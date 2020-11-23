 Uxie Mesprit and Azelf return to Pokemon Go - Region locations, Shiny? - Dexerto
Uxie Mesprit and Azelf return to Pokemon Go – Region locations, Shiny?

Published: 23/Nov/2020 13:50 Updated: 23/Nov/2020 13:51

by Paul Cot
Pokemon Company

Uxie, Mesprit and Azelf are once again returning to Pokemon Go Raid Battles. Each of them can only be found in specific regions, though.

All three of the Lake Trio will feature in Raid Battles from Tuesday, November 24, 1pm PST to Monday, November 30, 1pm PST. However, only one of each will be appearing for you.

The three Gen 4 legends are region locked meaning in the absence of an invite from a friend you won’t be able to find more than one of them. Their regions are as follows:

  • Asia-Pacific region: Uxie
  • Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India: Mesprit
  • The Americas and Greenland: Azelf
Azelf Mesprit Uxie Pokemon Go
@PokemonGoApp
The Lake Trio are returning to Pokemon Go for the third time…

Save those Remote Raid Passes

So, if you live in America and want to get hold of Uxie and/or Mesprit you’ll need to rely on an invite from a Pokemon Go friend who lives in those respective regions.

Previously this wasn’t possible but with the introduction of Remote Raid Passes, trainers can now compete in Raid Battles all over the world. Fortunately, there is no limit on the distance you can join raids via invitation.

The only problem you may encounter is finding friends who actually live in those regions. A simple Reddit or Twitter search and you should be able to find other trainers in the same boat who are more than willing to help.

Remote Raid Friend Invitation
@PokemonGoApp
The only to encounter a member of the Lake Trio outside of your region is through a friend inviting you to a raid and using a Remote Raid Pass…

Are the Lake Trio worthwhile catching?

In truth, many trainers consider the Lake Trio little more than Dex entries. This is because none of them really have a place in the Pokemon Go meta for either PvP or PvE.

Azelf has a fantastic attack stat but there are superior options for psychic-type attackers. These include Espeon, Latios and Metagross – and of course Mewtwo.

Then there is Mesprit whose usability is actually punished due to its rounded stats. It fits neither in PvP or PvE.

Finally, Uxie is probably best placed to use in Pokemon Go. It has incredible defense, especially at the Ultra League limit. Its max CP of 2,524 makes it a little weak for Master League but does make it viable in Great League.

Where’s their Shiny form?

When the surprise raid boss for November was initially announced many thought it would be the release of the Lake Trio’s Shiny forms. That never materialized though, unless Niantic missed out that vital piece of information.

There has been no mention of their Shiny forms so we can only assume Niantic are saving it for a later date. This is the third time Uxie, Mesprit and Azelf have featured so fans are understandably a little frustrated about the omission of their shinies.

Call of Duty

New Black Ops Cold War loadout makes pistols absolutely insane

Published: 23/Nov/2020 12:57

by Jacob Hale
akimbo magnum black ops cold war
Activision

Black Ops Cold War

A new class setup in Black Ops Cold War makes pistols absolutely incredible, with huge range and damage stats to match even the most frustrating shotguns in the game.

As with every new FPS release, the opening days of Black Ops Cold War has been a great time for players to find the most powerful weapon in the game and their favorite loadouts, such as the ‘negative recoil’ AK-47.

While the meta is starting to form, with weapons such as the AK, MP5, and M16 dominating public matches, you might have to start thinking about which secondaries are best.

Whether you prefer running a Gallo shotgun or a launcher to take down enemy Spy Planes, you’re going to want to reconsider, as these akimbo Magnums look absolutely deadly.

black ops cold war magnum pistol secondary
Activision
The Magnum is somewhat of a hidden gem in Black Ops Cold War.

If you’ve played many CoD games in the past, you’ll likely know akimbo or dual wield pistols are very powerful, but this takes it to a whole new level.

With the huge array of attachments available on weapons in Black Ops Cold War, it’s possible to max out your Magnum with the right attachments to make it almost unstoppable in the right hands, according to YouTuber Acez Gaming.

Here’s what attachments he uses on his Magnum pistols to max out their damage and range and make them a force to be reckoned with:

  • Muzzle: Infantry Compensator
  • Barrel: 7.22” Task Force
  • Body: SWAT 5mW Laser Sight
  • Magazine: Salvo 12 RND Fast Mag
  • Stock: Dual Wield

Loadout is at 1:04

The main issue with this is that your Magnum has to be max level to unlock all of these attachments, so you’re going to have to grind a fair bit — but the rewards are well worth it, as you can easily take out enemies at medium to long ranges if your shot is crisp, and with extended magazines and fast reloads, you should never be struggling to lay down shots on an enemy.

The main issue will be hitting your shots accurately, but if you use these enough, you should get enough practice for your aim to be near-perfect. The best part is, though, that these are only secondary weapons: pair it with your favored primary weapon and you will be racking up the kills in no time!