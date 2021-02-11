Logo
Pokemon

How to watch Post Malone’s Pokemon Day concert: stream, start date & time

Published: 11/Feb/2021 16:30

by Daniel Megarry
Pokemon Post Malone concert
The Pokemon Company

Pokemon will be celebrating their 25th anniversary with a virtual concert starring none other than chart-topping artist Post Malone.

To mark two-and-a-half decades since the release of the iconic Red and Green on the Game Boy in 1996, Nintendo are holding a number of exciting events throughout 2021, including collaborations with several big-name musicians.

After announcing that new Pokemon-themed music would be coming from pop superstar Katy Perry, it’s now been revealed that Post Malone will be hosting a virtual concert that celebrates the beloved franchise.

“This massive online party is an exciting opportunity to unite Pokemon and music fans around the world,” reads an official statement about the event. It’s also been promised that there will be some “thrilling” music announcements at the end of the concert.

Post Malone will host a concert to celebrate the franchise’s 25th anniversary.

Pokemon Day Post Malone concert start time & date

Pokemon fans won’t have long to wait until the concert goes live, as it’s been announced to take place at the end of February 2021. It will be the first major event to kick off a year of 25th-anniversary celebrations.

The Pokemon and Post Malone Virtual Concert will take place on February 27, 2021, at 4 PM PST | 7 PM EST | 12 AM GMT (February 28, 2021) and will be available to stream online for free.

Where to watch the Pokemon Day Post Malone concert

The upcoming Post Malone virtual concert will be available to watch for free on a variety of streaming services, meaning everyone will be able to join in the fun on February 27 through their chosen platform.

As expected, trainers can tune in to the concert via Pokemon’s YouTube channel, but they’ll also be able to watch through popular video game streaming platform Twitch, as well as on the official Pokemon website.

Fans will be able to get in the mood for Post Malone’s concert by tuning into a curated selection of music-themed episodes of the animated series via Pokemon TV, either on the website or by downloading the app.

There will be plenty more music-focused announcements to come throughout the year, as Pokemon has teamed up with Universal Music Group and some of the biggest names in music for a global celebration called P25 Music.

Both rising stars and established artists, including the award-winning pop icon Katy Perry, will be recording and releasing new songs to celebrate the long-running franchise as part of the massive collaboration.

It’s not just music, as there are loads of other themed events to look forward to this year, including the Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto event and a series of limited-edition trading card reprints.

Pokemon

How to get Unova stones in Pokemon Go

Published: 11/Feb/2021 14:20 Updated: 11/Feb/2021 14:21

by David Purcell
Niantic / Pokemon

Pokemon Go

If you’re a Pokemon Go trainer looking to grab themselves an Unova Stone, and wondering what Pokemon can evolve with one, you’ve come to the right place. Let’s run through how to get them, and how to use them. 

Seasoned veterans of the mobile game, which is available on Android and iOS devices, might already know the function of the Unova Stones. For those who aren’t aware, they can be used to evolve some species of Pokemon, and are quite rare commodities.

While the Sinnoh Stone is used to evolve Pokemon from previous generations, all of the Pokemon that can use the Unova Stone originate in the Gen 5 region of Unova, which first appeared in Black and White on the Nintendo DS.

So, let’s take a look at how you can get Unova Stones in-game, the benefits of them, and which Pokemon can use them to evolve.

How to get Unova Stones in Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go Pokestop
Niantic
Visiting PokeStops is key to finding Unova Stones in Pokemon Go.

Right now, there are only a few ways to get an Unova Stone in Pokemon Go, and the bad news is that it’s not the easiest thing to achieve. If you don’t already have one, it might take you a while to get one.

It’s possible to get an Unova Stone by defeating a Team Go Rocket Leader, or by defeating Giovanni, as these battles will reward you well. Unova Stones are a potential reward for winning, but that’s not guaranteed.

The main way to get an Unova Stone is by completing Field Research quests, which give you one stamp a day. If you earn seven stamps over seven days, you’ll get a Research Breakthrough, which could reward you with a Sinnoh Stone.

Here’s how you can unlock a Research Breakthrough and earn rewards:

  1. Open up the Pokemon Go app.
  2. Visit your nearest PokeStop.
  3. Check out your new Field Research tasks and complete one.
  4. Repeat this process for seven consecutive days (for a week, basically).
  5. On your last day of rewards, you will receive a reward and that may be an Unova Stone.

It’s worth noting that this isn’t a guaranteed way of grabbing an Unova Stone in-game, but it’s the best shot you have got right now. So keep plugging away and hopefully, luck will be on your side.

Which Pokemon can evolve with an Unova Stone?

Munna and Musharna in Pokemon Go
Niantic
Munna evolves into Musharna with an Unova Stone.

Now you know how to get your hands on these rare items, let’s take a step back and look at which Pokemon need an Unova Stone to evolve in Niantic’s mobile game.

Below is the full list that of Pokemon that need them to evolve, although this will depend on which ones are active and available to catch in-game, of course.

  • Pansage evolves into Simisage (Unova Stone and 100 Candy)
  • Pansear evolves into Simisear (Unova Stone and 100 Candy)
  • Panpour evolves into Simipour (Unova Stone and 100 Candy)
  • Minccino evolves into Cinccino (Unova Stone and 50 Candy)
  • Lampent evolves into Chandelure (Unova Stone and 100 Candy)
  • Munna evolves into Musharna (Unova Stone and 50 Candy)

As seen in the list, you won’t just need to have the Unova Stone to actually evolve many of the Pokemon that need them. You will need to have acquired at least 50 Candies as well, with many actually needing 100 Candies.

With Unova Stones in short supply in Pokemon Go, it will probably take you a while to evolve every single one of these creatures. But as they don’t appear in the Wild, this is the best way to add them to your Pokedex right now.