Magikarp takes over Pokemon Sword & Shield Max Raid Battles, but there’s a catch - Dexerto

Fairy and Flying-type Pokemon have left Max Raid Battles making way for Magikarp in a limited-time event. Despite this, players are seemingly unable to catch Magikarp during the encounter.

It’s hard to believe that Pokemon Sword & Shield has been out for nearly two years at this point. Since its release, Game Freak has added countless updates and DLC content to the title, giving players plenty to do in the game’s expansive world.

For those who love a challenge, Max Raid Battles are perfect as encounters are changed every month with exclusive limited-time events also being added occasionally.

This week is no different, with Game Freak allowing Magikarp to take over Max Raids for a limited amount of time.

Magikarp added to Pokemon Max Raid Battles

As reported by Serebii, Fairy and Flying-type Pokemon have left raids to make way for an extra event. This limited-time event will feature Magikarp taking over Max Raid Battles for April Fools day.

It appears this encounter will only be available until the end of April 1, at which point Game Freak will introduce the new event taking place over the course of April.

Although players can take on Magikarp in Max Raids, it is seemingly impossible to catch the Pokemon. This is no doubt an April Fools joke by the developers and encounters will most-likely return to normal on April 2.

Hopefully, this has caught you up on exactly which types of Pokemon you can expect to see in your Max Raid Battles.

Keep in mind, it’s likely this Magikarp event will only be available until the end of April Fools day, So, make the most of it and take on the challenge before the limited-time event ends.

To make sure you’re always up to date on these changes, check out our dedicated Max Raids hub for all the latest information.