Twitch streamer falls underneath Pokemon Scarlet & Violet map

Brianna graduated from SHSU in 2018 with a Master's degree in English Literature. In the past, she's written for Comic Book Resources, PlayStation LifeStyle, and Screen Rant. On top of penning scripts for GVMERS, Brianna covers the latest gaming news for Dexerto. Her expertise lies in PlayStation, single-player games such as Assassin's Creed, and anything Batman-related. You can contact her at brianna.reeves@dexerto.com.

While streaming Pokemon Scarlet and Violet gameplay, Twitch streamer Firedancer suddenly fell through the open-world map.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players have encountered a litany of technical issues since the title launched a couple of weeks ago.

Thus far, problems with the game have included a wide array of graphical glitches and performance-related hiccups, encouraging many players to request refunds from Nintendo.

Apparently, these troubles and countless others have yet to cease, evidenced by footage of a content creator stumbling upon a strange map glitch.

Twitch streamer falls through the map in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

During a recent stream, Firedancer showcased footage of a wild glitch that sees their character fall underneath the Scarlet and Violet game world.

Article continues after ad

The content creator said the glitch occurred after they completed a cave battle. When the fight ended, the player found themselves magically transported to somewhere beneath the floor.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Firedancer’s attempt to reposition the character resulted in them falling even further below the map’s surface and eventually hitting the water. Twitch user The_Flickinator clipped this particular segment in the following video:

“This is a finished game, by the way,” the streamer notes towards the end of the clip. Suffice it to say, Firedancer counts as but another player disappointed by the current state of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Article continues after ad

But despite its many problems, map-related and otherwise, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet continues to sell like hotcakes.

The Switch title moved an astounding 10 million units after just three days, making it the biggest launch in Nintendo history. It would seem Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is well on its way to becoming one of Switch’s best-selling titles.