 Top 5 secrets you might have missed in Pokemon Crown Tundra DLC - Dexerto
Logo
Pokemon

Top 5 secrets you might have missed in Pokemon Crown Tundra DLC

Published: 2/Nov/2020 21:30

by Brent Koepp
pokemon the crown tundra
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company

Share

Pokemon Crown Tundra Pokemon Sword & Shield

Pokemon Sword & Shield players may have already beaten The Crown Tundra DLC, however the expansion is packed full of extra secret content to find. Here are five neat secrets you may not have known about.

The Pokemon franchise entered its eighth generation with the release of Sword & Shield in 2019. Unlike previous gens, Game Freak opted out of a third game in favor of an Expansion Pass instead.

While many Trainers have already completed the October 22 Crown Tundra update, the expansion has a few secrets hidden in its snowy terrain. Here are five things you can do after beating the main story.

pokemon crown tundra screenshot
Game Freak / Twitter: @brentrkoepp
There are plenty of hidden secrets in the Crown Tundra that will surprise players.

5 Pokemon Crown Tundra secrets

The DLC’s main feature was centered around popular Legendaries. The new Dynamax Adventures mode brought a host of these incredibly rare monsters from all previous generations for Trainers to catch.

However, Crown Tundra is also packed with goodies for hardcore fans playing past the game’s main story. Below we will discuss five interesting tricks in the expansion that many players might not be aware of.

Hidden Raid den battle

dyna tree in pokemon crown tundra
Game Freak / Twitter: @brentrkoepp
Trainers can shake the Dyna Tree for a hidden Raid den battle.

No, Regigas isn’t the only hidden Raid den battle in the Sword & Shield expansion. After triggering the Galarian bird trio’s cutscene, players can go back and revisit the iconic Dyna Tree for a special encounter. 

Simply go up to the massive tree trunk and shake it just like you would with other ones in Galar’s Wild Area. And yep, you guessed it – Gen 8’s most annoying ‘mon Greedent will drop on you to engage in battle.

It’s particularly funny though, as the greedy squirrel is a special giant version. Beating the hilarious battle will net players an insane amount of berries, including the rare Hondew variety. Trainers looking to quickly stock up should go here.

Eeveelutions Raid den

leafeon raid battle pokemon
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
A special den is dedicated to Eevee and all of its evolutions.

In previous gens, Eeveelutions can become quite a pain as players have to track down various evolution stones and catch seven Eevees. Gen VIII made this a little easier, as these rare ‘mons spawned in the map during certain weather.

Now it’s become even easier with the Crown Tundra DLC. Over by the Dyna Tree, there’s a special den which is filled with Eevees that hold each evolution stone. What a convenience! 

Trainers looking to take advantage of the new feature should fast travel to the Dyna location and then head to Ballimere Lake. The den there specifically spawns these beloved creatures.

Spooky Oleana cutscene

oleana pokemon crown tundra
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
The NPC gets a hidden cutscene in the October DLC.

Chairman Rose’s associate Oleana actually makes an appearance in the DLC. Many players may have heard Peonia mention “rumors of a long-haired woman” while at the Max Lair entrance.

Well, the former Vice President is the person that has been spotted, and Trainers can trigger a special cutscene with the former villain. Go to the Graveyard at night – you can change the time in your Switch’s system settings if you need to.

The blonde-haired character will be standing next to a grave, and a hilarious scene will ensue. Make sure to select the “Sorry I don’t” option to get the full dialogue. The Easter Egg puts one of the DLC’s running mysteries about Mr Peony to bed.

Fossil Pokemon den

fossil pokemon den in crown tundra
Game Freak / Twitter: @brentrkoepp
Another Crown Tundra den features rare Fossil types.

Yep, just like the Eeveelutions den, Game Freak has now given Trainers an easier way to obtain fossil monsters. It’s even better because the Crown Tundra location can give you fossil items as a reward as well.

As if that wasn’t exciting enough, the special den is a hotspot for the creatures with highly sought after Hidden Abilities. Unfortunately, the location can be a bit of a headache to reach, which is why it may be overlooked.

Spawn at the Crown Shrine fastpoint, and then make your way down the path through the winding caves. The Den can technically be found at Snowside Slope, however is located at a ridge inside the large cavern before the shrine.

Peonia is perfect for co-op

peonia in pokemon crown tundra
Game Freak / Twitter: @brentrkoepp
Peonia not only sells Legendary paths, but can also give you locations for monsters you’ve already caught.

This secret may be overlooked by many, seeing as Dynamax Adventures only lets you catch a Legendary one time. However, the mode is actually an incredible tool for Trainers who like to play the RPG with friends.

If you put one of the Legendary ‘mons you’ve already caught in the first slot of your party and talk to the heroine, it will force her to automatically give the path/location for that specific creature. Although, it should be noted that she has a cooldown, and you need to complete an adventure to reset her.

The reason this is helpful is that players assisting their friends can literally generate a code for every single Legendary, and then invite them to join the adventure. However, it is still a bummer that you can’t catch the monster again – but hey, sharing is caring, right?

galarian moltres in pokemon crown tundra
Game Freak / Twitter: @brentrkoepp
The Crown Tundra is full of wonders.

These are some of the best secret content to be found in the expansion update. However there are still more goodies to find such as the hidden Legendaries post-game, or unlockable items you can get for completing the Dex.

It’s unclear whether The Crown Tundra will truly be the final DLC for Sword & Shield, but it appears that dedicated players will not stop trying to find the secrets Game Freak have hidden throughout Galar. 

Smash

Hungrybox unveils best Smash Ultimate fighters in 9.0.1 tier list

Published: 2/Nov/2020 20:39

by Michael Gwilliam
Pikachu in Smash tier list
YouTube/Hungrybox

Share

Hungrybox

Super Smash Bros Melee God Juan ‘Hungrybox’ Debiedma has been playing a lot of Ultimate and has revealed his picks for the game’s top fighters as of patch 9.0.1.

In the video, the Jigglypuff main goes over his choices for the sixteen top fighters in Smash Ultimate and there may be a couple of additions that really stand out for competitive players.

Firstly, Mario kicks off the list as being one of the top characters thanks to his assortment of good combos, FLUDD, and Dark Wizzy’s mastery of the Nintendo mascot that pushes the plumber into high tier.

Next, Hungrybox lists Peach and Daisy, who he claims are “on the cusp of being ultra broken.” According to Hbox, this is because of what the two are capable of at any percent for racking up damage and the technical proficiency they have.

Mario in Smash Ultimate
Nintendo
Mario makes Hbox’s elite rankings.

In the fourteenth spot, it’s ROB. “Consider his frame data, consider his NAIR, his down tilt, his lazer which can aimed, his incredible good recovery… it’s crazy. He’s a ridiculously good character,” Debiedma explained.

Moving forward a bit, Hbox explained why while Wolf is still a top-tier, he’s not the best fighter in the game anymore. With a bunch of kill options, FAIR and up-tilt, he’s an incredibly efficient character that Hbox believes has a very low learning curb.

A bit later, Hbox has Wario as a high-tier and focused on Glutonny’s results in Europe as proof for the fighter’s placement. “He has absurd kill confirms while keeping it safe,” the Team Liquid star said. “Really good recovery with the bike, safe aerials, safe on platforms. Waft is the best X-factor in the game.”

Perhaps the most interesting choice comes in the form of Shulk. Thanks to the Monado, Shulk has plenty of options with him being able to jump the highest, run the fastest or even attack the strongest.

As for the best fighter in Ultimate, for Hungrybox, it’s Pikachu. “Very strange that the character who was the best by far in Smash 64 returns to his role in Ultimate,” he said. “Pikachu just has everything,” he stated before listing all of the Pokemon’s tools with drag downs, forward airs, and his amazing recovery.

Hungrybox's Smash Ultimate tier list
YouTube/Hungrybox
Pikachu tops the tier list.

Only time will tell if the list ends up changing as the meta develops and a new patch is released, but for the time being, Hbox seems very confident in his picks.

If you’re thinking of choosing a new main, you may want to consider one listed here.