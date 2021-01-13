Logo
Pokemon 25th anniversary celebration goes viral with special Katy Perry video

Published: 13/Jan/2021 17:10

by Daniel Megarry
Katy Perry Pokemon 25
Nintendo

Pokemon have announced a huge collaboration with pop superstar Katy Perry to celebrate their 25th anniversary this year.

It’s hard to believe that Nintendo’s wildly popular franchise Pokemon has been around for 25 years. Over two decades since Pokemon Red and Green first launched on Gameboy in Japan, Pikachu and friends are as popular as ever before.

To mark the occasion, there are some epic celebrations in store for fans this year, including special-edition Pokemon cards, 25th anniversary merchandise, and an upcoming Kanto celebration event in Pokemon Go.

Now, it’s been announced that we’ve even got a Katy Perry collaboration to look forward to.

Katy Perry and Pokemon
Nintendo
Katy Perry and Pokemon is one of the most unexpected collaborations we’ve seen.

Katy Perry teams up with Pokemon for new music

We can bet that this is one collaboration fans weren’t expecting to see anytime soon, but here we are! Pop superstar Katy Perry is joining forces with Pokemon to celebrate 25 years of catching ’em all with some new music.

The Teenage Dream singer made the announcement on Twitter, where she reminisced over her own childhood memories trading Pokemon cards on the playground. It sounds like she’s a big fan just like the rest of us.

“Where you were directly affects where you are now,” she wrote. “Meaning I can’t believe I used to trade my POGS for Pokemon cards at lunch in jr high & now I get to be part of the #Pokemon25 celebration… let’s just say I’m feelin’ pretty electric ’bout it.”

Her announcement came alongside a lovingly-handcrafted video that celebrates some of the most iconic moments and memorabilia in Pokemon history, with a look back at trading cards, Gameboy cartridges, plush toys, action figures, and more.

If this trip down memory lane hasn’t got you feeling totally nostalgic for those early days of catching and trading ‘Mon with your friends, we don’t know what will.

While Katy Perry has got most people’s attention right now, other fans are freaking out over the fact that Misty and Brock both appear in the new video, suggesting they could be returning in some form for the 25th anniversary celebrations.

We’ll have to wait and see what Nintendo has in store for us, but for now, the prospect of new Katy Perry music themed around the popular Pokemon franchise has definitely got fans talking.

“Y’all said avengers infinity war was the biggest crossover in history but the biggest one I truly think is Katy Perry x Pokémon,” joked one fan, while another added: “This is a collab of the century and I’m here for it.”

There will no doubt be more exciting announcements for Pokemon’s 25th anniversary celebrations as the year goes on, so be sure to keep an eye out for those. We’ll report on them as they appear.

New Pokemon Sword & Shield Shiny method discovered over a year after release

Published: 13/Jan/2021 1:17

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of Pokemon Sword & Shield Shiny starters.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Sword & Shield

A Pokemon Sword & Shield player has discovered a new Shiny hunting method involving a Pokedex feature. The incredible trick was uncovered over a year after the RPG released. 

The Pokemon franchise was ushered into its eighth generation with the debut of Sword & Shield in 2019. The Nintendo Switch title introduced fans to the Galar region for the very first time.

Despite having been out for over a year, a dedicated player discovered a new method which makes Shiny hunting easier than ever. The trick substantially boosts spawn rates for ‘mon.

Screenshot of Shiny Charizard in Pokemon Sword & Shield.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
Shiny Pokemon are highly desirable.

New Shiny method found in Pokemon Sword & Shield

Since its release, there have been multiple Shiny methods found in Sword & Shield. The latest one used the Dynamax Adventures mode in The Crown Tundra expansion. While it features a wide variety of ‘mon and Legendaries you can catch, it doesn’t include all of them.

In late December, Pokemon enthusiast ‘Sibuna_Switch’ uncovered a new trick which can be used for monsters not in the DLC mode. Surprisingly, it uses the basic ‘Dex Recommendation’ feature that has been in the Gen 8 game since launch.

“Route 2 shiny Feebas! Dex recommendation boosted the rate from 1% to 13.16%. Dex recommendation can [also] be rerolled using den date skip if Pokedex is full,” the player explained. Below, we will go over the steps on how to make it work.

Shiny Pokemon Dex Recommendation method

  • Step 1: Go to a spot on the Galar map, pause, and then click the Pokedex menu. Once here you will see a “Current Recommendations” screen on the bottom, and a list of four Pokemon being recommended. These ‘mon will have a boosted spawn rate which means getting a Shiny faster by encountering them over and over.
Screenshot of Pokemon Sword & Shield Dex recommendation feature.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
Dex recommendation substantially boosts spawn rates.
  • Step 2: If you don’t like the characters listed, you can force the feature to re-roll if you have a complete Pokedex. Simply hop on your bike and ride over to the closest Raid Den.
  • Step 3: Once at a Den, click “Invite Others” and then hit the Home button on your Switch. Go to System Settings, then scroll down to the bottom settings tab. Click Date & Time and turn Synchronize Time off. Now skip your system date a day forward and go back into your game.
Screenshot of Pokemon Sword & Shield raid den menu.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
Players can skip a day by using a Raid Den menu.
  • Step 4: Once back in, cancel your Den search, pause, and re-open the Pokedex. The recommended list should now feature new monsters. Simply repeat steps 2-4 over and over again until the right Pokemon are listed.

It should be pointed out that although the Dex Recommendation method doesn’t boost Shiny variants, it does drastically increase a specific monsters encounter rates, which speeds up the the hunting process substantially.

While Dynamax Adventures and other methods are technically quicker, this new trick helps out Trainers looking for characters that can’t be caught using the other strategies. Not to mention it’s just a cool feature in general. Any player who spent hours to catch a 2% Feebas would love to have had a 13% spawn chance.