokemon HOME. Simply catch it another game (or use one you already have) and transfer it over. You’ll be able to do the same with Pokemon Go soon, when connectivity is enabled some time in 2020.

Whether the actual encounter is a mistake, something that was included in the Crown Tundra and subsequently removed, or something else entirely, hopefully we’ll find out in time.

CS:GO

How to watch BLAST Premier Fall 2020: stream, teams, schedule, results

Published: 24/Oct/2020 6:55 Updated: 27/Oct/2020 21:41

by Andrew Amos
Blast Premier Fall 2020 header
BLAST

BLAST Premier G FUEL

The world’s best Counter-Strike is taking place in Europe right now. BLAST Premier Fall 2020 is set to kick off on October 26, featuring 12 top teams from around the world duking it out for $150,000 USD.

BLAST have condensed their Premier Fall series from two regions to one. North America has been left on the sidelines as the world’s best teams move over to Europe to compete.

That doesn’t mean the competition is going to be any less fierce though. 12 top squads from across the globe are converging on the region to duke it out over $150,000, as well as points towards the BLAST Premier Global Finals.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 streams

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 will be streamed live on the Blast Twitch and YouTube channels. The action is expected to kick off on October 26 at 8:30am PT / 11:30am ET / 3:30pm GMT. Most days will have the same start time.

For your convenience, we’ve embedded the stream below.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 teams

12 top teams from across Europe and North America are taking part in BLAST Premier Fall 2020. Most notably is obviously the four-time Major winners Astralis, although the competition will be hot on their heels.

North American champions FURIA have flown across the Atlantic to make their presence known in Europe. The new-look Complexity and MIBR rosters will also be taking to the stage for the first time.

IEM New York winners FaZe Clan are in attendance too, as well as numerous other top 10 teams.

Group A Group B Group C
Natus Vincere Vitality Astralis
Ninjas in Pyjamas Complexity MIBR
Evil Geniuses BIG FURIA
OG FaZe Clan G2 Esports

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 brackets

Group A

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

Group B

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

Group C

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 schedule & scores

Monday, October 26

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Opening Round Na’Vi 2 – 0 NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Opening Round Evil Geniuses 1 – 2 OG 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, October 27

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Upper Final Na’Vi 0 – 2 OG 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Lower Round 1 NiP 2 – 0 Evil Geniuses 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Wednesday, October 28

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Losers Final Na’Vi vs NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Grand Final OG vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Thursday, October 29

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Opening Round Vitality vs Complexity 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Opening Round BIG vs FaZe 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Friday, October 30

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Winners Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Losers Round 1 TBD vs TBD 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Saturday, October 31

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Monday, November 2

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Opening Round Astralis vs MIBR 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Opening Round FURIA vs G2 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, November 3

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Winners Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Losers Round 1 TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm

Wednesday, November 4

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm