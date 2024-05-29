Pokemon TCG collector nicknamed “Secret Rare machine”

If you’re a Pokemon card collector, chances are you’ve dreamed about uncovering a long-lost haul of cards in storage at least once or twice. Stories about collectors finding rare gems in places like basements or attics are all over the internet, and old cards can be immensely valuable.

While many may immediately think of Base Set or Fossil as being the important old sets to watch out for, there are some more recent expansion sets from the Black & White era of the game that are worth keeping an eye out for in your childhood binder.

A Pokemon TCG collector unveiled an old storage haul online, showcasing their favorite picks with other fans. The haul is impressive, predominantly consisting of Black & White cards, and the cards all seem to be in relatively good condition, too. Other Pokemon collectors were impressed by the pictures.

Article continues after ad

The original poster noted that they have been collecting sporadically since the ’90s, but that most of their ’90s cards “were not treated well” – which is a common issue that many collectors have with their childhood cards.

Article continues after ad

The response to this immense haul was incredibly positive, with many Pokemon fans chiming in with their favorite cards. OP was promptly nicknamed a “Secret Rare machine” by one user in the replies.

One impressed Pokemon TCG collector praised the pictures, saying, “This is all treasure.” OP responded to this, joking that they wished they’d collected cards from the Legendary Treasures expansion set. Booster Box Displays from this expansion set can now be found for thousands of dollars online.

Article continues after ad

Another excited viewer commented, “Holy … nostalgia, pull rates were very brutal back then too.” Pull rates are almost always a hot topic in the Pokemon community, with particularly nasty sets getting affectionate nicknames – like Evolving Skies being dubbed Evolving Cries.

If you know that you’ve got an older binder or box of cards tucked away somewhere at home, it could be worth digging into them and seeing if you’ve got anything valuable on your hands. Pokemon cards have changed drastically over the years, and getting your old cards graded could lead to some truly valuable collection pieces.

Article continues after ad

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.