Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Obsidian Flames TCG set revealed: Release date, new cards, more

The Pokemon Company has revealed the next Scarlet & Violet TCG expansion, Obsidian Flames. Here’s everything we know about the next Paldea-focused Pokemon TCG set.

Launched back in March 2023, the Scarlet & Violet Pokemon TCG expansion has had its fair share of popular cards stemming from its release.

We’ve seen Paldea Legendaries Koraidon & Miraidon, as well as the super competitive Gardevoir ex so far.

On May 25, The Pokemon Company revealed the third TCG set with inspiration from the popular Gen 9 games, called Obsidian Flames.

Here’s everything we know about it, including when — and how — trainers can get ahold of the new set of cards.

Scarlet & Violet: Obsidian Flames will release on August 11, 2023, according to the Pokemon website.

This gives fans plenty of time to enjoy the Paldea Evolved set that releases on June 9.

New Pokemon TCG Obsidian Flames cards

While the entire contents of the set are unknown at the time of writing, TPCi has given fans an idea of what to expect from the third Scarlet & Violet expansion.

With over 190 cards, Scarlet & Violet: Obsidian Flames will have ex cards from popular Pokemon like Charizard, Tyranitar, Eiscue, Dragonite, and Greedent — and some of them will even sport Tera forms.

Overall, the blog says trainers can expect the following from Obsidian Flames:

Over 190 cards

Type-shifted Tera Pokémon ex with a crystalline appearance, including a Darkness-type Charizard ex

More than 20 brand-new Pokémon ex: a new take on a returning game mechanic

More than 15 Trainer cards

Dozens of Pokémon and Trainer cards with special illustrations

Scarlet & Violet: Obsidian Flames Pokemon TCG prices & preorder

The Pokemon Center quickly listed the first Scarlet & Violet: Obsidian Flames TCG Products up for preorder:

Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet-Obsidian Flames Booster Box: $161.64

Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet-Obsidian Flames Sleeved Booster Pack – $4.49

Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet-Obsidian Flames Booster Bundle – $26.94

Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet-Obsidian Flames Pokémon Center Elite Trainer Box – $59.99

That’s all we know about the upcoming Scarlet & VIolet TCG set. Stay tuned for more news as The Pokemon Company reveals more products.

