What to expect from Pokemon Go's December Community Day? - Dexerto

It’s the one date Pokemon Go trainers have been waiting for – the December Community Day! Let’s take a look at what we can expect from the always special end-of-year event.

Community Days were first introduced in January of 2018 and as such there have been two previous ones held in December. Both of these featured the 11 Pokemon that headlined the previous months within that year.

They also featured an array of bonuses and were the same in both 2018 and 2019. Those bonuses were 2x catch XP, 2x catch Stardust, 1/2 Egg Distance, and 3-hour Lures.

2020 December Community Day

Therefore, it seems likely the 2020 December Community will continue this pattern. That means we can expect the same bonuses (or very close to) and the following Pokemon to feature:

Piplup – Hydro Cannon

Rhyhorn – Rock Wrecker

Abra – Counter

Seedot – Bullet Seed

Weedle – Drill Run

Gastly – Shadow Punch

Magikarp – Aqua Tail

Porygon – Tri Attack

Charmander – Dragon Breath

Electabuzz – Flamethrower

Magmar – Thunderbolt

All the above Pokemon’s exclusive moves are expected to be available again (as listed above). We don’t know the exact time restrictions but if you evolve any CD ‘mons into their final form during the event they should automatically know their respective exclusive move.

And, of course, this is in addition to all Shiny forms being available again.

Does it get any better than a 100 Shiny? ✨😲 Via @TZPokemonGo pic.twitter.com/AuFCSn43nj — Pokemon News (@PokemonSwordNS) November 16, 2020

When will the December CD take place?

Niantic was very generous with the 2018 December Community Day, having it span over nearly four days. That was a lot of time to catch a lot of Pokemon!

It looked like they realized this, as the following year the 2019 Community Day was split over two days, in 12-hour periods. Not only that — the 11 featured Pokemon were split between the two days, also.

Read More: When and how Shiny Mew should release in Pokemon Go

The 2020 edition will probably be closer to 2019. So, we can expect the event to take place across two days with once again a split in the Pokemon.

Community Days are, give or take, a month apart so the prime weekends for this event will be December 12/13 or December 19/20. It’s hard to say which it will be but it will almost certainly be one of them.

Trainers will be expecting all of the previous Pokemon to feature, so should Niantic decide to go in a different direction we’d expect them to have something even better up their sleeve as they risk a lot of annoyed Pokemon Go players!