Pokemon Sword & Shield cosplayer becomes adorable Galar rival Marnie

Published: 10/Feb/2021 23:18

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of Marnie from Pokemon Sword & Shield next to cosplayer.
Game Freak / Instagram: @nerd_princess_sarah

A Pokemon cosplayer brought popular Sword & Shield character Marnie to life. The artist’s adorable take on the Spikemuth Trainer will warm fans’ hearts.

Ever since her debut in November 2019, Marnie has become one of the breakout stars of Pokemon Sword & Shield. The new character’s fierce personality and punk aesthetic has made her a hit with fans.

A talented cosplayer celebrated the heroine by sharing her mind-blowing transformation into the Gen 8 Trainer. She looks so much like the protagonist, it’s almost as if the Galar rival has jumped out of the screen.

Screenshot of Marnie in Pokemon Sword & Shield smiling.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
The Gen 8 rival is already beloved by Pokemon fans.

Pokemon fan wows with Marnie cosplay

While Sword & Shield initially gives players a rival in the form of childhood friend Hop, they are soon met with a challenge by a Trainer named Marnie. The character is from the small town of Spikemuth, and even has her very own entourage called Team Yell.

Cosplayer and Pokemon collector Sarah ‘nerd_princess_sarah‘ transformed into the heroine on Instagram with her insanely accurate costume. The artist faithfully captured the character’s punk-style leather jacket, and the pink pleated dress she wears underneath.

Adorably, Sarah re-created a viral scene from the RPG where Marnie tries to learn how to smile. Putting a finger on each side of her mouth, she grins while standing next to a plushie of Gen 8 ‘mon, Morpeko.

The cosplayer’s take is full of details from the game, such as Marnie’s signature black choker and silver neck choker. She also faithfully mirrored her twin ponytail hairstyle, which includes a red ribbon on the left side of her head. The artist posed as the heroine while holding Morpeko in her arms.

In October 2020, Marnie made her return to Sword & Shield in the form of the Crown Tundra DLC. The expansion brought back the Trainer in the challenging Galar Star Tournament.

Despite releasing only a year ago, the Gen 8 RPG is already on track to becoming the highest-selling title in the Pokemon franchise – proof that it’s addicting Gotta Catch ‘Em All gameplay has never been more popular.

My Hero Academia cosplayer shines as explosive female Katsuki Bakugo

Published: 10/Feb/2021 8:05

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
My Hero Academia Bakugo Cosplay
Viz Media / Instagram: @shellanin_

Katsuki Bakugo is one of the coolest characters in My Hero Academia, and despite his flaws, he’s a personal favorite to many fans, including a talented cosplayer named Shellanin.

My Hero Academia introduces Katsuki Bakugo as a rather unlikeable character. He’s rude, arrogant, and aggressive, which is probably due to the fact he’s naturally powerful compared to his peers.

However, he softens up a little as the series progresses thanks to a series of personal defeats and reality checks. His undesirable traits don’t completely fade, but he becomes more likable and seems to develop a kinship with his classmates.

For that reason, he’s become a popular choice among fans who love the fact he’s changing. Plus, the fact he’s incredibly strong and has an awesome quirk and hero costume makes him all the more appealing.

Bones / Crunchyroll
The short-tempered student is beloved by fans.

A popular cosplayer named Shellanin has already dressed up as other My Hero Academia characters including Himiko Toga and Camie Utsushimi. However, for one of her latest pieces, she decided to dress up as Katsuki Bakugo.

He also happens to be her favorite character, and it’s clear that her affinity towards him helped with the epic transformation.

“[Bakugo] Katsuki is my [favorite] My Hero Academia character,” she wrote. “I’m so happy to finally be cosplaying him!” Her fans were happy too because it turned out to be an absolute treat.

Shellanin captured all the important details in his costume. It includes everything from the black sleeveless tank top with an orange X in the center to the metallic neck brace, grenade-themed gauntlets, and utility belt.

But that’s not all. She didn’t forget about the knee guards, combat boots, and the trademark black mask with jagged flame-like shards protruding from the back. Admittedly, the costume was created and designed by the talented miccostumes. Still, Shellanin wore it so well, she made it her own.

All in all, it’s one of the best Katsuki Bakugo cosplays we’ve ever seen. My Hero Academia fans have been going nuts over it on social media, and rightfully so. Shellanin deserves all the kind words coming her way.