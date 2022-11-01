Pokemon TCG Live beta set for global release before December

Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news. A massive Pokemon fan with a passion for tech, he also writes about gaming, keyboards, mice, and headsets. Contact Dylan at [email protected]

The Pokemon TCG Live beta is set to release globally before the beginning of December 2022, nine months after it was first released.

Just weeks after the Sword & Shield: Fusion Strike packaging leaked the release of Pokemon TCG Live, the company revealed the successor to Pokemon TCG Online.

Developed in-house, Pokemon TCGL brings the addition of a Battle Pass as well as the ability to craft cards out of currency instead of the pre-existing trade market.

After nine months of waiting, an admin for The Pokemon Company revealed that they are planning to open the game up for everyone by the end of November 2022.

Pokemon TCG Live set for global release by December 1

On October 11, The Pokemon Company posted a letter to the community where they explained the results of a recent survey about the game, as well as new animations and themes for the game.

TPCi also revealed that they planned on releasing the beta globally before the end of 2022. Now in a comment from an admin on the Pokemon TCG Live forums, we know the global release will happen sooner than later.

“In the most recent letter that was put out, we called out looking to expand the beta Globally by the end of November. So far nothing has changed on our end, so soon!”

When will Pokemon TCG Live be released globally?

As the last few beta release dates took place on a Tuesday, we can comfortably expect the global release to do so as well.

Here are the dates in November when we may get the global release of TCG Live:

November 8

November 15

November 22

November 29

It’s unclear when exactly it’ll release, but we’ll be sure to update you when the long-awaited game is finally available globally.