 The Shiny forms of Galarian Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres are very familiar - Dexerto
Logo
Pokemon

The Shiny forms of Galarian Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres are very familiar

Published: 21/Oct/2020 14:03 Updated: 21/Oct/2020 14:05

by Paul Cot
Pokemon Company

Share

Pokemon Crown Tundra Pokemon Sword & Shield

Pokemon Sword and Shield’s Crown Tundra is just around the corner and lots of details have been revealed ahead of time. Among them are the Shiny forms of the much anticipated Galarian Kanto birds – Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres.

When it comes to Legendary Pokemon there are few more recognizable than Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres. So, when they were nowhere to be found in the Galar region trainers were unsurprisingly upset.

Fast forward several months though, and lots of those missing Pokemon have since been added. For Legendaries, however, trainers have had to wait until now – The Crown Tundra DLC release.

The Kanto birds aren’t among those returning legends though – at least not their original forms. Instead, Galarian forms are coming which gives the iconic trio a new lease of life.

While we don’t know if the original forms will be added at a later date, we do know that for the time being they won’t be. It looks like this omission has been noted by the developers because the Shiny colors of Galarian Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres are interesting, to say the least.

A nod to the Kanto region

The new Galarian forms may have different types and colors to the originals but each of their Shiny forms are immediately recognizable. That’s because each Shiny is the color of their original version.

So Galarian Articuno comes from purple to ice blue, Zapdos from orange to yellow, and Moltres from red and yellow to black and red. It’s a nice touch from the Pokemon Company which acknowledges their origins.

The information comes from Pokemon HOME which has accidentally released details ahead of time. One trainer summarized all of our excitement with a good old capitalized tweet: “THE SHINY VARIANTS ARE BASED ON THE KANTONIAN FORMS. THAT’S [AWESOME].” We couldn’t have said it any better, FranSunstar.

Now we just have to hope they aren’t shiny locked so trainers can do the unenviable task of repeated encounters!

Gaming

EA hit with class action lawsuit over Ultimate Team packs

Published: 21/Oct/2020 12:25

by Andrew Highton
Various EA characters surrounding the EA logo
EA

Share

FIFA 21 Madden 21 NHL 21

EA have been hit with a class-action lawsuit in Canada that claims games like NHL 21 and Madden 21 are operating an “illegal” gambling system – which is yet another domino to fall in the movement against their popular Ultimate Team game mode.

In recent years, it’s become more and more apparent that loot boxes have become a focal point of EA SPORTS’ titles – which is only natural given the large amount of revenue they bring in. But the more attention and notoriety Ultimate Team has received across multiple games, the more it’s become a lightning rod.

This has led to several countries trying to clamp down on EA’s gambling system. Canada has become the latest name to be associated with trying to prevent EA from offering in-game packs for real money.

The lawsuit was first reported by Business in Vancouver, a weekly business news journal in Canada.

Trent Alexander-Arnold looking to the left in FIFA 21
EA Sports
People are spending lots of money to land the world’s best players.

Ultimate Team using “illegal” gambling system, lawsuit says

In the article, it states both Mark Sutherland and Shawn Moore brought the lawsuit forward. The lawsuit description reads: “Class action for damages for unjust enrichment arising from defendants’ operation of an illegal gambling system through the sale of so-called “loot boxes” in popular video games”. 

The two games that are being specifically targeted are NFL 21 and Madden 21, both of which include an Ultimate Team game mode similar to that of FIFA 21. Lots of other EA games have included microtransactions as well, most notably: Star Wars Battlefront, UFC 3, and others.

The game’s scientific algorithm determines what the player’s money is rewarded with in Ultimate Team, when buying packs. It could contain the game’s best player or one that will never be used, leading to more money being spent in pursuit of the game’s best cards.

Canada is merely the latest country to be involved in an EA lawsuit regarding Ultimate Team with the UK, Belgium, Netherlands, and others all joining in the fight to cease loot boxes.

Whether or not it results in a loot box ban later down the line in Canada remains to be seen.