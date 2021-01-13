Logo
Pokemon

Pokemon to release special First Partner starter cards for 25th anniversary

Published: 13/Jan/2021 20:52

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of Pokemon TCG partner packs.
The Pokemon Company / Game Freak

Share

Pokemon 25 Pokemon TCG

The Pokemon Company is celebrating its 25th anniversary by releasing a special Trading Card Game set called First Partner. The limited release will feature starter ‘mon from every generation. 

The Pokemon franchise is officially turning 25 in 2021 and to celebrate, the TCG is taking a look back at all previous generation starter ‘mon with the First Partner packs.

From Kanto to Galar, each set will be themed around the eight generations. Collectors won’t want to miss out as the release will also feature cards from the 1999 Base Set by Wizards of the Coast.

Screenshot of Pokemon First Partner pack 25th anniversary.
The Pokemon Company / PokeGuardian
The special packs will feature starter Pokemon from each generation.

Pokemon 25th anniversary card set release dates

In 2021, eight sets will be released each month starting in March, and ending in October. The special packs will include three jumbo size cards of the region’s starter Pokemon. Each item will feature the 25th anniversary logo stamp on it.

While they are not the regular size for TCG, fret not as a special binder releases in February that is able to hold these massive promo collectables.

Sword & Shield’s Galar region will go first, with Red & Blue’s Kanto being released in the final month. Each set will go in descending order from Gen 8 to 1.

  • February 26 – First Partner Collector’s Binder
  • March 5 Galar
  • April 2 –  Alola
  • May 7 – Kalos
  • June 4 Unova
  • July 9 – Sinnoh
  • August 6 – Hoenn
  • September 3 – Johto
  • October 8 – Kanto
Screenshot of Pokemon 25 anniversary first partner pack.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
Each pack will focus on one of the eight regions.

Pokemon First Partner card set prices

The binder will go on sale on February, 26 for $9.99. Every single region pack will also retail for the same price, so these will no doubt sell out fast given the TCG’s recent explosion in value and popularity.

Each of the eight sets will also come with two basic TCG Booster Packs, which is quite the deal. Most boosters sell at stores at $4.99 a piece, so you will basically be getting the 25th anniversary jumbo promos for free.

Screenshot of Pokemon 25 TCG First Partner pack binder.
The Pokemon Company / PokeGuardian
A special binder will release in February to hold the 25th Anniversary promos.

Interestingly, popular Pokemon card outlet PokeGuardian speculated that the starter promos could eventually be the countdown to a new set. “Last month, we discovered that the real 25th Anniversary Special set would release on October 8, 2021. We think this is not a coincidence. It would work perfectly as a countdown to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Pokémon TCG. It will be 25 years old on October 20, 2021,” they said.

Because the First Partner packs are going backwards to Gen 1 and end on October 8, the dates definitely line up. Of course this is all purely speculation, but perhaps The Pokemon Company have another trick up their sleeve. Regardless, collectors and will want to scoop these promos as they will surely be gone in the blink of an eye.

Apex Legends

Apex Legends crashes: Respawn respond to freezing and crashing since Fight Night update

Published: 13/Jan/2021 20:49 Updated: 13/Jan/2021 20:50

by Alan Bernal
apex legends fight night pathfinder
Respawn Entertainment

Share

Respawn Entertainment have been troubleshooting mass connection problems in Apex Legends as more players are reporting crashing and lagging throughout the battle royale, leading the studio to respond to the outages.

The PC community has been reeling since the Fight Night update on January 5 resulted in players experiencing multiple problems when trying to get into the Arena, and it’s since started to affect a wider net of users.

But the Respawn developers notified their players that they were indeed on the case soon after getting flooded with mentions and direct messages about the need to fix the login problems and overall state of the game.

In its lifespan, Apex Legends has been hit with huge outages or downtimes, though the developers have managed to move in fast every time to keep the lights on in the Arena.

This time, fans are hoping they can uphold that expediency with the latest problems, as Respawn refocus efforts to rectify the latest episode plaguing their battle royale.

“Hey Legends, we’re aware that some of you are experiencing crashes in Apex Legends and are actively looking into a fix. Stay tuned for more info as we have it,” Respawn said as they explored what was going on in the backend.

The problem has reached its height for a lot of people. Clips show people performing a finisher on one opponent just to exit the animation and being greeted by another person already shredding their shields.

“My ping is like 30-40 and this happens to me all of the time,” one user said, explaining how their games can typically end. “‘Whew I’m behind cover.’ Downed.”

respawn entertainment apex legends
Respawn Entertainment
Respawn have encountered a few problems with Apex Legends since the Fight Night update.

This was a recurring theme across the PC community as players on either Steam and Origin reported similar experiences or flat out crashing or stalling out in the middle of a match.

The following weeks after a major update like the Fight Night event are jam-packed with players logging back on to the battle royale to see all of the new features and content drop.

As the problems persist, Respawn will want to get everything back on track so the rest of the mid-season event update can go without a hitch, so stay tuned to Dexerto and @TitanfallBlog for the latest updates.