Where to buy Pokemon TCG Paradox Destinies Tins

It’s a good year to be a fan of Paradox Pokemon. Introduced in the Scarlet & Violet era of the franchise, Ancient and Future critters can make a powerful addition to a wide variety of meta-changing decks and they’re getting featured in a lot of intriguing products.

One of the most exciting upcoming releases to pay attention to as a Paradox Pokemon fan is the quartet of Paradox Destinies Tins coming out on September 6 this year. These tins each feature a fan-favorite Pokemon on the front, paired with potentially lethal promo cards.

Here, we’ve gathered the best places to buy the Pokemon TCG Paradox Destinies Tins, including notes on what to expect when opening them. Please note – the tins are not out yet, so the links in this article are for pre-order only. Check back shortly for more information.

The Pokemon Company Pokemon TCG Paradox Destinies product photos.

Picking up Pokemon TCG Tins is a great way to pad out your collection without investing in a higher ticket item like an Elite Trainer Box. Based on the featured promo cards, these tins look perfect for newer collectors who want to hit the ground running with a Paradox deck.

Currently, there aren’t too many retailers with the Paradox Destinies Tins available for pre-order. Best Buy has a randomized listing available, meaning you can snag a tin or two but you won’t be able to pick which one you want.

The featured Pokemon here are Raging Bolt ex, Gouging Fire ex, Iron Crown ex, and Iron Boulder ex. Based on the promos, Iron Boulder ex is looking like the strongest thanks to Repulsor Arc – dealing 60 damage then applying 8 Damage Counters to an opponent if it’s hit during the next turn.

If you’re looking for more Pokemon TCG Tins to add to your collection, make sure to check out the Paradox Clash Tins. These tins came out earlier this year with Twilight Masquerade and they feature Iron Leaves ex and Walking Wake ex, which are both competitively viable.

