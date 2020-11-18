 What to expect from Pokemon Go's December Community Day? - Dexerto
What to expect from Pokemon Go’s December Community Day?

Published: 18/Nov/2020 16:15 Updated: 18/Nov/2020 16:16

by Paul Cot
It’s the one date Pokemon Go trainers have been waiting for – the December Community Day! Let’s take a look at what we can expect from the always special end-of-year event.

Community Days were first introduced in January of 2018 and as such there have been two previous ones held in December. Both of these featured the 11 Pokemon that headlined the previous months within that year.

They also featured an array of bonuses and were the same in both 2018 and 2019. Those bonuses were 2x catch XP, 2x catch Stardust, 1/2 Egg Distance, and 3-hour Lures.

2019 Community Day
The end-of-year Community Day is one Pokemon Go trainer’s favorite events!

2020 December Community Day

Therefore, it seems likely the 2020 December Community will continue this pattern. That means we can expect the same bonuses (or very close to) and the following Pokemon to feature:

  • Piplup – Hydro Cannon
  • Rhyhorn – Rock Wrecker
  • Abra – Counter
  • Seedot – Bullet Seed
  • Weedle – Drill Run
  • Gastly – Shadow Punch
  • Magikarp – Aqua Tail
  • Porygon – Tri Attack
  • Charmander – Dragon Breath
  • Electabuzz – Flamethrower
  • Magmar – Thunderbolt

All the above Pokemon’s exclusive moves are expected to be available again (as listed above). We don’t know the exact time restrictions but if you evolve any CD ‘mons into their final form during the event they should automatically know their respective exclusive move.

And, of course, this is in addition to all Shiny forms being available again.

When will the December CD take place?

Niantic was very generous with the 2018 December Community Day, having it span over nearly four days. That was a lot of time to catch a lot of Pokemon!

It looked like they realized this, as the following year the 2019 Community Day was split over two days, in 12-hour periods. Not only that — the 11 featured Pokemon were split between the two days, also.

The 2020 edition will probably be closer to 2019. So, we can expect the event to take place across two days with once again a split in the Pokemon.

Community Days are, give or take, a month apart so the prime weekends for this event will be December 12/13 or December 19/20. It’s hard to say which it will be but it will almost certainly be one of them.

Trainers will be expecting all of the previous Pokemon to feature, so should Niantic decide to go in a different direction we’d expect them to have something even better up their sleeve as they risk a lot of annoyed Pokemon Go players!

Gaming

Ninja has changed his hairstyle and fans aren’t pleased

Published: 18/Nov/2020 16:01

by Lauren Bergin

One of Twitch’s most iconic sons, Ninja, has decided to change his hairstyle. While for most, this would just be an everyday occurrence, Ninja’s fans aren’t too happy with this transformation, and have kicked up a fuss.

Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins has become somewhat of a cult figure in the world of video gaming, renowned for his flashy gameplay, Fortnite streams, and (usually) bright blue hair.

However, he’s also now a sensation outside of Twitch, recently signing to The Creative Artists Agency, who also represents a plethora of superstar names, including the likes of Ariana Grande.

Something that isn’t popular, however, is Ninja’s lockdown hair transformation. To say that the choice was a divisive one is an understatement.

Ninja’s hairstyle has become iconic, so this new choice has left fans astounded.

Ninja is a blond?!

In a series of Tweets, the Fortnite star started a hype train regarding his newest haircut. Tweeting out hours before the event that he was getting his “quarantine haircut and color”, fans immediately started debating which color was the chosen one.

However, the final product left fans mixed, at best. The typically rainbow-colored Fortnite king has decided to dye his hair a bleached blond, something that fans believe pales in comparison to his other luminous hairstyles.

A wave of angry fan comments probably wasn’t the response that Ninja expected. This transformation appeared to seem underwhelming to fans who have come to expect more vibrant hairstyles that are inkeeping with the star’s image.

A vast swathe of tweets compared his new hairstyle to instant ramen or pasta due to the yellow-blond colour and the fact that, when the photo was taken, his hair was still wet.

Others compared him to fellow Twitch streamer xQc – after all, the resemblance is uncanny.

Will the fans rally behind Ninja’s newest trim? We’ll have to wait and see. In the meantime though, maybe it’s best to reconsider any plans you have to go platinum blond…