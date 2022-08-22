Top Pokemon cards to pull from the Sword & Shield: Lost Origin expansion

The Lost Origin expansion will include a number of powerful Pokemon TCG cards, and will expand the stunning Trainer Gallery with a third wave of illustrated additions.

The Pokemon TCG Sword & Shield expansions have raised excitement in both collectors and players alike in recent years. From the introduction of powerful VMAX mechanics to stunning collectible selections found in the Shining Fates expansion, the demand for Pokemon TCG merchandise is currently at an astounding high.

The upcoming Sword & Shield Pokemon TCG expansion, Lost Origin, is currently set to release on September 9, 2022, and will bring with it another large card list. Like previous sets, there will be standard V, VMAX, VSTAR, Radiant, and Trainer Gallery cards for players to pull.

However, there are a handful of particularly rare, powerful, or visually stunning cards that stand out as top Pokemon TCG pulls for the Lost Origin expansion.

How big is the Lost Origin card list?

The last several Pokemon TCG expansions have been quite large thanks to the inclusion of Trainer Gallery cards. While the official card list for the English release has not yet been made available, a comprehensive list based on the Japanese releases via pokebeach helps give an idea of what will be included.

Below are the top five cards to pull from the Sword & Shield: Lost Origin TCG expansion.

5. Rainbow Rare Kyurem VMAX

The Pokemon Company Rainbow Rare Kyurem VMAX

Rainbow Rare cards are always an amazing pull when opening a Pokemon TCG pack. This Rainbow Rare Kyurem VMAX isn’t just beautiful, however. With a powerful move set, and a low amount of energy cards needed to deal the 120+ primary attack, it will be a boost to both collections and competitive decks.

4. Golden Rare Giratina VSTAR

The Pokemon Company Golden Rare Giratina VSTAR

Like Rainbow Rares, the Golden Star (Or Golden Rare) cards in Pokemon expansions are highly sought after. While not coming in with the HP or accessible attacks of Kyurem, the card’s stunning holo image and rarity will likely make it an expensive card for collectors. It is also a great pull for fans of the Pokemon Legends: Arceus game, where Giratina is one of the primary Legendary Pokemon.

3. Trainer Gallery Eternatus VMAX

The Pokemon Company Trainer Gallery Eternatus VMAX

Trainer Gallery cards have made the last three Pokemon TCG expansions particularly special. These cards function as normal Pokemon cards in matches, but feature unique art of the Pokemon with an iconic NPC from the franchise.

In this Trainer Gallery card, the powerhouse Legendary Eternatus lurks behind Sword & Shield antagonist Chairman Rose. While definitely an unsettling card, Eternatus is both an iconic pull and a boost in TCG gameplay.

2. Trainer Gallery Pikachu VMAX

The Pokemon Company Trainer Gallery Pikachu VMAX

There are few Pokemon NPCs as notable as Red and Blue from the original Kanto-based games of the Pokemon series. The Trainer Gallery edition of Pikachu VMAX is breathtaking, featuring Pikachu towering behind Red as he prepares for battle. This card will no doubt be an exciting pull for long-time Pokemon fans.

1. Trainer Gallery Charizard

The Pokemon Company Trainer Gallery Charizard

While not a VMAX, VSTAR, or holo rare, this card is the must-have of the Sword & Shield: Lost Origin Pokemon TCG expansion. Charizard is one of the most notable and valuable Pokemon of the TCG. Each iteration of the card can sell for a good profit, and these special Trainer Gallery cards will likely by no exception.

Additionally, this Charizard is snuggled lovingly against Galar’s famous Champion Leon, which will steal the hearts of any Pokemon fan – even if Charizard isn’t a personal favorite.

While the true value of each card won’t be known until after the launch of the Sword & Shield: Lost Origin Pokemon TCG expansion, it is worth noting some of the best pulls available in the set.

Those eager to get their hands on these amazing cards will want to make sure they have their preorders set for September 9, or plan to hit the local card shops early to score a few boosters when they launch.