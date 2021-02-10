Logo
Pokemon

Trainers outraged as McDonalds Pokemon card trick reveals Happy Meal holos before opening

Published: 10/Feb/2021 13:49

by James Busby
The Pokemon Company

Share

Pokemon 25 Pokemon Cards Pokemon TCG

Pokemon fans continue to voice their anger as scalpers flock to McDonald’s restaurants in order to scoop up the 25th anniversary Pokémon TCG Cards. However, things have gotten even worse for collectors thanks to a simple trick. 

Collecting Pokemon cards has long been a hobby since the TCG debuted in Japan way back in 1996, but the recent resurgence in popularity has made this past time increasingly difficult. Not only do collectors have to compete with Twitch streamers, they also have to try and battle the never-ending hordes of scalpers that are capitalizing on the TCG’s growing popularity. 

While scalpers aren’t exactly a new thing to the world of Pokemon, they have seemingly come out en masse this week. This is due to the new 25th Anniversary Pokémon cards that appear in McDonald’s Happy Meals. In fact, the situation has gotten so bad, that many younger fans are now missing out on the promotion altogether. 

However, now scalpers have discovered a simple way that enables them to find rare holo cards without even opening the booster packs. 

Pokemon 25th anniversary McDonald’s promotion

Pokemon cards
The Pokemon Company
Getting hold of these anniversary cards could prove difficult.

Every 25th-anniversary pack contains four cards and Pokemon fans will have the opportunity to collect all 24 starter Pokémon, plus Pikachu. There are also foil versions of each card, meaning that there are 50 cards to collect in total. As a result, many adult fans have been buying up large quantities of Happy Meals, denying younger fans the chance to claim their own packs. 

To make matters even worse, scalpers have now discovered a trick that enables them to filter packs with standard cards from those that feature rare holo versions. It’s incredibly easy to do, and only requires scalpers to shine a flashlight through the paper pack wrapper. 

Pokemon holo card
u/beddazzledj
The placement of the holo card makes it incredibly easy to find.

The holo card is always on the top of each pack, so it’s incredibly easy to see which ones house any rare cards. This essentially enables scalpers to sell large batches of unopened standard packs, without ever having to relinquish those with holo cards in them. 

You may want to think twice before spending any money on secondhand marketplaces like eBay! Make sure to check out our Pokemon hub for all the latest news and updates.

World of Warcraft

What are Valor Points in World of Warcraft: Shadowlands?

Published: 10/Feb/2021 13:51

by Lauren Bergin
WoW World of Warcraft Shadowlands Valor Points Guide
Blizzard Entertainment

Share

shadowlands

World of Warcraft has seen the return of Valor Points, the fan-favorite in game currency. What’s all the hype about, though? This guide explains exactly what Valor Points are, how to get them, and how to use them. 

Initially scrapped all the way back in the 2014 expansion Warlords of Draenor, World of Warcraft’s Valor Points were a fan-favorite aspect of the in-game interface. Their removal was quite the shock for WoW fans across Azeroth.

Shadowlands, however, hasn’t just brought us a whole host of new content, it has resurrected our favorite currency with Patch 9.0.5. Here’s everything you need to know about the elusive Valor Points, including what they are, where to get them, and what they can do.

WoW: What are Valor Points

YouTube: World of Warcaft
Shadowlands has brought with it a welcome surprise!

Valor Points are basically the platinum currency of World of Warcraft. Only dropped when participating in PvE encounters, Valor Points let you upgrade any item that drops during your dungeon adventures.

The reintroduction of the points has seen some changes to the system, however, as they can only be obtained through Mythic+ PvE encounters or Callings. Originally they were dropped in Heroic dungeons and raids, but that’s no longer the case.

WoW: How to get Valor Points?

As mentioned, Valor Points are obtained through Mythic+ Dungeons and from Covenant Callings in Shadowlands. Importantly, there’s a cap on the amount of Valor Points you can get per week, though, to try and ensure an even spread.

To complete all eight Shadowlands Dungeons, just gather a team and travel across to them, but ensure that you have the level difficulty set to Mythic+ before you start grinding away. Whilst battling it out against the terrifying inhabitants, you’ll be picking up upgradable items and points along the way.

For the Covenant Callings, make sure that you’ve selected your Covenant so that you can get these quests. The three-day quests are offered in addition to your usual two Weekly Quests and are unique to whichever Covenant you have chosen to join. Completing the Calling will earn you even more Points.

WoW: How do Valor Points upgrade weapons?

The Necrotic Wake in Shadowlands, showing a Kyrian attacking an enemy force.
Activision-Blizzard
The Necrotic Wake one of Shadowlands’ eight dungeons.

Completing all of the Mythic Keystone dungeons will earn you upgrades up to Item Level 200, but in order to reach 207 you’ll have to complete all them on Mythic + 5.

If you get the “Keystone Conqueror” achievement you’ll be able to level even higher to 213, and a final tier exists with the “Keystone Master” unlocks 220.