Where to buy Pokemon TCG Back to School Collector Chest 2024

There are heaps of Pokemon TCG releases to look forward to in the coming months. Here’s where to buy the 2024 Back to School Collector Chest.

The Pokemon Company always releases a number of exciting products every year for the back-to-school season, and the Collector Chest is arguably the best one to pick up. It comes with a myriad of cards and TCG accessories, and the 2024 iteration looks like a must-have for collectors.

This item will be released on July 5, 2024, so it’s important to note that the links featured in this article are currently for pre-order only. We’ll update this piece closer to the release date with more information and purchase options, so check back shortly.

The Pokemon Company Contents of the Back to School Collector Chest Pokemon TCG product.

Inside the 2024 Back to School Collector Chest, Pokemon TCG fans can expect to find 6 Booster Packs from popular expansion sets like Twilight Masquerade and Temporal Forces, alongside promo cards, coins, a miniature binder, and some sticker sheets.

It’s a fantastic bundle of items and worth looking into if you’re a fan of Paradox Pokemon, as they’re heavily featured here – especially Scream Tail and Iron Valiant. Currently, you can snag this item at:

There aren’t many retailers who have this item up for pre-order yet, but more will join this line-up as we get closer to the release date. Make sure to check your local game store’s website or pop in for a visit to see if they’ve opened up their pre-orders yet, as this will likely sell out fast.

2024 has been a slammed year for Pokemon trading card game releases so far, with monumental sets like Mask of Change and upcoming gems like Night Wanderer. Products like this Collector Chest are arguably quite underrated for Pokemon TCG collectors, so consider adding it to your personal collection this July.

