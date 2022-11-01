Simple Pokemon Go Zorua trick makes farming candy even faster

David is US Managing Editor by day, terrible FIFA Pro Clubs striker by night. He plays FIFA, Apex Legends, NBA 2K22, GTA, and more. You can contact him via email: [email protected]

Zorua has finally debuted in Pokemon Go and if you’re looking to catch lots of them, this trick will make it significantly easier to find them.

The method for encountering and catching a Zorua is a little different to many other Pokedex entrants, as it is hidden from the naked eye.

Once you’ve got one, not only can you evolve it into a Zoroark by using 50 candies, but it also unlocks an opportunity to make finding them far easier than your first.

Let’s take a look at how it works…

The Pokemon Company Looking to get a Zoroark? This Pokemon Go catching method will help a lot.

How to get more Zorua candies in Pokemon Go

Zorua takes up the form of your Buddy Pokemon in Pokemon Go, which presents challenges to any trainer.

For example, if you have a commonly spawned monster such as Eevee as your Buddy, that means you may be confusing another Eevee with a possible Zorua.

On the other hand, if you select a Shiny Pokemon to make it stand out from others spawning nearby, you may also confuse yourself into thinking you have found one of the rarest Pokemon in the game.

So… A simple trick, used by Reddit user Ghostly_tea, is to select your first Zorua as a Buddy.

That way, the other Zorua in your area won’t be hidden at all and will reveal themselves, making them easier to find. This will increase your visibility of the Pokemon, allow you to catch them at a faster rate, and rack up candies faster in the process!

This method will be extremely useful for those who want to collect as many candies as possible to evolve Zorua into a Zoroark.