Pokemon TCG Live: Release date, trailer, platforms, new currencies

Years after releasing the current online game client, The Pokemon Company has officially announced its successor – Pokemon TCG Live. Here’s what we know so far about the company’s latest release.

When Pokemon TCG Live was first leaked with the retail packaging for November 2021’s “Fusion Strike” set, it led people to wonder what exactly it could be.

Luckily for everyone, we now know more details on what exactly the game consists of and when we will be able to play it.

Pokemon TCG Live price and trailers

Pokemon TCG Live will be released as a free-to-play game, much like the existing TCG Online client.

Gameplay Trailer

Teaser Trailer

Pokemon TCG Live release date and platforms

The Pokemon Company has announced that TCG Live will be available later this year with a Canadian soft launch for iOS and Android, a global open beta for PC and Mac as well as a global launch on all platforms coming soon.

Along with release dates, here are the platforms the company will be making the game available on at launch:

iOS : iPhone 7 and iPad 2017 and newer with iOS 15 and later

: iPhone 7 and iPad 2017 and newer with iOS 15 and later Android : Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy Tab A and newer, requiring 2GB of ram and Android 8.0 and later

: Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy Tab A and newer, requiring 2GB of ram and Android 8.0 and later Windows 7 and later for PC and Mac OS X 10.12 and later for Apple computers

Pokemon TCG Live Currency changes

Currency in TCG Live has received a major overhaul, now with three different currencies that serve three different purposes.

All three options can be earned by completing quests and objectives in the game:

Coins : Coins remain in the new game, however, they are limited to being used on avatar and deck accessories like hats, glasses, deck boxes, and sleeves

: Coins remain in the new game, however, they are limited to being used on avatar and deck accessories like hats, glasses, deck boxes, and sleeves Credits: Transfer up to four copies of a unique Pokémon TCG card, one copy of an ACE SPEC or Prism Star card, one copy of each part of a Pokémon V-UNION card, and 59 copies of a basic Energy card from your existing Pokémon TCG Online account. Additional copies of Pokémon TCG cards can be converted into Credits, which can be redeemed for single cards to add to your collection

Transfer up to four copies of a unique Pokémon TCG card, one copy of an ACE SPEC or Prism Star card, one copy of each part of a Pokémon V-UNION card, and 59 copies of a basic Energy card from your existing Pokémon TCG Online account. Additional copies of Pokémon TCG cards can be converted into Credits, which can be redeemed for single cards to add to your collection Crystals: Crystals are used to acquire cards from the in-game shop to add to your collection, whether it be booster packs or single cards. You can also use crystals to upgrade your battle pass to the premium pass, allowing you to earn more prizes

More New Pokemon TCG Live features

TCG Live will bring over many of the existing features of the existing game client as well as plenty of new features:

Ranked Gameplay : TCG Live will expand from the existing casual gameplay with officially ranked modes, allowing more competitive players to compete against each other for prizes

: TCG Live will expand from the existing casual gameplay with officially ranked modes, allowing more competitive players to compete against each other for prizes Eight pre-constructed decks at launch : You will receive eight decks at launch to get started, with the ability to create your own once you’re familiar with the game

: You will receive eight decks at launch to get started, with the ability to create your own once you’re familiar with the game Battle Pass : Progress in Battle Pass Ladders to unlock in-game cosmetics, booster packs, and more

: Progress in Battle Pass Ladders to unlock in-game cosmetics, booster packs, and more Avatar Customization: Customize your avatar in more ways than you could before – TCG Live has added skin tone, hairstyle, hair color, and eye color—plus different clothing options like tops, bottoms, glasses, hats, and shoes

What CAN be transferred to TCG Live

TCG Live will allow you to transfer a lot of your items over from TCG Online.

Cards playable at launch:

Sword & Shield: Everything released

Sun & Moon: Lost Thunder, Team Up, Detective Pikachu, Unbroken Bonds, Unified Minds, Hidden Fates, Cosmic Eclipse

Card not playable at launch, but still transferrable:

Sun & Moon: Base Set, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows, Shining Legends, Crimson Invasion, Ultra Prism, Forbidden Light, Celestial Storm, Dragon Majesty

XY: Everything Released

Black & White: Everything Released

Accessories:

Many coins, card sleeves, and deck boxes are transferrable, with a maximum of one copy per item. Additional copies of coins, card sleeves, and deck boxes will not be transferred.

What can NOT be transferred to TCG Live

Cards from the HeartGold & Soul Silver series

Avatar items

Unopened Products

Specific Coins, Card Sleeves, and Deck Boxes (unknown which ones at the time of writing)

In-Game Currency

Friends List

Saved Deck Lists – However players can export from TCG Online and save lists locally so they can import them to TCG Live

If you do not wish to open your unopened products before the migration, you can allow TCG live to convert them to a set number of crystals.

1 to 9 unopened items in the Pokémon TCG Online = 250 Crystals awarded in Pokémon TCG Live

10 to 24 unopened items = 550 Crystals

25 to 49 unopened items = 1,125 Crystals

50 to 124 unopened items = 2,350 Crystals

125+ unopened items = 6,200 Crystals

While the exact release date is still in question, “later this year” doesn’t give players a very long waiting time.

You can keep up with other Pokemon TCG news on our hub, and we’ll release updates on the game as they are available.