Old-school Pokemon TCG haul has collectors reeling

What’s the rarest Pokemon TCG item in your collection? One Pokemon fan took to social media lately to share an impressive vintage haul – and other players were astounded.

A Pokemon TCG collector took to r/PokemonTCG recently to share some snaps of an insane vintage haul, featuring sealed boosters from a wide variety of fan-favorite sets. Other Pokemon collectors in the thread were, predictably, equal measures excited and envious.

In the Reddit post, the collector noted that they had “Been working on collecting all WOTC-EX blisters” and apologized for any blurriness in the photo, saying “I was literally shaking when I took it.” The collection looks to be in pristine condition and features some immensely rare pieces.

The other Pokemon TCG collectors in the Subreddit were immediately obsessed with the haul, with one fan joking, “CHILL OUT BRO, my wife’s on here” and another saying, ” There can’t be that many of these blisters still intact in the wild and here you have them in perfect condition 20 years later!”

Some of the viewers commented about how seeing the packs was a “blast of nostalgia” and OP loved this, saying ” That’s what it’s all about! Hope it brought you back to toys ‘r’ us when you were a kid like it does for me”.

Amidst all the trade offers, a few folk were curious about how much the booster collection cost altogether – and the price of the first row alone was described as “$2600-$2700 for top row alone. Surprisingly on the cheaper end for being the OGs!” by the original poster.

The new era of the Pokemon trading card game is fantastic but there’s something to be said for the charm of the older sets and expansions. Releases like Neo Genesis and the e-Card Series are still highly valued by collectors to this day.

The Wizards of the Coast era of the Pokemon TCG especially is a truly interesting period of the game, with some of the cards from this time still being considered some of the most rare and valuable pieces out there. It’s amazing to see a collection like the one above all in one place together.

