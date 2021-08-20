Viral Pokemon TikTok shows off insane Rainbow Charizard card and how they got it

A viral TikTok showing the transformation of a shiny Charizard card into a rainbow Charizard may be sleight of hand, but nevertheless, is extremely cool to watch.

Pokémon cards have been all the rage recently, with their popularity wiping out store stock across retail shops all over the world. It’s nearly impossible to walk into a store and find yourself packs of the newest releases, as scalpers have been cleaning house in nearly every store that sells them.

A TikToker named Unwrap Therapy focuses on Pokémon TCG TikToks, and had a video go viral of them turning their Shiny Charizard card into a Rainbow Charizard by leaving it out in the sun, claiming the sunlight can change the colors of your Pokémon card.

Advertisement

Charizard color transformation

In the video, Unwrap Therapy left a Charizard VMAX card out in the sun – and with sleight of hand, switched the card out for a Charizard VMAX Rainbow, claiming the effects of the sun transformed the colors of the card. The TikTok went viral, notching over 700k views as viewers in the comments pointed out that the color transformation wasn’t possible with sunlight, and that sunlight could even damage the quality of holographic cards.

Although it was sleight of hand, the TikTok is still incredibly cool at utilizing the vibrance of modern Pokemon Cards. The Charizard VMAX Rainbow edition is super rare and can be sold for upwards of $200. If you happen to find one, we suggest getting it graded ASAP.

Advertisement

We recently ranked the top 21 rarest Pokemon cards ever, with original Charizard being number two on the list. Seeing as Charizard is one of the most popular Pokemon ever, his card popularity makes sense. That original Charizard has an auction value of over $350,000.