Top 5 secrets you might have missed in Pokemon Crown Tundra DLC - Dexerto

Pokemon Sword & Shield players may have already beaten The Crown Tundra DLC, however the expansion is packed full of extra secret content to find. Here are five neat secrets you may not have known about.

The Pokemon franchise entered its eighth generation with the release of Sword & Shield in 2019. Unlike previous gens, Game Freak opted out of a third game in favor of an Expansion Pass instead.

While many Trainers have already completed the October 22 Crown Tundra update, the expansion has a few secrets hidden in its snowy terrain. Here are five things you can do after beating the main story.

5 Pokemon Crown Tundra secrets

The DLC’s main feature was centered around popular Legendaries. The new Dynamax Adventures mode brought a host of these incredibly rare monsters from all previous generations for Trainers to catch.

However, Crown Tundra is also packed with goodies for hardcore fans playing past the game’s main story. Below we will discuss five interesting tricks in the expansion that many players might not be aware of.

Hidden Raid den battle

No, Regigas isn’t the only hidden Raid den battle in the Sword & Shield expansion. After triggering the Galarian bird trio’s cutscene, players can go back and revisit the iconic Dyna Tree for a special encounter.

Simply go up to the massive tree trunk and shake it just like you would with other ones in Galar’s Wild Area. And yep, you guessed it – Gen 8’s most annoying ‘mon Greedent will drop on you to engage in battle.

It’s particularly funny though, as the greedy squirrel is a special giant version. Beating the hilarious battle will net players an insane amount of berries, including the rare Hondew variety. Trainers looking to quickly stock up should go here.

Eeveelutions Raid den

In previous gens, Eeveelutions can become quite a pain as players have to track down various evolution stones and catch seven Eevees. Gen VIII made this a little easier, as these rare ‘mons spawned in the map during certain weather.

Now it’s become even easier with the Crown Tundra DLC. Over by the Dyna Tree, there’s a special den which is filled with Eevees that hold each evolution stone. What a convenience!

Trainers looking to take advantage of the new feature should fast travel to the Dyna location and then head to Ballimere Lake. The den there specifically spawns these beloved creatures.

Spooky Oleana cutscene

Chairman Rose’s associate Oleana actually makes an appearance in the DLC. Many players may have heard Peonia mention “rumors of a long-haired woman” while at the Max Lair entrance.

Well, the former Vice President is the person that has been spotted, and Trainers can trigger a special cutscene with the former villain. Go to the Graveyard at night – you can change the time in your Switch’s system settings if you need to.

The blonde-haired character will be standing next to a grave, and a hilarious scene will ensue. Make sure to select the “Sorry I don’t” option to get the full dialogue. The Easter Egg puts one of the DLC’s running mysteries about Mr Peony to bed.

Fossil Pokemon den

Yep, just like the Eeveelutions den, Game Freak has now given Trainers an easier way to obtain fossil monsters. It’s even better because the Crown Tundra location can give you fossil items as a reward as well.

As if that wasn’t exciting enough, the special den is a hotspot for the creatures with highly sought after Hidden Abilities. Unfortunately, the location can be a bit of a headache to reach, which is why it may be overlooked.

Spawn at the Crown Shrine fastpoint, and then make your way down the path through the winding caves. The Den can technically be found at Snowside Slope, however is located at a ridge inside the large cavern before the shrine.

Peonia is perfect for co-op

This secret may be overlooked by many, seeing as Dynamax Adventures only lets you catch a Legendary one time. However, the mode is actually an incredible tool for Trainers who like to play the RPG with friends.

If you put one of the Legendary ‘mons you’ve already caught in the first slot of your party and talk to the heroine, it will force her to automatically give the path/location for that specific creature. Although, it should be noted that she has a cooldown, and you need to complete an adventure to reset her.

The reason this is helpful is that players assisting their friends can literally generate a code for every single Legendary, and then invite them to join the adventure. However, it is still a bummer that you can’t catch the monster again – but hey, sharing is caring, right?

These are some of the best secret content to be found in the expansion update. However there are still more goodies to find such as the hidden Legendaries post-game, or unlockable items you can get for completing the Dex.

It’s unclear whether The Crown Tundra will truly be the final DLC for Sword & Shield, but it appears that dedicated players will not stop trying to find the secrets Game Freak have hidden throughout Galar.