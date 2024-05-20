Where to buy Pokemon TCG Shrouded Fable Booster Bundle, Packs, and Blisters

Pokemon TCG Shrouded Fable was recently announced, and it could be one of the most lore-heavy special sets in recent years. It’s the ideal follow-up to Twilight Masquerade, and there are plenty of products to pick from if you want to add the set’s new cards to your collection.

To help you pad out your Pokemon stash, we’ve picked out the best places to buy the Shrouded Fable Booster Bundle, Booster Packs, and Blister Packs here. We’ll be going over what to expect in each item, too.

Please note – this special expansion set is not out yet at the time of writing so all links are for pre-order only and information is subject to change. Check back closer to the release date (August 2, 2024) for more information.

Where to buy Shrouded Fable Booster Bundle

The Pokemon Company Shrouded Fable Booster Bundle product photo.

Booster Bundles come with 6 Booster Packs apiece, making them a great way to experience an expansion set without opting for a higher-ticket item like an Elite Trainer Box. If you’re interested in the Shrouded Fable Booster Bundle, you can get it at:

It’s important to note that this is the only Shrouded Fable item with a listed release date that is different from the standard release date. According to an official press release from The Pokemon Company, the Booster Bundle will be available on September 6, 2024.

Where to get Shrouded Fable Booster Packs

The Pokemon Company Shrouded Fable Pokemon Booster Packs.

At the time of writing, no recommended retailers with single Booster Packs are available for pre-order. Your best bet is to check out other products like the Shrouded Fable Blister Pack or keep an eye on your local game store for any early pre-orders.

We’ll be sure to update this article with suggestions for both regular Booster Packs and Sleeved Booster Packs as soon as possible, so make sure to check back closer to the release date for further information.

Where to buy Shrouded Fable Blister Packs

The Pokemon Company Shrouded Fable Pecharunt Blister Pack.

The Triple Blister Pack for Shrouded Fable comes with an intriguing Pecharunt promo card featuring an Ability that can deal out a lot of Damage Counters. It also has a Poison-centric Attack, making it an interesting card to build a deck around.

Alongside this promo card, fans can expect to get 3 regular Shrouded Fable Booster Packs. As single Booster Packs aren’t currently available from any of our suggested retailers, this is the best piece to pick up if you’re keen on checking out Shrouded Fable without buying an expensive item.

If you’re looking to buy the Shrouded Fable Blister Pack and add the Pecharunt promo to your collection, you can grab it at:

While we don’t have all the information about Shrouded Fable yet, it is looking like a must-have expansion set for fans of unique cards. There’s a stunning woodblock art style which will be making its debut in this special set which could hold immense value for collectors.

For now, check out our guide to the Shrouded Fable special set to learn what we know about this release and the new cards so far. If you like the Loyal Three and Pecharunt, you’re bound to enjoy this upcoming addition to the world of Pokemon cards.

