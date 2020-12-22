 Pokemon Go players angry as rare Shinies made “worthless” by Community Days - Dexerto
Pokemon Go players angry as rare Shinies made “worthless” by Community Days

Published: 22/Dec/2020 13:21

by Daniel Megarry
Pokemon Go Shiny Gyarados Charizard Porygon Z
Niantic

Pokemon Go fans have expressed their frustration that their rare Shiny Pokemon are being made “worthless” as a result of the Community Day events.

Niantic have done a great job at keeping Pokemon Go fresh since its release in 2016. Alongside slowly introducing new generations of creatures to catch, there are regular Community Day events that shine a spotlight on a different Pokemon every month.

As well as event-exclusive Special Research stories and exclusive moves, the month’s featured Pokemon appears more frequently in the wild, meaning there’s a much greater chance at catching a rare Shiny variation.

@PokemonGoApp
Community Day events offer an increased chance of finding Shiny Pokemon.

But that’s where some players have a problem with Community Day events. Shiny Pokemon are some of the hardest creatures to get in the game, and they offer the ultimate bragging rights for wannabe trainers.

With more of them appearing in Community Day events, they’re becoming less rare in the game. For some players, this leads to the feeling that the Shiny variations simply aren’t worth as much as they used to be, and their hard work is no longer fairly rewarded.

Fans think Shiny Pokemon are losing their value

Pokemon Go streamer FleeceKing, who describes himself as a “persistent Shiny hunter”, responded to the news that Machop will be featured in the January Community Day by expressing his concern that his Shiny Machop will now be “devalued” in the game.

“Took me almost 5,000 encounters to get my first shiny Machop, and now it’ll just be another community day Pokémon that’s devalued,” he wrote. “To each their own, but the constant devalue of shinies is quite frustrating. Anyone else feel the same?”

A number of Pokemon Go fans have now echoed this view, with many explaining that they spent hours grinding for Shiny Pokemon only for them to become “worthless” thanks to Community Day events.

“You’re right. They should have kept [Shiny Machop] rare and it’s a shame to see it become common. It will mean less now,” wrote one player. Another added: “I get zero enjoyment out of Shiny hunting nowadays because everything becomes a [Community Day] Shiny.”

However, not everyone feels the same way, as one player questioned why the perceived ‘value’ of a Pokemon even matters.

“I’m in no position to tell anybody how they should play the game, but in my opinion, the Pokemon’s ‘worth’ to you should be the only thing that matters,” they argued. “Who cares if everybody has one? If you love it then that’s the point.”

Regardless of where you stand on the topic, it’s unlikely that Community Days will be stopping any time soon.

If you’re still looking for a Shiny Machop, then you’ll want to check out our guide to the upcoming January Community Day where you’ll have an increased chance of getting your hands on one.

Apex Legends

Bizarre Apex Legends exploit lets you slide infinitely

Published: 22/Dec/2020 11:21

by Alex Garton
Respawn Entertainment

An Apex Legends player has discovered a trick that allows you to infinitely slide using crouch. Although it’s certainly funny, it’s difficult to tell whether it has any practical use in-game.

Sliding in Apex Legends is an extremely satisfying and fun mechanic to use. Whether it’s sliding down hills or towards an opponent in a gunfight, the ability never gets boring.

On top of that, sliding is incredibly useful and allows players to make quick movements between cover in skirmishes.

There are no doubts Apex players would slide across the map nonstop if it was possible. Well, a new trick has been discovered that may allow players to do exactly that.

Respawn Entertainment/Diamond
The slide mechanic has been apart of Apex Legends since its release back in 2019.

Apex player discovers infinite slide exploit

A thread posted to the Apex Legends subreddit revealed the trick that allows players to slide infinitely in-game.

Unlike other exploits, the trick doesn’t involve a bug or glitch, it just requires players to rebind crouch to their scroll wheel on PC. By doing this, players can spam crouch at such a rate that it infinitely propels a slide forward. Unfortunately, there are no buttons on console that can achieve this effect so it is limited to PC.

As you can see in the video, the player begins to slide and then rapidly uses the crouch input, giving the appearance of an infinite slide effect. It’s difficult to tell what benefits this exploit provides players, other than that you’re significantly lower down when moving at speed.

Crouch bound to scroll wheel allows for infinite slide from r/apexlegends

One of the best aspects of Apex’s slide mechanic is the smoothness of the animation. Unfortunately, this trick makes the slide incredibly jolty and creates a set of strange noises from crouching at such a rapid speed.

There’s no doubt this exploit is bizarre and funny to watch but is it game-changing enough for Respawn to make immediate changes? It’s difficult to say, so for now we’ll just have to wait and see what action they take against the exploit.