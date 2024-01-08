Pokemon Go player “taunted” by unbeatable boss

While there are plenty of Pokemon to catch out in the wild, one Pokemon Go player looks like they’re about to catch some hands after being “taunted” by one tough boss.

For many Pokemon Go fans, the toughest challenge is simply trying to catch them all, but the mobile game also features a small selection of tough foes to beat in the overworld.

Ever since Team Go Rocket was introduced to Pokemon Go, Giovanni and his squad of grunts have been populating streets around the world, and they pose a fiendish challenge.

You have to face the other Team Go Rocket bosses before you can even get to Giovanni, and for one Pokemon Go player, there’s a frontrunner for the most fearsome of the bunch.

Team Go Rocket’s Cliff surrounds unlucky Pokemon Go player

As shared in a Reddit post by xochilbara, they posted a picture of their avatar surrounded by Team Go Rocket’s Cliff. “He’s the only one I can’t beat. I believe this game is taunting me,” the OP captioned the post.

It’s fairly uncommon to have two Team Go Rocket bosses pop up at once, so it does make for a funny image. However, thankfully, a heap of Pokemon Go players have jumped into the comments to offer some advice.

One person commented, “I use maxed out conkladurr for the first two and half of the first, then a maxed out dragonite. I’ve never needed to use a third – I just have it as whatever buddy I am currently using.”

Then, another added, “I started beating Team Rocket Leaders and Bosses when I fully prepared my Mega Charizard. Currently trainer lvl 38.”

In a final bit of good news, the post’s author added another comment, revealing “Ah I don’t know how to edit posts, but thanks to everyone’s help I was able to beat him! Both of him!!! This sub is awesome thank you so much.”

The Team Go Rocket bosses may seem tough, but a bit of strategy can get you through, so be sure to check out our guides. Otherwise, it seems the Pokemon Go community is always happy to help.

