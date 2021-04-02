 Pokemon Sword & Shield Easter Raid event adds Shiny Azumarill, Cinderace, more - Dexerto
Pokémon Sword & Shield’s Easter event is all about Shiny Azumarill

Published: 2/Apr/2021 10:28

by Alex Garton
A new Easter-themed Max Raid Battle event has begun in Pokemon Sword & Shield giving players the chance to take on Cinderace and catch Shiny Azumarill.

Pokemon Sword & Shield has a range of content and activities for trainers to take part in. Whether it’s exploring the game’s expansive world or taking on other players in Ranked Battles, there’s always something to get stuck into.

However, for a lot of players, taking on challenging encounters is the way they enjoy spending most of their time. That’s why Max Raid Battles are so popular in Sword & Shield and Game Freak is constantly updating them with new Pokemon.

This week is no different, with the developers adding a range of Easter-themed Pokemon to Raids and giving trainers a chance to catch Shiny Azumarill.

The Easter Raid event will run until April 4.

Easter-themed Pokemon added to Max Raid Battles

As reported by Serebii, an Easter-themed event has taken over Max Raid Battles following the limited-time April Fools event. This holiday event will run for three days and conclude on April 4.

Alongside various Easter-themed Pokemon, players will have the chance to take on Cinderace and even catch Shiny Azumarill at a 2% drop rate. Of course, this is incredibly rare, but all of these encounters are only available for the duration of the event, so make the most of it while it lasts!

Finally, here’s a list of the base Pokemon you can expect to encounter during your Max Raid Battles:

  • Marill
  • Buneary
  • Bunnelby
  • Cinderace
Limited-time events give players a chance to catch unique Pokemon.

Hopefully, this has caught you up on exactly which types of Pokemon you can expect to see in your Max Raid Battles.

Keep in mind this Easter event is only running for the next three days so make the most of it while it’s here!

To make sure you’re always up to date on these changes, check out our dedicated Max Raids hub for all the latest information.

