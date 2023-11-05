Best moveset for Virizion in Pokemon Go & is it any good?

Here’s a look at the best moveset for Virizion in Pokemon Go, including what moves make it even more powerful and whether the Legendary has relevancy in the meta.

The Legendary Pokemon Virizion was a highly sought-after monster to catch in the Unova region. Now, Pokemon Go players can use the Grass/Fighting-type in the mobile game.

But, which moveset should Pokemon Go players use with the Legendary?

Here’s a look at the best moveset for the Legendary Virizion in Pokemon Go, plus whether it’s any good in PvP play.

Virizion’s best moveset in Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go players should equip Virizion with Double Kick as its Fast Move, with Leaf Blade and Sacred Sword as Charged Moves.

All three moves listed above are either Grass or Fighting, good for Virizion since it will get the STAB bonus for each one.

Double Kick is the clear winner here for the Fast Move, as it has the best Energy and Power stats overall.

As for the Charged Moves, Leaf Blade has a very efficient DPE in Pokemon Go. Additionally, pairing it with Sacred Sword gives Virizion both a Grass and Fighting-type move in its arsenal.

All moves Virizion can learn in Pokemon Go

Here’s an overview of all the moves that Virizion can learn in Pokemon Go:

Fast Moves

Quick Attack (Normal)

Zen Headbutt (Psychic)

Double Kick (Fighting)

Charged Moves

Stone Edge (Rock)

Leaf Blade (Grass)

Close Combat (Fighting)

Sacred Sword (Fighting)

Is Virizion any good?

Since Virizion is a Legendary, one would expect this Grass/Fighting-type Pokemon to pack a punch in Pokemon Go, and that is indeed the case.

Virizion ranks #12 in PvPoke‘s Ultra League rankings as of November 2023 and ranked as the best Grass-type among the lot.

This Legendary doesn’t have as great power in Master League against more formidable competition, but Virizion still holds up pretty well. PvPoke ranked XL Virizion at #48 in the Master League as of this writing.

