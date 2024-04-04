Dad shares his son’s “crazy” Pokemon TCG pull

In the stuff of many child’s dreams, one kid got lucky with an incredible pull, and may not have realized the significance had it not been for their dad checking for them.

While it can be easy to forget, Pokemon is meant to be a children’s franchise, and as much as those glossy little cards are occasionally worth some money, they are meant to be bought and enjoyed by younger audiences, not all snapped up by collectors.

Recently, one child managed to bag one of these elusive cards, and thanks to the work of their father they realized the value before it was too late. Reddit user u/Superfist01 shared a post to r/PokemonTCG showing off an amazing Pokemon TCG Dialga card, and other fans are amazed.

Explaining the story, the father says, “My 7 year old son just started collecting pokemon about 3 months ago. I am a little older and not part of the original wave. He showed me his cool new card and i wanted more info so I used Google lense.”

They continue, adding, “I was like hey bud, I think your card is worth some money. I had no idea you could go to Target and just buy a pack with a $40 card in it. Crazy.”

Some other fans were happy to explain the significance of the card, saying, “Yes it’s a very rare card to pull so congrats to your son! It’s known as an “alternate art” card from the sword and shield era and they are considered some of the rarest cards from that era!”

Another person added, “Super underrated card. One of my favorites as a Dialga fan” before a different fan shared their own love for the card, saying, “It is a beautiful card. He’s got good taste”.

So if you’re a parent and you know your kids like to collect Pokemon cards, it may be worth some quick Googling to see if you’re hiding a fortune. You can also check out our list of the most valuable Pokemon cards to get some more information.