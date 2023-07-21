Pokemon Ultimate Journeys finale finally coming to Netflix in September

The finale of Pokemon Ultimate Journeys and Ash’s Pokemon anime adventure as a whole is finally coming to Netflix in September 2023.

Those keeping up with the Pokemon anime in Japan have likely noticed that Ash Ketchum’s Pokemon adventure in the anime has already come to a close, making way for the new protagonists of the Pokemon Horizons series.

With fans finally getting a first look at the English dub for Pokemon Horizons, many began to wonder when the final 12 episodes of Ash’s anime journey would finally get an official English dub release as well.

Article continues after ad

Now, Pokemon has revealed that the 12-episode miniseries, To Be a Pokemon Master, will be coming to Netflix in September 2023, officially bringing a close to Ash’s journey for fans outside of Japan.

Pokemon Ultimate Journeys finale headed to Netflix

The official Pokemon Twitter account confirmed the news via a tweet on July 20, 2023. According to the tweet, the final episodes of Ultimate Journeys: The Series will arrive on Netflix on September 8, 2023.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

These 12 episodes will center around the To Be a Pokemon Master miniseries, which revolves around Ash and Pikachu on their trip back to the Kanto region. Along the way, they run into familiar faces like Brock and Misty as they round off the end of Ash’s time in the anime.

Article continues after ad

For many English-speaking Pokemon fans, this will certainly be a bittersweet miniseries to watch. Considering Ash has been in the Pokemon anime for well over two decades, many fans likely grew up watching the plucky trainer tackle each region with his trusty partner, Pikachu.

It’s not just fans who have gotten emotional about Ash’s departure from the anime, as his English voice actress, Sarah Natochenny, also shed tears during the finale trailer’s premiere at San Diego Comic-Con 2023.

Article continues after ad

While there’s still no official release date yet for Pokemon Horizons’ English dub, fans won’t have to wait much longer to see Ash’s Pokemon adventure come to a close.