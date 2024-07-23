Team Rocket steal the spotlight in Shrouded Fable with “sick” new Pokemon card

The Shrouded Fable expansion set is just around the corner – coming out on August 2 – and Pokemon TCG collectors are being kept on their toes with exciting card reveals across official social media channels.

Some cards have gone down better with the community than others, of course. Still, the general energy surrounding the Shrouded Fable expansion set is exceedingly positive, mainly thanks to the new woodblock art style spotted in the Illustration Collections.

The Pokemon TCG UK Instagram account unveiled a stunning Persian card, drumming up even more hype for the anxiously awaited expansion set. It appears to have big Team Rocket energy, thanks to the featured Pokemon and art style.

Shrouded Fable Pokemon card reveal has collectors hyped

The Pokemon Company Persian (078/064) Pokemon card.

The Persian Illustration Rare received a lot of hype when it was unveiled to the community. It caught people’s attention with its unique aesthetic and clear Team Rocket influence. While it’s not stated on the card, the Persian depicted seems to be Giovanni’s Persian from the Pokemon anime.

This card isn’t very interesting in terms of competitive viability, but it could still prove valuable in the right tournament deck. Slashing Claw deals 100 damage, which is useful, but it also costs 3 Energy, which is quite expensive.

Fury Swipes is more promising, but it is reliant on coin flips. For every heads in 3 coin flips, this Attack deals 50 damage.

While it’s not the most powerful card in existence, this Persian has caught the eye of art collectors before it’s even been released. Excited Pokemon TCG fans chimed in with their thoughts beneath the original post and across other social media platforms.

One Pokemon fan declared, “Soo excited for this one!” Others were inclined to agree, dubbing the card “cute” and sharing that they couldn’t wait to get their hands on it.

An excited collector even jokingly added, “Theorie: Persian is the head of Team Rocket. Giovanni is an imposter,” clearly spotting the Giovanni influences in the sleek and stylish card design.

Another Pokemon fan on X shared that they simply couldn’t wait for this card to come out in August, so they got their hands on the Japanese Night Wanderer version of it instead, unveiling a snap of the card in their phone case.

If you’re excited about Shrouded Fable, make sure to check out our full expansion set hub so you know what to expect when it comes out. This release should hold a lot of potential for art collectors and investors, so it’s worth keeping an eye on.