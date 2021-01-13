Pokemon to release special First Partner starter cards for 25th anniversary

The Pokemon Company is celebrating its 25th anniversary by releasing a special Trading Card Game set called First Partner. The limited release will feature starter ‘mon from every generation.

The Pokemon franchise is officially turning 25 in 2021 and to celebrate, the TCG is taking a look back at all previous generation starter ‘mon with the First Partner packs.

From Kanto to Galar, each set will be themed around the eight generations. Collectors won’t want to miss out as the release will also feature cards from the 1999 Base Set by Wizards of the Coast.

Pokemon 25th anniversary card set release dates

In 2021, eight sets will be released each month starting in March, and ending in October. The special packs will include three jumbo size cards of the region’s starter Pokemon. Each item will feature the 25th anniversary logo stamp on it.

While they are not the regular size for TCG, fret not as a special binder releases in February that is able to hold these massive promo collectables.

Sword & Shield’s Galar region will go first, with Red & Blue’s Kanto being released in the final month. Each set will go in descending order from Gen 8 to 1.

February 26 – First Partner Collector’s Binder

First Partner Collector’s Binder March 5 – Galar

Galar April 2 – Alola

Alola May 7 – Kalos

Kalos June 4 – Unova

Unova July 9 – Sinnoh

Sinnoh August 6 – Hoenn

Hoenn September 3 – Johto

Johto October 8 – Kanto

Pokemon First Partner card set prices

The binder will go on sale on February, 26 for $9.99. Every single region pack will also retail for the same price, so these will no doubt sell out fast given the TCG’s recent explosion in value and popularity.

Each of the eight sets will also come with two basic TCG Booster Packs, which is quite the deal. Most boosters sell at stores at $4.99 a piece, so you will basically be getting the 25th anniversary jumbo promos for free.

Interestingly, popular Pokemon card outlet PokeGuardian speculated that the starter promos could eventually be the countdown to a new set. “Last month, we discovered that the real 25th Anniversary Special set would release on October 8, 2021. We think this is not a coincidence. It would work perfectly as a countdown to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Pokémon TCG. It will be 25 years old on October 20, 2021,” they said.

Because the First Partner packs are going backwards to Gen 1 and end on October 8, the dates definitely line up. Of course this is all purely speculation, but perhaps The Pokemon Company have another trick up their sleeve. Regardless, collectors and will want to scoop these promos as they will surely be gone in the blink of an eye.