Pokemon card release schedule dubbed “unbelievable” after Shrouded Fable news

The latest Pokemon TCG announcement revealed that a new special set is on the way this Summer, just after the Japanese expansion set Night Wanderer. It’s going to be a busy year for Pokemon card collectors, especially those who like to complete entire sets in their binders.

Shrouded Fable is due to come out on August 2, 2024 and the reaction to it so far has been positive – especially in response to the stunning, woodblock-inspired artwork that it features.

While fans are already getting hyped about this upcoming expansion set, some are feeling concerned about the breakneck speed of Pokemon TCG set releases. Announcing Shrouded Fable before Twilight Masquerade has even hit the stores has left some Pokemon collectors reeling.

The Pokemon Company Shrouded Fable ETB and Greninja ex Pokemon card.

This cropped up in a recent fan debate about the new special set, with one player lamenting “Damn Twilight Masquerade not even out yet, PC ruthless to my wallet”. Others chimed in and shared how many sets they were “behind” on in terms of finishing Master Sets or complete collections.

New players seemed to be especially surprised by the announcement, with one person sharing, “It’s brutal, I just started collecting on the tail end of OBF, just before 151 and I’m already overwhelmed”.

Another collector dubbed the set release schedule as “unbelievable”, sparking a debate on whether the release schedule has actually sped up in recent years or not.

The Pokemon TCG release schedule hasn’t been sped up too dramatically in recent years if you look at every expansion set that’s come out, but what has changed is set sizes. Expansions are a lot bigger than they used to be in most cases, which could be why some players are feeling swamped.

There are also a fair few more product types to keep up with if you’re a modern Pokemon TCG collector. The Shrouded Fable special set will include at least 7 product types (including Mini Tins, Elite Trainer Boxes, and Special Illustration Collections), with the potential for more announcements closer to the release date.

If you’re feeling overwhelmed by the speed of Pokemon TCG releases, it can be refreshing to take a step back and look at what you want to get out of an expansion set. Completing a Master Set can be tricky and expensive – why not try and collect every card with your favorite Pokemon or type instead?

We’ll be sure to keep you posted with further Shrouded Fable announcements but, for now, check out everything we know about Twilight Masquerade instead. This expansion set comes out shortly and it plays host to some potentially game-changing cards.