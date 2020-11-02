 When are Gen 6 species coming to Pokemon Go? - Dexerto
Pokemon

When are Gen 6 species coming to Pokemon Go?

Published: 2/Nov/2020 12:17 Updated: 2/Nov/2020 12:27

by Paul Cot
Pokemon Company

Gen 6 Pokemon are coming to the world of Pokemon Go soon, so let’s take a look at when trainers can expect the first set of ‘mons from the Kalos region to arrive.

Barring one or two exceptions, Niantic release the next generation of Pokemon when they have finished rolling out species from the previous generation. There are just 23 Pokemon left to release from the Unova region, which means Gen 6 is just around the corner.

Earlier estimates had the Gen 6 rollout beginning in late 2020. However, with less than two months to go before the year ends, it seems unlikely Niantic will release enough of those species to begin generation 6. Therefore, we could be looking at anytime during the first few months of 2021.

The exact date of their release will depend on how quickly Niantic usher out those remaining ‘mons. Given the first Gen 5 species were released in September 2019, it is already the longest rollout of any generation.

@PokemonGoApp
The Gen 6 starters were teased in the Pokemon Go 4th anniversary image…

That is mainly due to two reasons, though. Firstly, more Pokemon were introduced (156) in Gen 5 than any other generation. Secondly, the Unova rollout was interrupted by the global health crisis (you may have heard about it).

Which Kalos Pokemon will release first?

If we look at other generation’s rollouts then the Kalos starter Pokemon will be most likely. That means trainers can look forward to Chespin, Fennekin and Froakie relatively soon.

To begin with, starter Pokemon do tend to be fairly rare, so don’t expect to see them frequently. Their release is usually mixed in with more commonly spawning Pokemon from towards the beginning of the region’s Pokedex.

The first batch of the last two generations – Sinnoh and Unova – released 26 and 46 species, respectively. The shockingly high 46 was probably due to the size of the Unova Pokedex, so we’d expect the 72 ‘mons from the Kalos Pokedex to result in a much smaller initial rollout.

In addition to the starters, we’d expect the first batch to include Pokemon such as the Bunnelby and Fletchling lines. Due to the smaller number of Pokemon, Niantic may well leave the likes of Scatterbug, Litleo and Flabebe lines until later.

In short, we don’t expect to see Gen 6 Pokemon in the mobile game until 2021. That’s unless the rollout really gathers pace or Niantic decide to start Gen 6 before completing Gen 5.

Apex Legends Season 7 early patch notes: Horizon, Olympus, buffs, nerfs

Published: 2/Nov/2020 10:04 Updated: 2/Nov/2020 10:09

by Connor Bennett
Apex Legends Season 7 logo
Respawn/EA

Apex Legends Season 7 is one of the most highly anticipated seasons in the battle royale’s history as it brings an interesting legend in Horizon, a new map in the form of Olympus, and plenty of other changes. So, here are the patch notes.

For weeks, Apex Legends players have been looking forward to Season 7 and everything that Respawn Entertainment would be piling into the new season. 

After leaks suggested that the new legend would be Valk, the devs confirmed that it would, in fact, be Horizon – a Scottish scientist who has a penchant for messing with Gravity. 

There’s also the arrival of a new map, Olympus, as well as plenty of other changes to the weapon pool, existing legends, and even some new items. 

New Legend – Horizon

Getting a new legend to start each season is obviously the biggest change, and that’s only amplified when it’s someone like Horizon. As already noted, she’s got a thing for messing with gravity, and her ultimate – a black hole that pulls players towards it – could really shake-up the meta when it comes to the legends.  

In addition to that, her passive reduces the impact of a fall, and her tactical is a gravity lift so you can get a leg up on your enemies. 

  • Passive: Spacewalk: Increase air control and reduce fall impacts with Horizon’s custom spacesuit.
  • Tactical: Gravity Lift: Reverses the flow of gravity, lifting players upward and boosting them outward when they exit.
  • Ultimate: Black Hole: Deploy NEWT to create a micro black hole that pulls players in towards it.
apex legends season 7 horizon
Respawn Entertainment
Horizon’s abilities should shake thing up in Apex Legends.

Olympus map & Trident vehicle

The new map, Olympus, will also shake up the way Apex is played because not only are there vehicles on the map, but there is also the constant danger of falling to your death because of how high up the map is. 

As mentioned, there will be vehicles on Olympus – these are called Trident. These small hovercrafts will be situated across the map and can fit a trio in with ease. 

You can also deploy abilities while using the Trident, making it a mobile fighting machine. 

POI on Olympus in Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment
Apex Legends is moving to a whole new world in Season 7, Olympus on Psamathe.

Legend buffs and nerfs in Apex Season 7

As for what’s changing in the way of legend buffs and nerfs, Respawn previously noted that at least five legends will be updated in some way. 

Mirage, Rampart, Octane, Pathfinder, and Loba are all guaranteed to be buffed – with Pathfinder having the cooldown on his grapple, while Loba will be able to take ammo from her Black Market Boutique without needing to use one of the two loot spots for it. 

Pathfinder with a blue skin and yellow screen next to the apex legends logo
Respawn/EA
Pathfinder’s grapple will finally be changed in Season 7.

Weapon changes – R-99 returns and new hop-ups

There is also a myriad of changes coming to the weapon pool. The biggest of these is the return of the R-99 SMG to floor loot. It will be replaced in supply drops by the Prowler. 

In addition to that, there is a new ‘Quickdraw’ hop-up for the Wingman and RE-45. This new hop-up will provide better hipfire accuracy, faster draw time, and faster ADS. There will also be three new gold weapons in Season 7 – the Havoc, Alternator, and Sentinel. 

On top of those, the L-Star is receiving a buff, but the exact details won’t be revealed until the official patch notes are released. So, we’ll just have to keep an eye on that. 

R-99 being pointed to the sky in Apex Legends
Rockstar Games
The R-99 is returning to floor loot in Season 7.

Once the official patch notes are released by Respawn, we’ll update this article with the exact changes so you can see how the new update will affect your favorite legends and weapons. 

Apex Legends Season 7, Ascension, goes live on Xbox, PC, and PlayStation on November 4.