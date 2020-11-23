Uxie Mesprit and Azelf return to Pokemon Go - Region locations, Shiny? - Dexerto

Uxie, Mesprit and Azelf are once again returning to Pokemon Go Raid Battles. Each of them can only be found in specific regions, though.

All three of the Lake Trio will feature in Raid Battles from Tuesday, November 24, 1pm PST to Monday, November 30, 1pm PST. However, only one of each will be appearing for you.

The three Gen 4 legends are region locked meaning in the absence of an invite from a friend you won’t be able to find more than one of them. Their regions are as follows:

Asia-Pacific region: Uxie

Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India: Mesprit

The Americas and Greenland: Azelf

Save those Remote Raid Passes

So, if you live in America and want to get hold of Uxie and/or Mesprit you’ll need to rely on an invite from a Pokemon Go friend who lives in those respective regions.

Previously this wasn’t possible but with the introduction of Remote Raid Passes, trainers can now compete in Raid Battles all over the world. Fortunately, there is no limit on the distance you can join raids via invitation.

The only problem you may encounter is finding friends who actually live in those regions. A simple Reddit or Twitter search and you should be able to find other trainers in the same boat who are more than willing to help.

Are the Lake Trio worthwhile catching?

In truth, many trainers consider the Lake Trio little more than Dex entries. This is because none of them really have a place in the Pokemon Go meta for either PvP or PvE.

Azelf has a fantastic attack stat but there are superior options for psychic-type attackers. These include Espeon, Latios and Metagross – and of course Mewtwo.

Then there is Mesprit whose usability is actually punished due to its rounded stats. It fits neither in PvP or PvE.

Finally, Uxie is probably best placed to use in Pokemon Go. It has incredible defense, especially at the Ultra League limit. Its max CP of 2,524 makes it a little weak for Master League but does make it viable in Great League.

Where’s their Shiny form?

When the surprise raid boss for November was initially announced many thought it would be the release of the Lake Trio’s Shiny forms. That never materialized though, unless Niantic missed out that vital piece of information.

There has been no mention of their Shiny forms so we can only assume Niantic are saving it for a later date. This is the third time Uxie, Mesprit and Azelf have featured so fans are understandably a little frustrated about the omission of their shinies.