Where to find all Unown forms in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl have a number of Unown locations with different forms, representing different letters in the alphabet. If you’re wondering where to find them, you’ve come to the right place.

The Sinnoh Region is not an unfamiliar area to longstanding fans, but for new players, there are various locations whereby some of the rarest Pokemon spawn. The Unown very much falls into that category.

The Pokemon is unique to the series, representing different letters and symbols from the alphabet. Each spawning with the Hidden Power move, you can collect each of the different forms in-game if you know where to look. And that’s what we’re here for – to help you find them.

Unown spawn locations

You can find Unown spawning at Solaceon Town in the Sinnoh Region.

How to get Unown in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Pearl

Unown spawns in different shapes and sizes in Pokemon Diamond and Pearl remakes, just like the originals.

If you’re wondering about how to find Unown in-game, here’s how to do just that:

Load up Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl on your Nintendo Switch. Visit Solaceon Town. Enter the Solaceon Ruins, which is located on the right side of the city. Go downstairs and there are 26 different rooms inside. Walk around and the Unown will start spawning quickly in encounters. Battle and catch yourself some Unown forms!

How to catch all Unown forms

Once you have arrived at Solaceon Ruins, Unown spawns inside and around all of the 26 different rooms inside Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. There are 26 rooms and 26 forms, so after a good amount of time inside the cave, you should be able to catch ’em all.

Best way to catch Unown

To catch Unown easily in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, you’re going to want to use a Dusk Ball.

Dusk Balls are more effective during nighttime and inside caves, making them the ideal choice for your mission.

How many Unown forms are in Pokemon Diamond & Pearl remakes?

Across the Sinnoh region, there are 26 different Unown forms to find in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

This makes the challenge of finding each of them difficult, as they’re all spawning in close proximity.