Shiny Grapploct appears in new Pokemon Sword & Shield Max Raid event

A new Max Raid event has begun in Pokemon Sword & Shield giving trainers the chance to catch Shiny Grapploct, Octillery, and Malamar.

Having been released all the way back in 2019, Pokemon Sword & Shield has a variety of extra content that’s been added in numerous expansions and updates over the years.

This means new players have countless hours of activities, challenges, and missions to complete in the Galar region. However, trainers who’ve been playing the game since its release rely on Game Freak for exciting changes and fresh updates.

Well, in Sword & Shield, Max Raid Battles provide exactly that with the devs regularly giving players the opportunity to collect rare Pokemon and take part in exclusive events.

This week is no different, with a limited-time Tentacle Event running across the entire weekend.

Sword & Shield Max Raid event adds Shiny Grapploct

As reported by Serebii, a new event has taken over Max Raid Battles and it’s giving players an opportunity to obtain an incredibly rare Pokemon. This Tentacle Event will take place between June 25 and June 27, 2021.

During this time, trainers will be able to encounter a variety of tentacle-themed Pokemon including Inkay. Grapploct, Octillery, Malamar & more. On top of this, Shiny Grapploct will be available to encounter at a spawn rate of 2%, so you’ll have to keep your fingers crossed and hope that the odds roll in your favor!

Keep in mind, defeating Grapploct in Max Raid Battles is no easy task, so make sure you’re prepared before you step inside the den!

Hopefully. this has caught you up on exactly which types of Pokemon you can expect to see in your Max Raid Battles.

Keep in mind, this Tentacle Event is only running for the next couple of days so make sure you get involved while you can!

To make sure you’re always up to date on these changes, check out our dedicated Max Raids tracker for all the latest information.