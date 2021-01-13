Pokemon 25th anniversary celebration goes viral with special Katy Perry video

Pokemon have announced a huge collaboration with pop superstar Katy Perry to celebrate their 25th anniversary this year.

It’s hard to believe that Nintendo’s wildly popular franchise Pokemon has been around for 25 years. Over two decades since Pokemon Red and Green first launched on Gameboy in Japan, Pikachu and friends are as popular as ever before.

To mark the occasion, there are some epic celebrations in store for fans this year, including special-edition Pokemon cards, 25th anniversary merchandise, and an upcoming Kanto celebration event in Pokemon Go.

Now, it’s been announced that we’ve even got a Katy Perry collaboration to look forward to.

Katy Perry teams up with Pokemon for new music

We can bet that this is one collaboration fans weren’t expecting to see anytime soon, but here we are! Pop superstar Katy Perry is joining forces with Pokemon to celebrate 25 years of catching ’em all with some new music.

The Teenage Dream singer made the announcement on Twitter, where she reminisced over her own childhood memories trading Pokemon cards on the playground. It sounds like she’s a big fan just like the rest of us.

“Where you were directly affects where you are now,” she wrote. “Meaning I can’t believe I used to trade my POGS for Pokemon cards at lunch in jr high & now I get to be part of the #Pokemon25 celebration… let’s just say I’m feelin’ pretty electric ’bout it.”

Where u were directly affects where u are now… ♥️ Meaning… I can’t believe I used to trade my POGS for @Pokemon cards at lunch in jr high & now I get to be part of the #pokemon25 celebration… let’s just say I’m feelin pretty⚡️electric⚡️bout it 👍🏻🤠 https://t.co/iyT2auQOn9 pic.twitter.com/16dSnRofg7 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) January 13, 2021

Her announcement came alongside a lovingly-handcrafted video that celebrates some of the most iconic moments and memorabilia in Pokemon history, with a look back at trading cards, Gameboy cartridges, plush toys, action figures, and more.

If this trip down memory lane hasn’t got you feeling totally nostalgic for those early days of catching and trading ‘Mon with your friends, we don’t know what will.

While Katy Perry has got most people’s attention right now, other fans are freaking out over the fact that Misty and Brock both appear in the new video, suggesting they could be returning in some form for the 25th anniversary celebrations.

MISTY AND BROCK ARE IN THE TRAILER TOO DO YOU KNOW WHAT THIS MEANS???????? #Pokemon25 pic.twitter.com/B1fY3j6Ezb — ⊚ I L A ⫰ (ヒカリ) (@ilapaperx) January 13, 2021

We’ll have to wait and see what Nintendo has in store for us, but for now, the prospect of new Katy Perry music themed around the popular Pokemon franchise has definitely got fans talking.

“Y’all said avengers infinity war was the biggest crossover in history but the biggest one I truly think is Katy Perry x Pokémon,” joked one fan, while another added: “This is a collab of the century and I’m here for it.”

There will no doubt be more exciting announcements for Pokemon’s 25th anniversary celebrations as the year goes on, so be sure to keep an eye out for those. We’ll report on them as they appear.