“Nightmare” Pokemon Go Gym line-up has players frustrated

Pokemon Go has hundreds of ‘mons to choose from, yet you’ll only ever see a handful used in Gyms – much to the frustration of fans worldwide, who have to break through walls to earn PokeCoins.

Pokemon Go uses PokeCoins as a premium currency, but you can earn them by taking and holding Gyms from an opposing team. This isn’t always an easy task, as Gyms can hold up to six Pokemon, which means you could be in for a lengthy battle.

If you’re lucky, you’ll face an enemy Gym with one or two weak Pokemon. If you’re extra lucky, you’ll face a fancy-themed line-up of Gym defenders, such as a color-coordinated team.

Some Pokemon are better at holding Gyms than others, thanks to their incredible bulk and defensive typing. If you live in a busy area, chances are you’ll see Pokemon like Blissey, Chansey, Slaking, Snorlax, and Wobbuffet sitting in Gyms.

One particular Gym line-up has been shared by a fan on the Pokemon Go Reddit, who complained about potential cheating to get this specific group. This is because it was a team of powerful defensive walls that required a mixed type pool of your own to counter.

While other users in the thread doubted that it was direct cheating (more likely a player or players with multiple accounts), they derided these brutal wall line-ups as making the game less fun for others, as it takes a ton of time and effort to get through the Gym.

“That’s so godamn evil because it’d take forever to just kill one mon in one gym,” one user wrote, while another said, “I saw this once when I saw 3 gyms back to back with the same Pokémon’s and same players. I thought my phone was glitching lol.”

While using these bulky ‘mons to hold Gyms isn’t against the rules, it kills the pace of the game for other players. Not everyone has the time to grind through a squad of Chansey and Snorlax, which is what the defenders are banking on.

How about showing consideration for the time of others with a line-up that’s fun to tackle and not one that prioritizes people who spend way too much time on the game?