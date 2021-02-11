How to watch Post Malone’s Pokemon Day concert: stream, start date & time

Pokemon will be celebrating their 25th anniversary with a virtual concert starring none other than chart-topping artist Post Malone.

To mark two-and-a-half decades since the release of the iconic Red and Green on the Game Boy in 1996, Nintendo are holding a number of exciting events throughout 2021, including collaborations with several big-name musicians.

After announcing that new Pokemon-themed music would be coming from pop superstar Katy Perry, it’s now been revealed that Post Malone will be hosting a virtual concert that celebrates the beloved franchise.

“This massive online party is an exciting opportunity to unite Pokemon and music fans around the world,” reads an official statement about the event. It’s also been promised that there will be some “thrilling” music announcements at the end of the concert.

Pokemon Day Post Malone concert start time & date

Pokemon fans won’t have long to wait until the concert goes live, as it’s been announced to take place at the end of February 2021. It will be the first major event to kick off a year of 25th-anniversary celebrations.

The Pokemon and Post Malone Virtual Concert will take place on February 27, 2021, at 4 PM PST | 7 PM EST | 12 AM GMT (February 28, 2021) and will be available to stream online for free.

Where to watch the Pokemon Day Post Malone concert

The upcoming Post Malone virtual concert will be available to watch for free on a variety of streaming services, meaning everyone will be able to join in the fun on February 27 through their chosen platform.

As expected, trainers can tune in to the concert via Pokemon’s YouTube channel, but they’ll also be able to watch through popular video game streaming platform Twitch, as well as on the official Pokemon website.

Fans will be able to get in the mood for Post Malone’s concert by tuning into a curated selection of music-themed episodes of the animated series via Pokemon TV, either on the website or by downloading the app.

There will be plenty more music-focused announcements to come throughout the year, as Pokemon has teamed up with Universal Music Group and some of the biggest names in music for a global celebration called P25 Music.

Both rising stars and established artists, including the award-winning pop icon Katy Perry, will be recording and releasing new songs to celebrate the long-running franchise as part of the massive collaboration.

It’s not just music, as there are loads of other themed events to look forward to this year, including the Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto event and a series of limited-edition trading card reprints.