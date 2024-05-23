Where to buy Pokemon TCG Back to School Collection 2024

There are a number of yearly Pokemon TCG releases to look forward to, and the Back to School Collection stands out as one of the most unique. There’s a surprising amount of top-tier merchandise in this line, including a Collector Chest and other goodies.

The Pencil Case Tin and Blister Packs are worth taking a look at if you want to get your hands on a few Booster Packs and collectible items from expansion sets like Twilight Masquerade. Here’s where to buy the Pokemon TCG Back to School Collection 2024.

Please note, at the time of writing this collection has not been released yet. It comes out on July 5, 2024, so the links in this article are for pre-order only. Check back closer to the release date for more information.

Where to buy Pokemon TCG Back to School Blister Packs

The Pokemon Company Pokemon TCG Back to School Eraser Blister Pack product photo.

Blister Packs are a great way to check out a Pokemon TCG collection without opting for a higher-ticket item like an Elite Trainer Box. Standard Blister Packs come with a handful of Booster Packs and promo cards, but these Blisters come with an adorable eraser alongside Boosters instead.

There are two different Eraser Blister Packs in this collection – one features Bellibolt and the other features Gengar. They both come with a Temporal Forces Booster Pack and a Twilight Masquerade Booster Pack, and you can pick them up at the following stores:

It’s important to highlight that the links above are for randomized listings, meaning you won’t be able to pick between Bellibolt and Gengar. If you’re determined to get a particular critter, hang on until your local game store has these Blister Packs available for purchase.

Where to buy Pokemon TCG Back to School Pencil Case Tin

The Pokemon Company Pokemon TCG Back to School Pencil Case Tin product photo.

The Pencil Case Tin is arguably one of the most functional Pokemon TCG products out there – and it has a striking design, too. The Koraidon and Miraidon design shown in the featured image for this article is on the back of the Charizard Tin shown above.

The Pencil Case Tin comes with 2 Booster Packs, and it could theoretically be used as a makeshift deck box or storage tin for TCG accessories as well. You can pick up this product at:

The packaging for this item doesn’t note which Booster Packs are included here, but based on the Blister Packs above, it’s safe to assume that it’ll be Temporal Forces, Twilight Masquerade, or one of each expansion set.

Smaller product collections like the Back to School Collection and seasonal Collector Chests can be underappreciated in the Pokemon community, but they make quirky additions to TCG collections and are worth checking out.

